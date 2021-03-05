Newman and Carranza's Essentials of Clinical Periodontology
1st Edition
An Integrated Study Companion
Table of Contents
1Evidence Based Clinical Practice
2Anatomy, Structure and Function of the Periodontium
3Periodontal Disease Classification
4Periodontal Disease Pathogenesis
5Periodontal Microbiology
6Host-Microbiome Interactions
7Resolution of Inflammation
8Local Predisposing Factors for Periodontal Disease
9Influence of Smoking and Systemic Conditions in Periodontal Disease
10Genetics of Periodontal Disease Risk and Treatment
11Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health
12Gingiva: Defense Mechanisms and Inflammation
13Gingivitis and Acute Gingival Infections
14Gingival Enlargement and Desquamative Gingivitis
15Periodontal Pocket, Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Loss
16Occlusal Forces and Masticatory System Disorders that Influence the Periodontium
17Periodontitis
18NUP and Management Considerations for Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus
19Clinical and Radiographic Evaluation in Periodontics
20Periodontal Risk and Prognosis
21Periodontal Treatment Planning and Rationale for Treatment
22Periodontal Treatment in Medically Compromised Patients
23Periodontal Treatment of Older Adults
24Female Patients
25Treatment of Acute Gingival and Periodontal Conditions
26Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions
27Plaque Control
28Non-Surgical Periodontal Therapy
29Antibiotics and Host Modulation for Periodontal Diseases
30Occlusal Evaluation and Therapy
31General Indications and Principles of Periodontal Surgery
32Periodontal and Peri-implant surgical anatomy
33Pocket Reduction Surgery â€“ Resective Approach
34Pocket Reduction Surgery â€“ Regenerative Approach
35Management of Furcation Involvement
36Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery
37Lasers in Periodontics
38Periodontics â€“ Restorative Interrelationships
39Results of Periodontal Treatment and Future Supportive Periodontal Care
40Peri-impant Anatomy, Biology, and Function
41Clinical Evaluation of the Implant Patient
42Diagnostic Imaging for the Implant Patient
43Dental Implants: Prosthetic Considerations
44 Implant Surgical Procedures
45Implant Site Development
46Advances in Dental Implantology: Microsurgery, Piezo surgery and Digitally Assisted Implant Surgery
47Complications in Dental Implantology
48Results of Implant Treatment and Future Supportive Implant Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 5th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323754569
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323754590
About the Editors
Michael Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, California
Irina Dragan
Satheesh Elangovan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Periodontics The University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics Iowa City, Iowa
Archana Karan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.