21st Edition
Newnes Electrical Pocket Book, Twenty-first Edition, provides engineers with convenient access to various facts, tables, and formulae relating to the particular branch of engineering being dealt with. In the case of electrical engineering, it is essential that the engineer have a clear understanding of the methods by which the various formulae are derived to ensure that any particular formulae is applicable to the conditions being considered.
The first section of the Pocket Book is devoted to the theoretical groundwork upon which all the practical applications are based. This covers symbols, fundamentals, electrostatics, and magnetism. Significant space in the various sections is also devoted to clear descriptions of the circuits and principles used in the different types of electrical apparatus. The inclusion of technical descriptions, along with the essential data embodied in the tables, offer the ideal combination for those engineers engaged on the utilization side of the industry, where many different types of equipment and electrical appliances—ranging from semiconductor rectifiers to electrode steam boilers—may have to be specified, installed, and maintained in efficient operation.
1 Fundamentals and Theory
Fundamentals
Electrostatics
Capacitors
The Magnetic Circuit
A.C. Theory
2 Properties of Materials
Magnetic Materials
Copper and Its Alloys
Aluminum and Its Alloys
Insulating Materials
Superconductivity
3 Plastics and Rubber in Electrical Engineering
Properties of Molding Materials
Thermosetting Materials
Thermoplastics Materials
Rubber in Electrical Engineering
4 Valves and Semiconductors
Valves and Similar Devices
Photoelectric Devices
Semiconductors (Transistors, Diodes, Thyristors)
Applications
5 Rectifiers and Converters
Metal Rectifiers
Converting Machines
6 Computers and Programmable Controllers
7 Power Supply
Power Generation
Small Generating Plants
High Integrity Power Supplies
Solar Energy
8 Transmission and Distribution
British Regulations for Overhead Lines
Efficiency of Transmission and Distribution Systems
9 Cables
Underground Cables
Underground Cable Constants
Wiring Cables
10 Transformers and Tap-Changers
Transformers
Automatic Tap-Changers
Automatic Voltage Regulators
11 Tariffs and Power Factor
Tariffs
Power Factor Correction
12 Wiring Regulations
IEE Regulations for Electrical Installations
Part 2 Definitions
Part 3 (Assessment of General Characteristics)
Part 4 (Protection for Safety)
Part 5 (Selection and Erection of Equipment)
Part 6 (Special Installations or Locations)
Maximum Demand and Diversity
Standard Circuit Arrangements
Classification of External Influences
Limitation of Earth Fault Loop Impedance
Cable Current-Carrying Capacities
Methods of Cable Support
Standard Methods of Testing
13 Lighting
Electric Lamps
Fluorescent Tubes and Starters
Ultra-Violet Lamps
Interior Lighting Techniques
Floodlighting Techniques
Emergency and Standby Lighting
14 Motors and Control Gear
D.C. Motors
A.C. Motors
Induction Motors
Synchronous Motors
Single-Phase Motors
Speed Variation of A.C. Motors
Motor Dimensions
Motor Control Gear
15 Switchgear and Protection
Switchgear
Overload and Fault Protection
Relays and Protective Gear
16 Heating and Refrigeration
Water Heating
Space Heating
Thermostatic Temperature Control
Electric Cookers
High-Frequency Heating
Electric Steam Boilers
Electric Hot Water Boilers
Lamp Ovens for Industry
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning and Ventilation
17 Building Automation Systems
18 Instruments and Meters
Ammeters and Voltmeters
Wattmeters
Valve Voltmeters
Shunts and Series Resistances
Energy Meters
Testing of Meters
19 Electric Welding
Flux-Shielded Arc Welding
Gas-Shielded Arc Welding
Unshielded and Short-Time Processes
Resistance Welding
Radiation Welding
20 Battery Electric Vehicles
21 Battery Systems
Battery Charging
Index
- 536
- English
- © Newnes 1992
- 18th March 1992
- Newnes
- 9781483140681
E A Reeves
Technical Author