Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434915163, 9781483106090

Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Joe Pritchard
eBook ISBN: 9781483106090
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th August 1990
Page Count: 374
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook discusses the applications of computers in amateur radio and short wave listening. The book is comprised of 16 chapters that deal with the various concerns in amateur radio computing.

The coverage of the text includes equipment, such as packet slow scan television (SSTV) and facsimile (FAX), packet radio, and commercial decoding equipment. The book also discusses the software used in amateur radio, such as satellite and geographical software, logkeeping and QSL software, and software for electronic design. The text will be of great use to individuals who want to utilize their computer in short wave radio listening.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Basic Radio Principles

Chapter 2. Basic Computer Principles

Chapter 3. Software for Electronic Design

Chapter 4. Software for Aerial Design and Propagation

Chapter 5. Logkeeping and QSL Software

Chapter 6. Satellite and Geographical Software

Chapter 7. Miscellaneous Software

Chapter 8. Interfacing the Radio to the Computer

Chapter 9. Morse Code

Chapter 10. RTTY and ASCII Signals

Chapter 11. AMTOR

Chapter 12. SSTV and FAX

Chapter 13. Packet Radio

Chapter 14. Commercial Decoding Equipment

Chapter 15. Control of Radio Equipment by Computer

Chapter 16. Computer Assisted Circuit Development

Appendix 1. The Basic Language

Appendix 2. Further Reading

Appendix 3. Suppliers and Useful Addresses

Index

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483106090

