Newman and Carranza’s Clinical Periodontology for the Dental Hygienist

1. The Historical Background of Periodontology

PART 1: EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICE

2. Evidence-Based Decision Making

3. Critical Thinking: Assessing Scientific Evidence

PART 2: BIOLOGICAL BASIS OF PERIODONTOLOGY

Normal Periodontium

4. Anatomy, Structure, and Function of the Periodontium

5. Aging and the Periodontium

Classification and Epidemiology of Periodontal Diseases

6. Classification of Diseases and Conditions Affecting the Periodontium

7. Fundamentals in the Methods of Periodontal Disease Epidemiology

Etiology of Periodontal Diseases

8. Periodontal Disease Pathogenesis and Genetics

9. Biofilm and Periodontal Microbiology and Molecular Biology

10. Resolution of Inflammation

11. Smoking and Periodontal Disease

12. The Role of Dental Calculus and Other Local Predisposing Factors

Relationship Between Periodontal Disease and Systemic Health

13. Influence of Systemic Conditions

14. Impact of Periodontal Infection on Systemic Health

Gingival Pathology

15. Defense Mechanisms of the Gingiva

16. Gingival Inflammation

17. Clinical Features of Gingivitis

18. Gingival Enlargement

19. Acute Gingival Infections

20. Gingival Disease in Childhood

21. Desquamative Gingivitis

Periodontal Pathology

22. The Periodontal Pocket and Associated Pathologies

23. Bone Loss and Patterns of Bone Destruction

24. Masticatory System Disorders that Influence the Periodontium

25. Chronic Periodontitis

26. Aggressive Periodontitis (Periodontitis Grade C)

27. Necrotizing Ulcerative Periodontitis

28. Pathology and Management of Periodontal Problems in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection

PART 3: CLINICAL PERIODONTICS

Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment Plan

29. Levels of Clinical Significance

30. Periodontal Examination and Diagnosis

31. Radiographic Aids in the Diagnosis of Periodontal Diseases

32. Clinical Risk Assessment

33. Determination of Prognosis

34. Treatment Planning and the Rationale for Periodontal Treatment

35. Electronic Dental Records and Decision Support Systems

Management of Patients with Special Needs

36. Periodontal Treatment of Medically Compromised Patients

37. Periodontal Therapy in the Female Patient

38. Periodontal Treatment for Older Adults

39. Treatment of Aggressive and Atypical Forms of Periodontitis

Diagnosis and Treatment of Periodontal Emergencies

40. Treatment of Acute Gingival Disease

41. Treatment of Periodontal Abscess

Nonsurgical Treatment

42. Phase I Periodontal Therapy

43. Plaque Biofilm Control for the Periodontal Patient

44. Breath Malodor

45. Scaling and Root Planing

46. Sonic and Ultrasonic Instrumentation and Irrigation

47. Systemic and Local Chemotherapeutic Therapy for Periodontal Diseases

48. Occlusion and Orthodontic Therapy

Surgical Treatment

49. Phase II Periodontal Therapy

50. General Principles and Types of Periodontal Surgery

Periodontal-Restorative Interrelationships

51. Preparation of the Periodontium for Restorative Dentistry

52. Restorative Interrelationships

Supportive Care and Results of Periodontal Treatment

53. Supportive Periodontal Treatment

54. Results of Periodontal Treatment

PART 4: ORAL IMPLANTOLOGY

Biology, Diagnosis, Biomechanics and Treatment Plan

55. Periimplant Anatomy, Biology, and Function

56. Clinical Evaluation and Imaging of the Implant Patient

Surgical Procedures and Complications

57. Basic Implant Surgical Procedures

58. Implant-Related Complications and Failures

Supportive Care and Results of Implant Treatment

59. Supportive Implant Treatment

60. Results of Implant Treatment

Appendix

Atlas of Periodontal Diseases

