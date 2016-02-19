Newer Methods of Preparative Organic Chemistry V2
1st Edition
Description
Newer Methods of Preparative Organic Chemistry, Volume II focuses on several improved methods in preparative organic chemistry. This book presents a variety of detailed laboratory procedures in organic chemistry.
Organized into 14 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the compound acetoacetaldehyde, which is prepared from sodium formylacetone with acetic anhydride in ether. This text then explains the requirements I a rational peptide synthesis, including controlled reaction conditions, retention of optical activity, high yields, and analogous applicability to free amino acids and to terminal amino acids of oligopeptides. Other chapters consider the general equation of the inner anhydride of acetic acid. This book discusses as well the relation between polarity and reactivity in phosphines. The final chapter deals with the methylation of aromatic compounds, which is a typical radical reaction. This book is intended for synthetic organic chemists. Graduate students and research workers in the fields of organic chemistry and biochemistry will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Syntheses with Acetoacetaldehyde
Acetoacetaldehyde
Synthesis of Derivatives
Syntheses in the Aliphatic Series
Ring-Closure Syntheses
Reaction of Intermediates
References
Preparation of Peptides and Ureas Using Reactive Amides or Imides
Introduction
Synthesis Through Carbonic Acid Imides (Isocyanate Method)
Synthesis with Imides and Amides of P3+ and P5+ Acids (Phosphorazo- and Phosphite Ester Methods)
Supplement
Summary
References
The Preparation of Long-Chain Carboxylic Acids from 1,3-Cyclohexanediones
Introduction
Methods
Preparation of Straight-Chain Monocarboxylic Acids
Preparation of Dicarboxylic Acids
Preparation of Branched-Chain Mono-, Di-, and Polycarboxylic Acids
Preparation of Hydroxy and Amino Acids
Ring Opening of Monosubstituted 1,3-Cyclohexanediones with Nitrous Acid and with Aryldiazonium Salts
Methods of H. Lettrè and A. Jahn
Experimental Examples
References
Ethyl 2-Cyclopentanonecarboxylate and Its Importance in Syntheses
Preparation
Physical Properties
Enol
Condensation with Halides
Cleavage to Ketones and Acids
Reduction
Cyanohydrins
The Grignard and Reformatsky Reactions
Enol Hydroxyl Exchange with Halogen
Replacement of the Carbonyl Oxygen by Sulfur
Condensation with Amines
Condensation with Phenols
Direct Condensations
Reaction at Carbon-3
Experimental Examples
Prospect
References
Ketene in Preparative Organic Chemistry
Introduction
General Properties
Reactions
Examples of Experiments
References
Preparative and Analytical Importance of Phosphines and Related Compounds
Preparation of Quaternary Compounds
Phosphines as Selective Reducing Agents
Derivatives of Tertiary Phosphines of Apparent Higher Valence
The Reactivity of Tertiary Arsines (also Stibine and Bismuthine)
Preparation of Phosphines
Procedures
References
Reduction of Carbonyl Compounds with Complex Hydrides
Theoretical Interpretation
Examples
Supplement
References
Alkylation of Aromatic Amines
Ring Alkylation of Aromatic Amines
Alkylation of Nitrogen Heterocycles
N-Alkylation of Aromatic Amines
Reaction Mechanisms
Summary
References
Chemical Synthesis of Intermediates of Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glucose-6-Phosphate
D-Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate
Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate
Hydroxypyruvic Acid Phosphate
L(—)α-Glycerophosphate
D-Glyceric Acid-2-Phosphate (2-Phosphoglyceric Acid)
D-Glyceric Acid-3-Phosphate (3-Phosphoglyceric Acid)
Phosphoenol Pyruvic Acid (Phosphoryl-enol Pyruvic Acid)
D-Erythrose-4-Phosphate
References
Amidomethylation
Definition and Importance of Amidomethylation
Amidomethylation with N-Hydroxymethylamides
Amidomethylation with N-Halomethylcarboxamides
Amidomethylation with N-Dialkylaminomethylcarboxamides and Their Quaternary Salts
Summary and Outlook
Experimental
References
Selective Catalytic Oxidations with Noble Metal Catalysts
General Statements
Oxidation of Primary Hydroxyl Groups
Oxidation of Secondary Hydroxyl Groups
Procedures
References
Alkylation of Phenols with Alkenes
Introduction
Ethylation of Phenols
Propylation of Phenols
Alkylations with Butylene and Isobutylene
Alkylation with Higher and Cyclic Alkenes
Properties of o-Alkyl Substituted Phenols
Mechanism of Reaction
Summary
References
Continuous Preparation of Phenylsodium
Examples
References
Newer Investigations on Oxidation with Lead Tetraacetate
Reactions with Hydroxyl Compounds
Reactions with CH Groups
Reaction at the Carbon-Carbon Double Bond
Reactions with Mercury Compounds
Investigations with Thallium (III) Acetate
Formation of Esters of Glycolic Acid and of Glyoxylic Acid
Formation of Lactones from Alkenes
Concluding Remarks
Supplement
Selected Preparations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
