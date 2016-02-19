Newnes Electronics Assembly Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Newnes Electronics Assembly Handbook: Techniques, Standards and Quality Assurance focuses on the aspects of electronic assembling. The handbook first looks at the printed circuit board (PCB). Base materials, basic mechanical properties, cleaning of assemblies, design, and PCB manufacturing processes are then explained. The text also discusses surface mounted assemblies and packaging of electromechanical assemblies, as well as the soldering process. Requirements for the soldering process; solderability and protective coatings; cleaning of PCBs; and mass solder/component reflow soldering are described. The book also underscores testing for quality. Reliability, component parts testing, production processes, and the packaged and unpackaged assemblies are discussed. The text also examines standardization of electronics manufacture. Reference to standards, standards of organizations and bodies, assessed quality of companies, and setting up of company standards are considered. The book also discusses the process of selling to the Ministry of Defense. Procurement executive, quality assurance, and procurement executive policies and procedures are clarified. The handbook is a helpful reference for readers wanting to study the processes involved in electronic assembling.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Electronics Assembly: the PCB
3 Electronics Assembly: the SMA
4 Electromechanical Assembly: Packaging
5 Soldering
6 Testing for Quality
7 Standardization of Electronics Manufacture: Quality Assurance
8 Selling to the Ministry of Defense
Glossary
Appendix 1 Worldwide Standards
Appendix 2 Worldwide Addresses
Appendix 3 Further Reading
Index
Details
About the Author
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.