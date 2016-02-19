Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V4

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume IV, presents discussions and reviews of principles and procedures of nutritional biochemistry which have been developed for assays of nutritive quality of foods. Comprised of six chapters, this book describes determinations of dietary needs of fats, vitamins, and amino acids which fail to apply the long-known ""Law of Diminishing Returns"" to the experimental data. It examines the correlation of urinary metabolites with dietary conditions from the point of view of the dynamic state of metabolism. The book also discusses analytical methods for determining plasma amino acids and their application to nutritional problems of young children; laboratory methods for evaluating changes in protein quality; optimal nutrition for the aged and basic mechanisms of biological aging; and advances in instrumentation and methodology and their application in resolving biological and nutritional problems.