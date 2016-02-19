Newnes Communications Technology Handbook

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Analog Systems and Concepts

1.1 Amplifiers

1.2 Distortions

1.3 Feedback Amplifiers

1.4 Operational Amplifiers

1.5 Oscillators

1.5.1 Frequency Controlling Elements

1.5.2 Oscillator Circuits

1.6 Parametric Amplifiers

1.7 Phase Locked Loop (PLL)

1.8 Power Amplifiers

1.9 Push-Pull Amplifiers

1.10 Stability and Frequency Response

1.11 Miscellaneous Terms

1.12 Useful References

2 Antennas or Aerials

2.1 Useful Theoretical Concepts

2.2 Antenna Properties

2.3 Classification of Antennas

2.4 Coplanar Arrays

2.5 Fresnel Zone Plate Antennas

2.6 Miscellaneous Terms

2.7 Useful References

3 Audio Signal Processing

3.1 Analog Signal Processing

3.2 Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

3.2.1 Bit Rate Reduction Techniques

3.2.2 8 to 14 Modulation (EFM)

3.3 Miscellaneous Terms

3.4 Useful References

4 Bar Code Technology

4.1 Common Code Formats

4.2 Useful References

5 Codes and Coding Formats

5.1 Primary Codes and Pulse Shapes

5.2 Secondary Codes and Formats

5.3 Miscellaneous Terms

5.4 Useful References

6 Computers in Communications

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Viruses

6.4 Miscellaneous Terms

6.5 Useful References

7 Digital Communication Systems

7.1 Basic Digital Processes

7.2 Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

7.3 Echo Canceling/Suppression

7.4 Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)

