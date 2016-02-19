Newnes Circuit Calculations Pocket Book
1st Edition
with Computer Programs
Authors: Thomas J. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781483101132
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th September 1992
Page Count: 384
Description
Newnes Circuit Calculations Pocket Book: With Computer Programs presents equations, examples, and problems in circuit calculations. The text includes 300 computer programs that help solve the problems presented. The book is comprised of 20 chapters that tackle different aspects of circuit calculation. The coverage of the text includes dc voltage, dc circuits, and network theorems. The book also covers oscillators, phasors, and transformers. The text will be useful to electrical engineers and other professionals whose work involves electronic circuitry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Note on the Computer Programs
1 The D.C. Voltage
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Units
2 Resistors
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Units
2.3 Resistance Formulas
2.4 Resistor Values
2.5 Resistor Circuits
3 D.C. Circuits
3.1 Current
3.2 Units of Current
3.3 Ohm's Law
3.4 Power
3.5 Types of Circuits
3.6 Measurements
3.7 The Wheatstone Bridge
4 Network Theorems
4.1 Kirchhoffs Laws
4.2 Superposition Theorem
4.3 Thevenin's Theorem
4.4 Norton's Theorem
4.5 Maximum Power Transfer
5 Time
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Units Used
5.3 Conversion of Seconds to Milliseconds, Microseconds and Nanoseconds
5.4 Conversion of Milliseconds, Microseconds and Nanoseconds to Seconds
6 The A.C. Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Voltage Generating
6.3 Instantaneous Value
6.4 Peak, Peak to Peak and R.M.S. Values
6.5 Frequency
6.6 Wavelength
6.7 Average Value for a Sine Wave
6.8 Graphical Determination of R.M.S. Value of a Sine Wave
6.9 Graphical Determination of Average and R.M.S. Values of a Non-Sinusoidal Waveform
7 Capacitors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Units
7.3 Capacitor Formulas
7.4 Capacitor Circuits
7.5 Reactance
8 Inductors
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Units
8.3 Inductor Formulas
8.4 Inductor Circuits
8.5 Reactance (Sinusoidal Voltages Only)
9 D.C. Transients
9.1 Introduction
9.2 C-R Circuit
9.3 L-R Circuit
10 Electromagnetism
10.1 Force on a Conductor, F
10.2 E.M.F. Generated, E
10.3 Magnetomotive Force, F
10.4 Magnetic Field Strength, H
10.5 Permeability
10.6 Total Flux
10.7 Relative and Absolute Permeabilities
10.8 Reluctance, Rm
11 A.C. Circuits
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Resistor, R
11.3 Inductor, L
11.4 Capacitor, C
11.5 Series Circuits
11.6 Parallel Circuits
12 Phasors
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Addition
12.3 Subtraction
12.4 Multiplication
12.5 Division
12.6 Further Addition
13 Transformers
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Transformer Action
13.3 Maximum Power Transfer
14 D.C. Supplies
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Battery Connections
14.3 Battery Charger
14.4 Rectifier Circuits
14.5 Power Supply Unit
14.6 Voltage Regulators
15 Transistor Amplifiers
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Common Emitter - Static Conditions
15.3 Common Emitter - Dynamic Conditions
15.4 Common Base - Static Conditions
15.5 Common Base - Dynamic Conditions
15.6 Common Collector
16 Operational Amplifiers
16.1 Open Loop Amplifiers
16.2 Closed Loop Amplifiers
16.3 Summing Amplifiers
16.4 Subtracting Amplifiers
17 Oscillators
17.1 Introduction
17.2 R-C Phase Shift Oscillator
17.3 Wien Bridge Oscillator
17.4 Twin-T Oscillator
17.5 Non-Sinusoidal Oscillators
17.6 Sawtooth Waveform
17.7 Triangular Waveform
18 Filters and Attenuators
18.1 Introduction to Filters
18.2 The Decibel
18.3 Low Pass Filters
18.4 High Pass Filters
18.5 Introduction to Attenuators
18.6 Symmetrical T Attenuator
18.7 Asymmetrical T Attenuator
18.8 Symmetrical π Attenuator
18.9 Asymmetrical π Attenuator
19 Denary, Binary and Logic
19.1 The Denary System
19.2 The Binary System
19.3 Octal Numbers
19.4 Hexadecimal Numbers
19.5 Logic Gates and Truth Tables
20 Two- and Three-Phase Systems
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Two-Phase Supply
20.3 Three-Phase Supply
20.4 Three-Phase Star Connected Load
20.5 Three-phase Delta Connected Load
Appendix Symbols, Abbreviations and Definitions
Answers to Problems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1992
- Published:
- 14th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101132
About the Author
Thomas J. Davies
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.