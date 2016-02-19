Newnes Electronics Engineers Pocket Book
1st Edition
Description
This book is packed with information and material which everyone involved in electronics will find indispensable. Now when you need to know a transistor's characteristics, or an integrated circuit's pinout details, simply look it up! The book is full of tables, symbols, formulae, conversions and illustrations.
Key Features
Promotion via the new Newnes Pocket Book catalogue to the electronics trade will drive sales into the book trade Covers component data; encapsulations; pin-outs; symbols & codings Extensive material on conversion factors, formulae; units and relationships
Readership
MARKET: Electronics engineers, designers, service engineers, students of electronic engineering
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Part 1: Components and Data; Part 2: Miscellaneous Data; Part 3: Circuits and systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 319
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1993
- Published:
- 22nd March 1993
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291994
About the Author
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant