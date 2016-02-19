Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120480043, 9780323158893

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V4

1st Edition

With Applications and Interpretations

Editors: Anthony Albanese
eBook ISBN: 9780323158893
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 254
Description

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume IV, presents discussions and reviews of principles and procedures of nutritional biochemistry which have been developed for assays of nutritive quality of foods. Comprised of six chapters, this book describes determinations of dietary needs of fats, vitamins, and amino acids which fail to apply the long-known ""Law of Diminishing Returns"" to the experimental data. It examines the correlation of urinary metabolites with dietary conditions from the point of view of the dynamic state of metabolism. The book also discusses analytical methods for determining plasma amino acids and their application to nutritional problems of young children; laboratory methods for evaluating changes in protein quality; optimal nutrition for the aged and basic mechanisms of biological aging; and advances in instrumentation and methodology and their application in resolving biological and nutritional problems.

Table of Contents


Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Evaluation of Nutrient Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Application of the Law of Diminishing Returns

III. Fat-Soluble Vitamins and Essential Fatty Acids

IV. Water-Soluble Vitamins

V. Amino Acids

VI. Minerals

References

2 Biological Quality of Dietary Protein and Urinary Nitrogen Metabolites

I. Introduction

II. Urinary Nitrogen Compounds

III. Partition and Ratio of Urinary Nitrogen Compounds and the Significance of Their Ratios

IV. Conclusion

References

3 Plasma Amino Acids

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Methods

III. Normal Values

IV. Factors Affecting Plasma Amino Acid Concentrations

V. Clinical Significance of Plasma Amino Acids

VI. Summary

References

4 Laboratory Methods for the Evaluation of Changes in Protein Quality

I. Introduction

II. Analytical Procedures for Estimation of the Amino Acid Composition of Food Proteins

III. Suggested Laboratory Methods for Estimation of the Available Amino Acids in Food Proteins

IV. Application of Laboratory Methods to Processed Foods for the Evaluation of Changes in Protein Quality

V. Conclusions

References

5 Aging and Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Nutritional Problems of the Aged

III. Effect of Nutrition on Life Span

IV. Summary

References

6 Trace Metal Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Contamination Control in Trace Metal Analysis

III. Sample Preparation

IV. Colorimetric Methods

V. Instrumental Methods

VI. Applications

VII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index




