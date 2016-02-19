Newnes Electronics Engineers Pocket Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750609371, 9781483291994

Newnes Electronics Engineers Pocket Book

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483291994
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd March 1993
Page Count: 319
Description

This book is packed with information and material which everyone involved in electronics will find indispensable. Now when you need to know a transistor's characteristics, or an integrated circuit's pinout details, simply look it up! The book is full of tables, symbols, formulae, conversions and illustrations.

Key Features

Promotion via the new Newnes Pocket Book catalogue to the electronics trade will drive sales into the book trade Covers component data; encapsulations; pin-outs; symbols & codings Extensive material on conversion factors, formulae; units and relationships

Readership

MARKET: Electronics engineers, designers, service engineers, students of electronic engineering

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Part 1: Components and Data; Part 2: Miscellaneous Data; Part 3: Circuits and systems.

Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483291994

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant

