Newnes Communications Technology Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Newnes Communications Technology Handbook provides a discussion on different topics relevant to communications technology. The book is comprised of 39 chapters that tackle a wide variety of concern in communications technology. The coverage of the text includes technologies, such as analog digital communications systems, radio frequency receiver, and satellite systems. The book also discusses some methods and techniques used in communications technology, including mixer signal processing, modulation and demodulation, and spread spectrum techniques. The text will be of great use to engineers, technicians, and professionals involved in telecommunications.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Analog Systems and Concepts
1.1 Amplifiers
1.2 Distortions
1.3 Feedback Amplifiers
1.4 Operational Amplifiers
1.5 Oscillators
1.5.1 Frequency Controlling Elements
1.5.2 Oscillator Circuits
1.6 Parametric Amplifiers
1.7 Phase Locked Loop (PLL)
1.8 Power Amplifiers
1.9 Push-Pull Amplifiers
1.10 Stability and Frequency Response
1.11 Miscellaneous Terms
1.12 Useful References
2 Antennas or Aerials
2.1 Useful Theoretical Concepts
2.2 Antenna Properties
2.3 Classification of Antennas
2.4 Coplanar Arrays
2.5 Fresnel Zone Plate Antennas
2.6 Miscellaneous Terms
2.7 Useful References
3 Audio Signal Processing
3.1 Analog Signal Processing
3.2 Digital Signal Processing (DSP)
3.2.1 Bit Rate Reduction Techniques
3.2.2 8 to 14 Modulation (EFM)
3.3 Miscellaneous Terms
3.4 Useful References
4 Bar Code Technology
4.1 Common Code Formats
4.2 Useful References
5 Codes and Coding Formats
5.1 Primary Codes and Pulse Shapes
5.2 Secondary Codes and Formats
5.3 Miscellaneous Terms
5.4 Useful References
6 Computers in Communications
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Viruses
6.4 Miscellaneous Terms
6.5 Useful References
7 Digital Communication Systems
7.1 Basic Digital Processes
7.2 Digital Signal Processing (DSP)
7.3 Echo Canceling/Suppression
7.4 Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
7.4.1 ISDN Access
7.4.2 ISDN D Channel
7.4.3 ISDN D Channel Packets
7.4.4 ISDN System and Interfaces
7.5 Miscellaneous Terms
7.6 Useful References
8 Digital Pulse Code Modulation
8.1 Frame Time Multiplexing
8.2 Hierarchy of PCM Multiplexing
8.3 Justification or Bit/Pulse Stuffing
8.4 Signaling Protocol
8.5 Speech Digit Signaling/Bit Stealing
8.6 Data Rates
8.7 Miscellaneous Terms
8.8 Useful References
9 Electromagnetic Compatibility/Interference (EMC/EMI)
9.1 Protection and Protective Devices
9.2 Standards and Guidelines
9.3 Techniques of Testing
9.4 Miscellaneous Terms
9.5 Useful References
10 Encryption and Decryption
10.1 Key Systems
10.2 Data Encryption Standard (DES) System
10.3 Diffie Hellman Algorithm
10.4 Rivest Shamir and Adleman (RSA) Public Key System
10.5 Security of Encryption Systems
10.6 Voice Systems
10.7 Miscellaneous Terms
10.8 Useful References
11 Error Control
11.1 Even and Odd Parity
11.2 Hamming Codes
11.3 Interleaved or Interlaced Codes
11.4 Polynomial or Cyclic Codes
11.5 Recurrent or Convolution Codes
11.6 Specific Decoding Techniques
11.7 Two-Dimensional Coding
11.8 Miscellaneous Terms
11.9 Useful References
12 Facsimile (Fax) Systems
12.1 Facsimile Terminal (Description and Operation)
12.2 Signal Compression Techniques
12.3 Standard Groups
12.4 Miscellaneous Terms
12.5 Useful References
13 Filters
13.1 Analog Filters
13.1.1 Classical Filter Theory
13.1.2 Modern Filter Theory
13.1.3 N-Path or Comb Filters
13.1.4 Operational Amplifier Filters (Active Filters)
13.1.5 Surface Acoustic Wave Filters (SAWF)
13.1.6 Switched Capacitor Filters
13.2 Digital Filters
13.2.1 Kalman Filters
13.2.2 Non-Recursive (FIR) Filter
13.2.3 Recursive (IIR) Filters
13.2.4 Median Filters
13.2.5 Transversal Filter or Equalizer
13.2.6 Quadrature Mirror Filters
13.2.7 Windows
13.3 Optical Filters
13.3.1 Terminology of Optical Filters
13.4 Miscellaneous Terms
13.5 Useful References
14 Frequency Ranges in Use
15 Image Processing
15.1 Basic Image Processing
15.2 Image Analysis (Contrast Enhancement)
15.3 Image Processing
15.3.1 Discrete Cosine Transform Coding
15.3.2 Fractal Transform Coding
15.3.3 Motion Compensation/Estimation
15.4 Overlay Techniques
15.4.1 Text or Caption Generators
15.5 Miscellaneous Terms
15.6 Useful References
16 Information Theory
16.1 Average Information
16.2 Hartley-Shannon Law of Channel Capacity
16.3 Redundancy
16.4 Miscellaneous Terms
16.5 Useful References
17 Logic
17.1 Boolean Logic
17.2 Combinational Logic and Circuits
17.3 Fuzzy Logic
17.4 Sequential Logic
17.5 Miscellaneous Terms
17.6 Useful References
18 Measurement of System Parameters
18.1 Analog Systems
18.1.1 CRO Type Measurements
18.1.2 Distortions
18.1.3 Interference Distortion
18.1.4 Noise Measurements
18.1.5 Power Measurements
18.2 Digital Systems
18.2.1 CRO Type Measurements
18.2.2 Distortion, Interference and Noise
18.2.3 ISDN Testing
18.3 Miscellaneous Terms
18.4 Useful References
19 Memories
19.1 Magnetic Memories
19.2 Optical Memories
19.3 Semiconductor Memories
19.4 Miscellaneous Terms
19.5 Useful References
20 Microwave Devices
20.1 Active Devices
20.1.1 Amplifiers
20.1.2 Diodes
20.2 Passive Devices
20.3 Miscellaneous Terms
20.4 Useful References
21 Mixer Signal Processing
21.1 Linear Mixing
21.2 Nonlinear Mixing
21.2.1 Analog Techniques
21.3 Miscellaneous Terms
21.4 Useful References
22 Modulation and Demodulation
22.1 Modulation
22.1.1 Analog Modulation (Basic Concepts)
22.1.2 Digital Modulation (Basic Concepts)
22.2 Demodulation
22.2.1 Analog Demodulation
22.2.2 Digital Demodulation
22.3 Modulation-Efficiency Systems
22.4 Miscellaneous Terms
22.5 Useful References
23 Networks
23.1 Network Management Systems (NMS)
23.2 Network Topologies and Protocols
23.3 Network Modulators/Demodulators (modems)
23.4 Network Security
23.5 Network Systems
23.6 Recommended Standard (RS) Interfaces
23.7 Standard Interconnects and Internetworking
23.8 Miscellaneous Terms
23.9 Useful References
24 Noise
24.1 Classification of Noise
24.2 Hartley-Shannon Channel Capacity
24.3 Noise Parameters
24.4 Noise Spectral Density
24.5 Specific Types of Noise
24.6 System Noise Performance (Friis' Equation)
24.7 Systems Designed to Combat Noise
24.8 Miscellaneous Terms
24.9 Useful References
25 Optical Communications, Devices and Systems
25.1 Driver/Source Devices
25.1.1 Lasers
25.1.2 Light Emitting Diodes
25.2 Optical Fibers
25.2.1 Fiber Characteristics
25.2.2 Fiber Technology
25.3 Photodetector/Receiver Devices
25.3.1 Detector/Receiver Characteristics
25.3.2 Detector/Receiver Devices
25.4 Miscellaneous Terms
25.5 Useful References
26 Power Supplies
26.1 Batteries and Portable Supplies
26.2 Stabilized/Switched Mode Power Supplies
26.3 Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
26.4 Miscellaneous Terms
26.5 Useful References
27 Propagation
27.1 Ionosphere
27.2 Propagation Anomalies
27.3 Miscellaneous Terms
27.4 Useful References
28 Quality and Reliability/Quality Assurance (QA)
28.1 Miscellaneous Terms
28.2 Useful References
29 Radar and Navigation Systems
29.1 Navigation Systems
29.1.1 Antenna Polar Diagram DF Systems
29.1.2 Decca Navigator System
29.1.3 LORAN-C System
29.1.4 Single Station Locators (SSL)
29.2 Radar Systems
29.2.1 Doppler Shift Equation
29.2.2 Range Equation
29.3 Miscellaneous Terms
29.4 Useful References
30 Radio Frequency Receivers
30.1 Basic Superhet Receiver
30.2 Double/Triple Frequency Conversion Receivers
30.3 Figure of Merit
30.4 Frequency Synthesis and Digital Control
30.5 Miscellaneous Terms
30.6 Useful References
31 Satellite Systems
31.1 Satellite Services
31.2 Miscellaneous Terms
31.3 Useful References
32 Semiconductor Devices and Technology
32.1 Behavior of PN Junctions
32.1.1 Bi-Polar Transistors
32.1.2 Field Effect Transistors (FET)
32.1.3 Integrated Circuits
32.1.4 Thick Film Circuits
32.2 Devices
32.2.1 Diodes and Junctions
32.2.2 Programmable Logic Devices (PLD)
32.2.3 Transistors and Other Devices
32.3 Technology
32.3.1 Comparisons
32.3.2 Other Features
32.4 Miscellaneous Terms
32.5 Useful References
33 Signals
33.1 Basic Signal Elements
33.1.1 Bessel Functions
33.1.2 Complex Frequency and Numbers
33.2 Specific Transforms
33.2.1 Discrete Cosine Transform (DCT)
33.2.2 Fourier Transforms
33.2.3 Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)
33.2.4 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
33.2.5 Laplace Transform
33.2.6 Lapped Transforms
33.3 Smith's Charts
33.4 Z and Chirp-Z Transforms
33.5 Miscellaneous Terms
33.6 Useful References
34 Spread Spectrum Techniques
34.1 Spread Spectrum Systems
34.1.1 Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) Systems
34.1.2 Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS)
34.1.3 Hybrid and Alternative Systems
34.2 Demodulation
34.2.1 Correlation Detection
34.2.2 Costas Loops
34.3 Miscellaneous Terms
34.4 Useful References
35 Standards Organizations and Associated Bodies
35.1 Organizations
35.2 Useful Standards Database References
36 Telephony and Associated Systems
36.1 Analog Systems and Techniques
36.1.1 Basic Network Structures
36.1.2 Basic Exchange Structures
36.1.3 Centrex Services
36.1.4 FDM Hierarchy
36.1.5 Personal Communications Services (Analog)
36.1.6 Signaling
36.1.7 Stored Program Control (SPC)
36.1.8 Switching
36.1.9 Traffic Parameters
36.1.10 Trunking and Scanning
36.2 Digital Systems and Technologies
36.2.1 Cordless Communications and Telephones
36.2.2 Developing Digital Technologies
36.2.3 Packet Switching and Fast Packets
36.2.4 Paging
36.2.5 Personal and Private Systems
36.2.6 Signaling
36.2.7 Switching (Digital Systems)
36.2.8 X Series Services
36.3 Miscellaneous Terms
36.4 Useful References
37 Television Systems and Signals
37.1 Camera and Kens System
37.1.1 Lens Fundamentals
37.1.2 Lens Imperfections (Aberrations and Distortions)
37.1.3 Lens Coatings
37.1.4 Prisms - Color Separation
37.1.5 Zoom Lens
37.1.6 Semiconductor Image Sensors (CCD)
37.2 Current Analog Systems
37.2.1 NTSC System
37.2.2 PAL System
37.2.3 SECAM System
37.2.4 Sampling Problems - Aliasing
37.3 Current Analog/Digital Systems
37.3.1 Multiple sub-Nyquist Sampling Encoding System (MUSE or Hi-Vision)
37.3.2 Multiplexed Analog Component Systems (MAC)
37.4 High Definition TV (HDTV) Systems
37.4.1 Analog/Digital HDTV Systems
37.4.2 Digital HDTV Systems
37.4.3 DigiCipher System (General Instruments Corp., USA)
37.4.4 Digital Spectrum Compatible HDTV System (Zenith Electronics Corp./American Telephone & Telegraph Corp. (AT&T))
37.5 TV Sound Channels
37.5.1 Dolby Adaptive Delta Modulation Digital Audio System
37.5.2 NICAM-728 (near Instantaneous Companded Audio Multiplex)
37.6 Scrambling and Access Control
37.6.1 Access Control
37.6.2 Basic Principles of Scrambling
37.6.3 Practical Systems in Use
37.7 Videoconferencing
37.8 Video-Telephony
37.9 Video-Walls
37.10 Miscellaneous Terms
37.11 Useful References
38 Transmission Lines and Waveguides
38.1 Transmission Lines
38.1.1 Primary Line Constants
38.1.2 Propagation Constant and Characteristic Impedance
38.1.3 Reflection Coefficient, Standing Waves and Return Loss
38.1.4 Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR)
38.2 Smith's Charts
38.3 Waveguides
38.3.1 Cut-off Frequency, Dominant or Fundamental and Second-Order Modes
38.3.2 Resonant Cavities and Waveguide Couplings
38.3.3 Waveguide Parameters
38.4 Miscellaneous Terms
38.5 Useful References
39 Videotex(t)
39.1 Closed Caption Transmissions
39.2 Interactive Video
39.3 Teletext
39.4 Viewdata
39.5 Miscellaneous Terms
39.6 Useful References
Appendix 1. CCITT Recommendations
Appendix 2. Abbreviations and Acronyms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1994
- Published:
- 11th July 1994
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101026
About the Author
Geoff Lewis
Geoff Lewis has spent many years in most branches of engineering including: motor vehicles, aeronautical, communication, telecommunication, production – as an engineer, teacher, lecturer, technical author. Geoff has a keen interest in environmental engineering including hydropower generated inventions. He has written on most of the above subjects, including 10 books, many journal articles and given public lectures. Geoff has long appreciated that knowledge is never wasted and that learning is a life long adventure. He has been told on many occasions that he has the ability to express complex concepts in a fairly easily understandable manner – at least this attribute is at the back of his mind when writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Technology and Satellite Television consultant.