Newnes Data Communications Pocket Book - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750652971, 9780080497426

Newnes Data Communications Pocket Book

4th Edition

Authors: Steve Winder Mike Tooley
eBook ISBN: 9780080497426
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750652971
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 19th April 2002
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

LAN software
Networking; Operating systems
Bluetooth and wireless LANs
Fault-finding on RS-232 systems
Optical fibre technology and the IEEE interface standard
Multiplexing (TDM and FDM)
Data compression
Digital line systems
On-line services
Digital radio systems

Description

Despite the complexity of the subject, this wealth of information is presented succinctly and in such a way, using tables, diagrams and brief explanatory text, as to allow the user to locate information quickly and easily. Thus the book should be invaluable to those involved with the installation, commissioning and maintenance of data communications equipment, as well as the end user.

Key Features

  • A practical engineer's reference that puts the key information at your fingertips
  • Covers essential data, techniques and working practice
  • This update covers the latest international regulations

Readership

Professional / technician engineers, students

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080497426
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750652971

About the Authors

Steve Winder Author

Steve Winder is now a European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc. Steve works alongside design engineers throughout Europe to design circuits using components made by Intersil Inc, a US based manufacturer of CMOS ICs used for power supply controllers and for analogue signal processing.

Prior to joining Intersil Inc., Steve worked for US based Supertex Inc. in 2002, where he was instrumental in encouraging Supertex’s management to start developing LED drivers. One of Steve’s German customers had started using a relay driver for LEDs and once Steve had explained the technical detail of this application to Supertex’s management, they decided to start an applications team to develop LED specific products. Supertex then invested heavily to became a leader in this field. Microchip acquired Supertex in 2014.

Until 2002, Steve was for many years a team leader at British Telecom Research Laboratories, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich in the UK. Here he designed analog circuits for wideband transmission systems, mostly high frequency, and designed many active and passive filters.

Steve has studied electronics and related topics since 1973, receiving an Ordinary National Certificate (ONC) in 1975 and Higher National Certificate (HNC) in 1977 with Endorsements in 1978. He studied Mathematics and Physics part time with the Open University for 10 years, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree with 1st Class Honours in 1989. He received a Master’s Degree in 1991, in Telecommunications and Information Systems after studying at Essex University. Since 1991, he has continued with self-study of electronics, to keep up-to-date with new innovations and developments.

Affiliations and Expertise

European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc., California, USA

Mike Tooley Author

Mike Tooley is a technical author and consultant. He was formerly Vice Principal at Brooklands College in Surrey, England, where he was responsible for the delivery of learning to over 10,000 Further and Higher Education students increasingly by flexible, open and on-line distance learning. Mike is the well-known author of several popular engineering and related text books, including widely adopted course texts for BTEC, GCE A-level and GCSE qualifications in Engineering. Mike's hobbies include astronomy, amateur radio, aviation, computing and electronic circuit design and construction.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Vice Principal, Dean of Faculty and Head of Engineering at Brooklands College, Surrey, UK

