Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V4
1st Edition
With Applications and Interpretations
Description
Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume IV, presents discussions and reviews of principles and procedures of nutritional biochemistry which have been developed for assays of nutritive quality of foods. Comprised of six chapters, this book describes determinations of dietary needs of fats, vitamins, and amino acids which fail to apply the long-known ""Law of Diminishing Returns"" to the experimental data. It examines the correlation of urinary metabolites with dietary conditions from the point of view of the dynamic state of metabolism. The book also discusses analytical methods for determining plasma amino acids and their application to nutritional problems of young children; laboratory methods for evaluating changes in protein quality; optimal nutrition for the aged and basic mechanisms of biological aging; and advances in instrumentation and methodology and their application in resolving biological and nutritional problems.
Table of Contents
Contributors to this Volume
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Evaluation of Nutrient Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Application of the Law of Diminishing Returns
III. Fat-Soluble Vitamins and Essential Fatty Acids
IV. Water-Soluble Vitamins
V. Amino Acids
VI. Minerals
References
2 Biological Quality of Dietary Protein and Urinary Nitrogen Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Urinary Nitrogen Compounds
III. Partition and Ratio of Urinary Nitrogen Compounds and the Significance of Their Ratios
IV. Conclusion
References
3 Plasma Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Methods
III. Normal Values
IV. Factors Affecting Plasma Amino Acid Concentrations
V. Clinical Significance of Plasma Amino Acids
VI. Summary
References
4 Laboratory Methods for the Evaluation of Changes in Protein Quality
I. Introduction
II. Analytical Procedures for Estimation of the Amino Acid Composition of Food Proteins
III. Suggested Laboratory Methods for Estimation of the Available Amino Acids in Food Proteins
IV. Application of Laboratory Methods to Processed Foods for the Evaluation of Changes in Protein Quality
V. Conclusions
References
5 Aging and Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Nutritional Problems of the Aged
III. Effect of Nutrition on Life Span
IV. Summary
References
6 Trace Metal Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Contamination Control in Trace Metal Analysis
III. Sample Preparation
IV. Colorimetric Methods
V. Instrumental Methods
VI. Applications
VII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158893