7.4.1 ISDN Access

7.4.2 ISDN D Channel

7.4.3 ISDN D Channel Packets

7.4.4 ISDN System and Interfaces

7.5 Miscellaneous Terms

7.6 Useful References

8 Digital Pulse Code Modulation

8.1 Frame Time Multiplexing

8.2 Hierarchy of PCM Multiplexing

8.3 Justification or Bit/Pulse Stuffing

8.4 Signaling Protocol

8.5 Speech Digit Signaling/Bit Stealing

8.6 Data Rates

8.7 Miscellaneous Terms

8.8 Useful References

9 Electromagnetic Compatibility/Interference (EMC/EMI)

9.1 Protection and Protective Devices

9.2 Standards and Guidelines

9.3 Techniques of Testing

9.4 Miscellaneous Terms

9.5 Useful References

10 Encryption and Decryption

10.1 Key Systems

10.2 Data Encryption Standard (DES) System

10.3 Diffie Hellman Algorithm

10.4 Rivest Shamir and Adleman (RSA) Public Key System

10.5 Security of Encryption Systems

10.6 Voice Systems

10.7 Miscellaneous Terms

10.8 Useful References

11 Error Control

11.1 Even and Odd Parity

11.2 Hamming Codes

11.3 Interleaved or Interlaced Codes

11.4 Polynomial or Cyclic Codes

11.5 Recurrent or Convolution Codes

11.6 Specific Decoding Techniques

11.7 Two-Dimensional Coding

11.8 Miscellaneous Terms

11.9 Useful References

12 Facsimile (Fax) Systems

12.1 Facsimile Terminal (Description and Operation)

12.2 Signal Compression Techniques

12.3 Standard Groups

12.4 Miscellaneous Terms

12.5 Useful References

13 Filters

13.1 Analog Filters

13.1.1 Classical Filter Theory

13.1.2 Modern Filter Theory

13.1.3 N-Path or Comb Filters

13.1.4 Operational Amplifier Filters (Active Filters)

13.1.5 Surface Acoustic Wave Filters (SAWF)

13.1.6 Switched Capacitor Filters

13.2 Digital Filters

13.2.1 Kalman Filters

13.2.2 Non-Recursive (FIR) Filter

13.2.3 Recursive (IIR) Filters

13.2.4 Median Filters

13.2.5 Transversal Filter or Equalizer

13.2.6 Quadrature Mirror Filters

13.2.7 Windows

13.3 Optical Filters

13.3.1 Terminology of Optical Filters

13.4 Miscellaneous Terms

13.5 Useful References

14 Frequency Ranges in Use

15 Image Processing

15.1 Basic Image Processing

15.2 Image Analysis (Contrast Enhancement)

15.3 Image Processing

15.3.1 Discrete Cosine Transform Coding

15.3.2 Fractal Transform Coding

15.3.3 Motion Compensation/Estimation

15.4 Overlay Techniques

15.4.1 Text or Caption Generators

15.5 Miscellaneous Terms

15.6 Useful References

16 Information Theory

16.1 Average Information

16.2 Hartley-Shannon Law of Channel Capacity

16.3 Redundancy

16.4 Miscellaneous Terms

16.5 Useful References

17 Logic

17.1 Boolean Logic

17.2 Combinational Logic and Circuits

17.3 Fuzzy Logic

17.4 Sequential Logic

17.5 Miscellaneous Terms

17.6 Useful References

18 Measurement of System Parameters

18.1 Analog Systems

18.1.1 CRO Type Measurements

18.1.2 Distortions

18.1.3 Interference Distortion

18.1.4 Noise Measurements

18.1.5 Power Measurements

18.2 Digital Systems

18.2.1 CRO Type Measurements

18.2.2 Distortion, Interference and Noise

18.2.3 ISDN Testing

18.3 Miscellaneous Terms

18.4 Useful References

19 Memories

19.1 Magnetic Memories

19.2 Optical Memories

19.3 Semiconductor Memories

19.4 Miscellaneous Terms

19.5 Useful References

20 Microwave Devices

20.1 Active Devices

20.1.1 Amplifiers

20.1.2 Diodes

20.2 Passive Devices

20.3 Miscellaneous Terms

20.4 Useful References

21 Mixer Signal Processing

21.1 Linear Mixing

21.2 Nonlinear Mixing

21.2.1 Analog Techniques

21.3 Miscellaneous Terms

21.4 Useful References

22 Modulation and Demodulation

22.1 Modulation

22.1.1 Analog Modulation (Basic Concepts)

22.1.2 Digital Modulation (Basic Concepts)

22.2 Demodulation

22.2.1 Analog Demodulation

22.2.2 Digital Demodulation

22.3 Modulation-Efficiency Systems

22.4 Miscellaneous Terms

22.5 Useful References

23 Networks

23.1 Network Management Systems (NMS)

23.2 Network Topologies and Protocols

23.3 Network Modulators/Demodulators (modems)

23.4 Network Security

23.5 Network Systems

23.6 Recommended Standard (RS) Interfaces

23.7 Standard Interconnects and Internetworking

23.8 Miscellaneous Terms

23.9 Useful References

24 Noise

24.1 Classification of Noise

24.2 Hartley-Shannon Channel Capacity

24.3 Noise Parameters

24.4 Noise Spectral Density

24.5 Specific Types of Noise

24.6 System Noise Performance (Friis' Equation)

24.7 Systems Designed to Combat Noise

24.8 Miscellaneous Terms

24.9 Useful References

25 Optical Communications, Devices and Systems

25.1 Driver/Source Devices

25.1.1 Lasers

25.1.2 Light Emitting Diodes

25.2 Optical Fibers

25.2.1 Fiber Characteristics

25.2.2 Fiber Technology

25.3 Photodetector/Receiver Devices

25.3.1 Detector/Receiver Characteristics

25.3.2 Detector/Receiver Devices

25.4 Miscellaneous Terms

25.5 Useful References

26 Power Supplies

26.1 Batteries and Portable Supplies

26.2 Stabilized/Switched Mode Power Supplies

26.3 Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

26.4 Miscellaneous Terms

26.5 Useful References

27 Propagation

27.1 Ionosphere

27.2 Propagation Anomalies

27.3 Miscellaneous Terms

27.4 Useful References

28 Quality and Reliability/Quality Assurance (QA)

28.1 Miscellaneous Terms

28.2 Useful References

29 Radar and Navigation Systems

29.1 Navigation Systems

29.1.1 Antenna Polar Diagram DF Systems

29.1.2 Decca Navigator System

29.1.3 LORAN-C System

29.1.4 Single Station Locators (SSL)

29.2 Radar Systems

29.2.1 Doppler Shift Equation

29.2.2 Range Equation

29.3 Miscellaneous Terms

29.4 Useful References

30 Radio Frequency Receivers

30.1 Basic Superhet Receiver

30.2 Double/Triple Frequency Conversion Receivers

30.3 Figure of Merit

30.4 Frequency Synthesis and Digital Control

30.5 Miscellaneous Terms

30.6 Useful References

31 Satellite Systems

31.1 Satellite Services

31.2 Miscellaneous Terms

31.3 Useful References

32 Semiconductor Devices and Technology

32.1 Behavior of PN Junctions

32.1.1 Bi-Polar Transistors

32.1.2 Field Effect Transistors (FET)

32.1.3 Integrated Circuits

32.1.4 Thick Film Circuits

32.2 Devices

32.2.1 Diodes and Junctions

32.2.2 Programmable Logic Devices (PLD)

32.2.3 Transistors and Other Devices

32.3 Technology

32.3.1 Comparisons

32.3.2 Other Features

32.4 Miscellaneous Terms

32.5 Useful References

33 Signals

33.1 Basic Signal Elements

33.1.1 Bessel Functions

33.1.2 Complex Frequency and Numbers

33.2 Specific Transforms

33.2.1 Discrete Cosine Transform (DCT)

33.2.2 Fourier Transforms

33.2.3 Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)

