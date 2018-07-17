Newman and Carranza's Clinical Periodontology
13th Edition
Description
From basic science and fundamental procedures to the latest advanced techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, Newman and Carranza's Clinical Periodontology, 13th Edition is the resource you can count on to help master the most current information and techniques in periodontology. Full color photos, illustrations, radiographs and videos show you how to perform periodontal procedures, while renowned experts from across the globe explain the evidence supporting each treatment and lend their knowledge on how to best manage the outcomes. Access to the Expert Consult website provides fully-searchable online chapters and unique case-based clinical scenarios that mimic the new format of credentialing exams. The Expert Consult platform also includes a wealth of resources to enhance understanding, such as: a periodontal pathology atlas, virtual microscope, animations, case reports, videos, audio slides, review questions, reference lists, and much more. It’s the perfect resource for dental students, periodontal residents, and clinicians alike!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Expert Consult platform offers a versatile print and digital resources that help bring text information to life.
- UNIQUE! Bonus content on Expert Consult includes multiple-choice self-assessment questions with instant feedback, chapter review PowerPoint slides, videos clips, case studies, and more.
- UNIQUE! Periodontal Pathology Atlas contains the most comprehensive collection of cases found anywhere.
- Full-color photos and anatomical drawings clearly demonstrate core concepts and reinforce important principles.
- UNIQUE! Chapter opener boxes in the print book alert readers when more comprehensive coverage of topics is available in the online version of the text.
Table of Contents
Introduction – The Historical Background of Periodontology
PART 1: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE
1. Evidence-Based Decision Making
2. Critical Thinking
PART 2: BIOLOGICAL BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY
Section 1: Normal Periodontium
3. Anatomy, Structure, and Function of the Periodontium
4. Aging and the Periodontium
Section 2: Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases
5. Classification of Diseases and Conditions Affecting the Periodontium
6. Fundamentals in the Methods of Periodontal Disease Epidemiology
Section 3: Etiology of Periodontal Diseases
7. Periodontal Disease Pathogenesis
8. Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology
9. Practical Molecular Biology of Host-Microbe Interactions
10. Resolution of Inflammation
11. Precision Dentistry: Genetics of Periodontal Disease Risk and Treatment
12. Smoking and periodontal disease
13. The Role of Dental Calculus and Other Local Predisposing Factors
Section 4: Relationship Between Periodontal Disease and Systemic Health
14. Influence of Systemic Conditions
15. Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health
Section 5: Gingival Pathology
16. Defense Mechanisms of the Gingiva
17. Gingival Inflammation
18. Clinical Features of Gingivitis
19. Gingival Enlargement
20. Acute Gingival Infections
21. Gingival Disease in Childhood
22. Desquamative Gingivitis
Section 6: Periodontal Pathology
23. The Periodontal Pocket
24. Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction
25. Periodontal Response to External Forces
26. Masticatory System Disorders that Influence the Periodontium
27. Chronic Periodontitis
28. Aggressive Periodontitis
29. Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis
30. Pathology and Management of Periodontal Problems in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
PART 3: CLINICAL PERIODONTICS
Section 1: Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Plan
31. Significance of clinical and biological information
32. Periodontal Examination and Diagnosis
33. Radiographic Aids in the Diagnosis of Periodontal Diseases
34. Clinical Risk Assessment
35. Determination of Prognosis
36. Treatment Planning and Rationale for Periodontal Treatment
37. Electronic Dental Records and Decision Support Systems
Section 2: Management of Patients with Special Needs
38. Conscious Sedation
39. Periodontal Treatment of Medically Compromised Patients
40. Sleep-Disordered Breathing
41. Periodontal Therapy in the Female Patient
42. Periodontal Treatment for Older Adults
43. Treatment of Aggressive and Atypical Forms of Periodontitis
Section 3: Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies
44. Treatment of Acute Gingival Disease
45. Treatment of Periodontal Abscess
46. Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions
Section 4: Nonsurgical Treatment
47. Phase I Periodontal Therapy
48. Plaque Biofilm Control for the Periodontal Patient
49. Breath Malodor
50. Scaling and Root Planing
51. Sonic and Ultrasonic Instrumentation and Irrigation
52. Systemic Anti-infective Therapy for Periodontal Diseases
53. Locally Delivered, Controlled-Release Antimicrobials
54. Host Modulation
55. Occlusal Evaluation and Therapy
56. Adjunctive Role of Orthodontic Therapy
Section 5: Surgical Treatment
57. Phase II Periodontal Therapy
58. Periodontal and Periimplant Surgical Anatomy
59. General Principles of Periodontal Surgery
60. Principles of Periodontal Surgery for Pocket Reduction
61. Treatment of Gingival Enlargement
62. Resective Osseous Surgery
63. Periodontal Regeneration and Reconstructive Surgery
64. Furcation: Involvement and Treatment
65. Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery
66. Leukocyte and Platelet Rich Fibrin (L-PRF), Biological Properties and Applications
67. Periodontal Microsurgery
68. LASERS IN PERIODONTAL AND PERIIMPLANT THERAPY
Section 6: Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships
69. Preparation of the Periodontium for Restorative Dentistry
70. Restorative Interrelationships
71. Multidisciplinary Versus Interdisciplinary Approaches to Dental and Periodontal Problems
Section 7: Supportive Care and Results of Periodontal Treatment
72. Supportive Periodontal Treatment
73. Results of Periodontal Treatment
PART 4: ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY
Section 1: Biology, Diagnosis, Biomechanics and Treatment Plan
74. Periimplant Anatomy, Biology, and Function
75. Clinical Evaluation of the Implant Patient
76. Diagnostic Imaging for the Implant Patient
77. Prosthetic Considerations for Implant Treatment
Section 2: Surgical Procedures
78. Basic Implant Surgical Procedures
79. Localized Bone Augmentation and Implant Site Development
80. Advanced Implant Surgical Procedures
81. Esthetic Management of Difficult Cases (Minimally Invasive Approach)
82. DENTAL IMPLANT MICROSURGERY: IMMEDIATE PLACEMENT
83. PIEZOELECTRIC BONE SURGERY
84. DIGITAL ASSISTED IMPLANT SURGERY
Section 3: Complications
85. Implant-Related Complications and Failures
Section 4: Supportive Care and Results of Implant Treatment
86. Supportive Implant Treatment
87. Results of Implant Treatment
PART 5: ATLAS OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
88. Atlas of Periodontal Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 17th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323523004
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533263
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533232
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533249
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610995
About the Author
Michael Newman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Henry Takei
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Clinical Professor, Section of Periodontics, Clinical Professor, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Perry Klokkevold
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Section of Periodontics, Program Director, Postgraduate Periodontics Residency, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA
Fermin Carranza
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Section of Periodontics, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA