Newnes Electronics Assembly Pocket Book
1st Edition
Editors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483291932
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th January 1992
Page Count: 304
Description
Produced in association with the Engineering Training Authority with contributions from dozens of people in the electronics industry. The material covers common skills in electrical and electronic engineering and concentrates mainly on wiring and assembly. 'Newnes Electronics Assembly Pocket Book' is for electronics technicians, students and apprentices.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Safety at work; Fuses and circuit breakers; Diodes; Transistors; Amplifiers; Opto-electronics; Logic; Wiring; Multi-pole connector assembly; Circuit boards; Hand soldering; Repairs to printed circuit boards; Adhesives; Electronic test equipment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1991
- Published:
- 13th January 1992
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483291932
About the Editor
Keith Brindley
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent PC Consultant
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.