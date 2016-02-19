Newnes Electronics Assembly Pocket Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750602228, 9781483291932

Newnes Electronics Assembly Pocket Book

1st Edition

Editors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483291932
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th January 1992
Page Count: 304
Produced in association with the Engineering Training Authority with contributions from dozens of people in the electronics industry. The material covers common skills in electrical and electronic engineering and concentrates mainly on wiring and assembly. 'Newnes Electronics Assembly Pocket Book' is for electronics technicians, students and apprentices.

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Safety at work; Fuses and circuit breakers; Diodes; Transistors; Amplifiers; Opto-electronics; Logic; Wiring; Multi-pole connector assembly; Circuit boards; Hand soldering; Repairs to printed circuit boards; Adhesives; Electronic test equipment.

About the Editor

Keith Brindley

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent PC Consultant

