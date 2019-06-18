Newman and Carranza's Clinical Periodontology
3rd Edition
Third South Asia Edition
Description
Carranza's Clinical Periodontology: Third South Asia Edition is a complete and thorough presentation of periodontology essentials while retaining the style and quality that makes the book the number one periodontal textbook in the world.
From basic science and fundamental procedures to the latest advanced techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, this book is the resource you can count on to master the most current information and techniques, in periodontology.
The gold standard since 1947, Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology is more than just a textbook, it features expert leadership, an improved organization, and new online features. Renowned authorities help you learn the fundamentals, make the best clinical decisions, get the best results from each procedure, avoid complications, and exceed your patients' expectations
Key Features
- Over 1500 illustrations (full color photos, radiographs, tables, flowcharts, boxes) in the book beautifully illustrate the details of specific conditions and treatments.
- Though the basic concepts remain the same, the sections on Tooth brush design, Dentifrices and Chemical plaque biofilm control with oral rinses in the chapter ‘Plaque Biofilm Control’ have been totally revamped to include more details for better understanding. Additionally, classification of Chemical plaque control agents which was not there in earlier editions has also been included.
- Since the book is targeted for UG students, only the pertinent and basic concepts of Implantology have been retained in print form, the rest have been made available online.
- Comprehensive coverage includes the etiology and treatment of periodontal diseases, the relationship between periodontal disease and systemic health, and oral implant dentistry
Table of Contents
PART 1 BIOLOGIC BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY
SECTION I NORMAL PERIODONTIUM
- Gingiva
- Tooth Supporting Structures
- Defence Mechanisms of the Gingiva
- Aging and the Periodontium
- Classification of Diseases and Conditions Affecting the Periodontium
- Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases
- Periodontal Pathogenesis
- Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology
- Microbial Interactions with the Host In Periodontal Diseases
- The Role of Dental Calculus and Other Predisposing Factors
- Smoking and Periodontal Disease
- Influence of Systemic Conditions
- Gingival Inflammation
- Clinical Features of Gingivitis
- Gingival Enlargement
- Acute Gingival Infections
- Desquamative Gingivitis
- The Periodontal Pocket
- Abscesses of the Periodontium
- Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction
- Periodontal Response to External Forces
- Chronic Periodontitis and Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis
- Aggressive Periodontitis
- Pathology And Management of Periodontal Problems In Patients With Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection
- Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health
- Clinical Diagnosis
- Radiographic Aids in the Diagnosis of Periodontal Diseases
- Clinical Risk Assessment
- Determination of Prognosis
- Rationale for Periodontal Treatment and Treatment Plan
- Periodontal Treatment of Medically Compromised Patients and Patients with Special Needs
- Treatment of Aggressive and Atypical Forms of Periodontitis
- Treatment of Acute Gingival Disease
- Treatment of Periodontal Abscess
- Phase I Periodontal Therapy
- Plaque Biofilm Control
- Periodontal Instruments and Instrumentation
- Scaling and Root Planning
- Antiinfective Therapy
- Host Modulation
- Occlusion Evaluation and Therapy and Splintin
- Breath Malodour
- Phase II Periodontal Therapy
- Periodontal and Periimplant Surgical Anatomy
- General Principles of Periodontal Surgery
- Gingival Surgical Techniques
- The Periodontal Flap
- Treatment of Gingival Enlargement
- Respective Osseous Surgery
- Periodontal Regeneration and Reconstructive Surgery
- Furcation Involvement and Treatment
- Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery
- Periodontal Microsurgery
- Lasers in Periodontal and Periimplant Therapy
- Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions
- Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships
- Adjunctive Role of Orthodontic Therapy
- Supportive Periodontal Treatment
- Biological Aspects of Dental Implants
- Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Impalntology
- Surgical Concepts of Implant Therapy
- Periimplant Disease and Management
- Supportive Implant Treatment
SECTION II CLASSIFICATION AND EPIDEMIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
SECTION III ETIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASE
SECTION IV PERIODONTAL PATHOLOGY
PART 2 CLINICAL PERIODONTICS
SECTION I DIAGNOSIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLAN
SECTION II MANGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIODONTAL DISEASES
SECTION III DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF PERIODONTAL EMERGENCIES
SECTION IV NONSURGICAL TREATMENT
SECTION V SURGICAL TREATMENT
SECTION VI MULTIDISCIPLINARY APPROACH FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES
SECTION VII SUPPORTIVE CARE
PART 3 ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY
Details
- No. of pages:
- 778
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255032