Newnes Circuit Calculations Pocket Book: With Computer Programs presents equations, examples, and problems in circuit calculations. The text includes 300 computer programs that help solve the problems presented. The book is comprised of 20 chapters that tackle different aspects of circuit calculation. The coverage of the text includes dc voltage, dc circuits, and network theorems. The book also covers oscillators, phasors, and transformers. The text will be useful to electrical engineers and other professionals whose work involves electronic circuitry.

Table of Contents



Preface

Note on the Computer Programs

1 The D.C. Voltage

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Units

2 Resistors

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Units

2.3 Resistance Formulas

2.4 Resistor Values

2.5 Resistor Circuits

3 D.C. Circuits

3.1 Current

3.2 Units of Current

3.3 Ohm's Law

3.4 Power

3.5 Types of Circuits

3.6 Measurements

3.7 The Wheatstone Bridge

4 Network Theorems

4.1 Kirchhoffs Laws

4.2 Superposition Theorem

4.3 Thevenin's Theorem

4.4 Norton's Theorem

4.5 Maximum Power Transfer

5 Time

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Units Used

5.3 Conversion of Seconds to Milliseconds, Microseconds and Nanoseconds

5.4 Conversion of Milliseconds, Microseconds and Nanoseconds to Seconds

6 The A.C. Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Voltage Generating

6.3 Instantaneous Value

6.4 Peak, Peak to Peak and R.M.S. Values

6.5 Frequency

6.6 Wavelength

6.7 Average Value for a Sine Wave

6.8 Graphical Determination of R.M.S. Value of a Sine Wave

6.9 Graphical Determination of Average and R.M.S. Values of a Non-Sinusoidal Waveform

7 Capacitors

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Units

7.3 Capacitor Formulas

7.4 Capacitor Circuits

7.5 Reactance

8 Inductors

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Units

8.3 Inductor Formulas

8.4 Inductor Circuits

8.5 Reactance (Sinusoidal Voltages Only)

9 D.C. Transients

9.1 Introduction

9.2 C-R Circuit

9.3 L-R Circuit

10 Electromagnetism

10.1 Force on a Conductor, F

10.2 E.M.F. Generated, E

10.3 Magnetomotive Force, F

10.4 Magnetic Field Strength, H

10.5 Permeability

10.6 Total Flux

10.7 Relative and Absolute Permeabilities

10.8 Reluctance, Rm

11 A.C. Circuits

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Resistor, R

11.3 Inductor, L

11.4 Capacitor, C

11.5 Series Circuits

11.6 Parallel Circuits

12 Phasors

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Addition

12.3 Subtraction

12.4 Multiplication

12.5 Division

12.6 Further Addition

13 Transformers

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Transformer Action

13.3 Maximum Power Transfer

14 D.C. Supplies

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Battery Connections

14.3 Battery Charger

14.4 Rectifier Circuits

14.5 Power Supply Unit

14.6 Voltage Regulators

15 Transistor Amplifiers

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Common Emitter - Static Conditions

15.3 Common Emitter - Dynamic Conditions

15.4 Common Base - Static Conditions

15.5 Common Base - Dynamic Conditions

15.6 Common Collector

16 Operational Amplifiers

16.1 Open Loop Amplifiers

16.2 Closed Loop Amplifiers

16.3 Summing Amplifiers

16.4 Subtracting Amplifiers

17 Oscillators

17.1 Introduction

17.2 R-C Phase Shift Oscillator

17.3 Wien Bridge Oscillator

17.4 Twin-T Oscillator

17.5 Non-Sinusoidal Oscillators

17.6 Sawtooth Waveform

17.7 Triangular Waveform

18 Filters and Attenuators

18.1 Introduction to Filters

18.2 The Decibel

18.3 Low Pass Filters

18.4 High Pass Filters

18.5 Introduction to Attenuators

18.6 Symmetrical T Attenuator

18.7 Asymmetrical T Attenuator

18.8 Symmetrical π Attenuator

18.9 Asymmetrical π Attenuator

19 Denary, Binary and Logic

19.1 The Denary System

19.2 The Binary System

19.3 Octal Numbers

19.4 Hexadecimal Numbers

19.5 Logic Gates and Truth Tables

20 Two- and Three-Phase Systems

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Two-Phase Supply

20.3 Three-Phase Supply

20.4 Three-Phase Star Connected Load

20.5 Three-phase Delta Connected Load

Appendix Symbols, Abbreviations and Definitions

Answers to Problems

Index