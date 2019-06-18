Newman and Carranza's Clinical Periodontology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131255032

Newman and Carranza's Clinical Periodontology

3rd Edition

Third South Asia Edition

Authors: Chini Dwarakanath
Editors: N Ambalavanan Dilip G Nayak Ashita Uppoor Ashish Jain
Paperback ISBN: 9788131255032
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 18th June 2019
Page Count: 778
Description

Carranza's Clinical Periodontology: Third South Asia Edition is a complete and thorough presentation of periodontology essentials while retaining the style and quality that makes the book the number one periodontal textbook in the world.

From basic science and fundamental procedures to the latest advanced techniques in reconstructive, esthetic, and implant therapy, this book is the resource you can count on to master the most current information and techniques, in periodontology.

The gold standard since 1947, Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology is more than just a textbook, it features expert leadership, an improved organization, and new online features. Renowned authorities help you learn the fundamentals, make the best clinical decisions, get the best results from each procedure, avoid complications, and exceed your patients' expectations

Key Features

  • Over 1500 illustrations (full color photos, radiographs, tables, flowcharts, boxes) in the book beautifully illustrate the details of specific conditions and treatments.

  • Though the basic concepts remain the same, the sections on Tooth brush design, Dentifrices and Chemical plaque biofilm control with oral rinses in the chapter ‘Plaque Biofilm Control’ have been totally revamped to include more details for better understanding. Additionally, classification of Chemical plaque control agents which was not there in earlier editions has also been included.

  • Since the book is targeted for UG students, only the pertinent and basic concepts of Implantology have been retained in print form, the rest have been made available online.

  • Comprehensive coverage includes the etiology and treatment of periodontal diseases, the relationship between periodontal disease and systemic health, and oral implant dentistry

Table of Contents

PART 1 BIOLOGIC BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY

SECTION I NORMAL PERIODONTIUM

  1. Gingiva

  2. Tooth Supporting Structures

  3. Defence Mechanisms of the Gingiva

  4. Aging and the Periodontium

    5. SECTION II CLASSIFICATION AND EPIDEMIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES

  5. Classification of Diseases and Conditions Affecting the Periodontium

  6. Epidemiology of Gingival and Periodontal Diseases

    7. SECTION III ETIOLOGY OF PERIODONTAL DISEASE

  7. Periodontal Pathogenesis

  8. Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology

  9. Microbial Interactions with the Host In Periodontal Diseases

  10. The Role of Dental Calculus and Other Predisposing Factors

  11. Smoking and Periodontal Disease

  12. Influence of Systemic Conditions

    13. SECTION IV PERIODONTAL PATHOLOGY

  13. Gingival Inflammation

  14. Clinical Features of Gingivitis

  15. Gingival Enlargement

  16. Acute Gingival Infections

  17. Desquamative Gingivitis

  18. The Periodontal Pocket

  19. Abscesses of the Periodontium

  20. Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction

  21. Periodontal Response to External Forces

  22. Chronic Periodontitis and Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis

  23. Aggressive Periodontitis

  24. Pathology And Management of Periodontal Problems In Patients With Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

  25. Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health

    26. PART 2 CLINICAL PERIODONTICS

    SECTION I DIAGNOSIS, PROGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLAN

  26. Clinical Diagnosis

  27. Radiographic Aids in the Diagnosis of Periodontal Diseases

  28. Clinical Risk Assessment

  29. Determination of Prognosis

  30. Rationale for Periodontal Treatment and Treatment Plan

    31. SECTION II MANGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIODONTAL DISEASES

  31. Periodontal Treatment of Medically Compromised Patients and Patients with Special Needs

  32. Treatment of Aggressive and Atypical Forms of Periodontitis

    33. SECTION III DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT OF PERIODONTAL EMERGENCIES

  33. Treatment of Acute Gingival Disease

  34. Treatment of Periodontal Abscess

    35. SECTION IV NONSURGICAL TREATMENT

  35. Phase I Periodontal Therapy

  36. Plaque Biofilm Control

  37. Periodontal Instruments and Instrumentation

  38. Scaling and Root Planning

  39. Antiinfective Therapy

  40. Host Modulation

  41. Occlusion Evaluation and Therapy and Splintin

  42. Breath Malodour

    43. SECTION V SURGICAL TREATMENT

  43. Phase II Periodontal Therapy

  44. Periodontal and Periimplant Surgical Anatomy

  45. General Principles of Periodontal Surgery

  46. Gingival Surgical Techniques

  47. The Periodontal Flap

  48. Treatment of Gingival Enlargement

  49. Respective Osseous Surgery

  50. Periodontal Regeneration and Reconstructive Surgery

  51. Furcation Involvement and Treatment

  52. Periodontal Plastic and Esthetic Surgery

  53. Periodontal Microsurgery

  54. Lasers in Periodontal and Periimplant Therapy

    55. SECTION VI MULTIDISCIPLINARY APPROACH FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF PERIODONTAL DISEASES

  55. Diagnosis and Management of Endodontic-Periodontic Lesions

  56. Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships

  57. Adjunctive Role of Orthodontic Therapy

    58. SECTION VII SUPPORTIVE CARE

  58. Supportive Periodontal Treatment

    59. PART 3 ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY

  59. Biological Aspects of Dental Implants

  60. Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Impalntology

  61. Surgical Concepts of Implant Therapy

  62. Periimplant Disease and Management

  63. Supportive Implant Treatment

Details

No. of pages:
778
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131255032

About the Author

Chini Dwarakanath

About the Editor

N Ambalavanan

Dilip G Nayak

Ashita Uppoor

Ashish Jain

