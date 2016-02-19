Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook discusses the applications of computers in amateur radio and short wave listening. The book is comprised of 16 chapters that deal with the various concerns in amateur radio computing.

The coverage of the text includes equipment, such as packet slow scan television (SSTV) and facsimile (FAX), packet radio, and commercial decoding equipment. The book also discusses the software used in amateur radio, such as satellite and geographical software, logkeeping and QSL software, and software for electronic design. The text will be of great use to individuals who want to utilize their computer in short wave radio listening.