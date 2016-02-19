Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook
1st Edition
Authors: Joe Pritchard
eBook ISBN: 9781483106090
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th August 1990
Page Count: 374
Description
Newnes Amateur Radio Computing Handbook discusses the applications of computers in amateur radio and short wave listening. The book is comprised of 16 chapters that deal with the various concerns in amateur radio computing.
The coverage of the text includes equipment, such as packet slow scan television (SSTV) and facsimile (FAX), packet radio, and commercial decoding equipment. The book also discusses the software used in amateur radio, such as satellite and geographical software, logkeeping and QSL software, and software for electronic design. The text will be of great use to individuals who want to utilize their computer in short wave radio listening.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Basic Radio Principles
Chapter 2. Basic Computer Principles
Chapter 3. Software for Electronic Design
Chapter 4. Software for Aerial Design and Propagation
Chapter 5. Logkeeping and QSL Software
Chapter 6. Satellite and Geographical Software
Chapter 7. Miscellaneous Software
Chapter 8. Interfacing the Radio to the Computer
Chapter 9. Morse Code
Chapter 10. RTTY and ASCII Signals
Chapter 11. AMTOR
Chapter 12. SSTV and FAX
Chapter 13. Packet Radio
Chapter 14. Commercial Decoding Equipment
Chapter 15. Control of Radio Equipment by Computer
Chapter 16. Computer Assisted Circuit Development
Appendix 1. The Basic Language
Appendix 2. Further Reading
Appendix 3. Suppliers and Useful Addresses
Index
Joe Pritchard