33.2.4 Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)

33.2.5 Laplace Transform

33.2.6 Lapped Transforms

33.3 Smith's Charts

33.4 Z and Chirp-Z Transforms

33.5 Miscellaneous Terms

33.6 Useful References

34 Spread Spectrum Techniques

34.1 Spread Spectrum Systems

34.1.1 Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (DSSS) Systems

34.1.2 Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS)

34.1.3 Hybrid and Alternative Systems

34.2 Demodulation

34.2.1 Correlation Detection

34.2.2 Costas Loops

34.3 Miscellaneous Terms

34.4 Useful References

35 Standards Organizations and Associated Bodies

35.1 Organizations

35.2 Useful Standards Database References

36 Telephony and Associated Systems

36.1 Analog Systems and Techniques

36.1.1 Basic Network Structures

36.1.2 Basic Exchange Structures

36.1.3 Centrex Services

36.1.4 FDM Hierarchy

36.1.5 Personal Communications Services (Analog)

36.1.6 Signaling

36.1.7 Stored Program Control (SPC)

36.1.8 Switching

36.1.9 Traffic Parameters

36.1.10 Trunking and Scanning

36.2 Digital Systems and Technologies

36.2.1 Cordless Communications and Telephones

36.2.2 Developing Digital Technologies

36.2.3 Packet Switching and Fast Packets

36.2.4 Paging

36.2.5 Personal and Private Systems

36.2.6 Signaling

36.2.7 Switching (Digital Systems)

36.2.8 X Series Services

36.3 Miscellaneous Terms

36.4 Useful References

37 Television Systems and Signals

37.1 Camera and Kens System

37.1.1 Lens Fundamentals

37.1.2 Lens Imperfections (Aberrations and Distortions)

37.1.3 Lens Coatings

37.1.4 Prisms - Color Separation

37.1.5 Zoom Lens

37.1.6 Semiconductor Image Sensors (CCD)

37.2 Current Analog Systems

37.2.1 NTSC System

37.2.2 PAL System

37.2.3 SECAM System

37.2.4 Sampling Problems - Aliasing

37.3 Current Analog/Digital Systems

37.3.1 Multiple sub-Nyquist Sampling Encoding System (MUSE or Hi-Vision)

37.3.2 Multiplexed Analog Component Systems (MAC)

37.4 High Definition TV (HDTV) Systems

37.4.1 Analog/Digital HDTV Systems

37.4.2 Digital HDTV Systems

37.4.3 DigiCipher System (General Instruments Corp., USA)

37.4.4 Digital Spectrum Compatible HDTV System (Zenith Electronics Corp./American Telephone & Telegraph Corp. (AT&T))

37.5 TV Sound Channels

37.5.1 Dolby Adaptive Delta Modulation Digital Audio System

37.5.2 NICAM-728 (near Instantaneous Companded Audio Multiplex)

37.6 Scrambling and Access Control

37.6.1 Access Control

37.6.2 Basic Principles of Scrambling

37.6.3 Practical Systems in Use

37.7 Videoconferencing

37.8 Video-Telephony

37.9 Video-Walls

37.10 Miscellaneous Terms

37.11 Useful References

38 Transmission Lines and Waveguides

38.1 Transmission Lines

38.1.1 Primary Line Constants

38.1.2 Propagation Constant and Characteristic Impedance

38.1.3 Reflection Coefficient, Standing Waves and Return Loss

38.1.4 Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR)

38.2 Smith's Charts

38.3 Waveguides

38.3.1 Cut-off Frequency, Dominant or Fundamental and Second-Order Modes

38.3.2 Resonant Cavities and Waveguide Couplings

38.3.3 Waveguide Parameters

38.4 Miscellaneous Terms

38.5 Useful References

39 Videotex(t)

39.1 Closed Caption Transmissions

39.2 Interactive Video

39.3 Teletext

39.4 Viewdata

39.5 Miscellaneous Terms

39.6 Useful References

Appendix 1. CCITT Recommendations

Appendix 2. Abbreviations and Acronyms

Index