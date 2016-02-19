Newnes Electrical Pocket Book - 21st Edition - ISBN: 9780750605137, 9781483140681

Newnes Electrical Pocket Book

21st Edition

Editors: E A Reeves
eBook ISBN: 9781483140681
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 18th March 1992
Page Count: 536
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Newnes Electrical Pocket Book, Twenty-first Edition, provides engineers with convenient access to various facts, tables, and formulae relating to the particular branch of engineering being dealt with. In the case of electrical engineering, it is essential that the engineer have a clear understanding of the methods by which the various formulae are derived to ensure that any particular formulae is applicable to the conditions being considered.
The first section of the Pocket Book is devoted to the theoretical groundwork upon which all the practical applications are based. This covers symbols, fundamentals, electrostatics, and magnetism. Significant space in the various sections is also devoted to clear descriptions of the circuits and principles used in the different types of electrical apparatus. The inclusion of technical descriptions, along with the essential data embodied in the tables, offer the ideal combination for those engineers engaged on the utilization side of the industry, where many different types of equipment and electrical appliances—ranging from semiconductor rectifiers to electrode steam boilers—may have to be specified, installed, and maintained in efficient operation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1 Fundamentals and Theory

Fundamentals

Electrostatics

Capacitors

The Magnetic Circuit

A.C. Theory

2 Properties of Materials

Magnetic Materials

Copper and Its Alloys

Aluminum and Its Alloys

Insulating Materials

Superconductivity

3 Plastics and Rubber in Electrical Engineering

Properties of Molding Materials

Thermosetting Materials

Thermoplastics Materials

Rubber in Electrical Engineering

4 Valves and Semiconductors

Valves and Similar Devices

Photoelectric Devices

Semiconductors (Transistors, Diodes, Thyristors)

Applications

5 Rectifiers and Converters

Metal Rectifiers

Converting Machines

6 Computers and Programmable Controllers

7 Power Supply

Power Generation

Small Generating Plants

High Integrity Power Supplies

Solar Energy

8 Transmission and Distribution

British Regulations for Overhead Lines

Efficiency of Transmission and Distribution Systems

9 Cables

Underground Cables

Underground Cable Constants

Wiring Cables

10 Transformers and Tap-Changers

Transformers

Automatic Tap-Changers

Automatic Voltage Regulators

11 Tariffs and Power Factor

Tariffs

Power Factor Correction

12 Wiring Regulations

IEE Regulations for Electrical Installations

Part 2 Definitions

Part 3 (Assessment of General Characteristics)

Part 4 (Protection for Safety)

Part 5 (Selection and Erection of Equipment)

Part 6 (Special Installations or Locations)

Maximum Demand and Diversity

Standard Circuit Arrangements

Classification of External Influences

Limitation of Earth Fault Loop Impedance

Cable Current-Carrying Capacities

Methods of Cable Support

Standard Methods of Testing

13 Lighting

Electric Lamps

Fluorescent Tubes and Starters

Ultra-Violet Lamps

Interior Lighting Techniques

Floodlighting Techniques

Emergency and Standby Lighting

14 Motors and Control Gear

D.C. Motors

A.C. Motors

Induction Motors

Synchronous Motors

Single-Phase Motors

Speed Variation of A.C. Motors

Motor Dimensions

Motor Control Gear

15 Switchgear and Protection

Switchgear

Overload and Fault Protection

Relays and Protective Gear

16 Heating and Refrigeration

Water Heating

Space Heating

Thermostatic Temperature Control

Electric Cookers

High-Frequency Heating

Electric Steam Boilers

Electric Hot Water Boilers

Lamp Ovens for Industry

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning

Air Conditioning and Ventilation

17 Building Automation Systems

18 Instruments and Meters

Ammeters and Voltmeters

Wattmeters

Valve Voltmeters

Shunts and Series Resistances

Energy Meters

Testing of Meters

19 Electric Welding

Flux-Shielded Arc Welding

Gas-Shielded Arc Welding

Unshielded and Short-Time Processes

Resistance Welding

Radiation Welding

20 Battery Electric Vehicles

21 Battery Systems

Battery Charging

Index


Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483140681

About the Editor

E A Reeves

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.