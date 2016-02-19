Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V3

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume III, provides a compilation of biochemical procedures which have extensive applications in nutrition research. The focus is on simple procedures to evaluate the utilization of dietary proteins given the pressing problems in emergency feeding of populations in developing countries. Comprised of nine chapters, this book discusses the nutritional and metabolic implications of changes in urinary amino acid levels. It examines the concept, role, and implications of protein reserves in the young and adult subjects. It also describes procedures which have contributed to the development of in vitro methods for the evaluation of protein quality. The book also discusses plant protein resources; lipoprotein transport; chemical assay of adrenocorticosteroids; studies of zinc metabolism; and folates in human nutrition.

Table of Contents



Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Urinary Excretion of Amino Acids

I. Introduction

II. Free Amino Nitrogen

III. Amino Acid Metabolites

IV. Normal Urinary Free Amino Acid Pattern

V. Amino Acid Excretion in Abnormal States

VI. Analytical Methods

VII. Summary

References

2 Nutritional Aspects of Protein Reserves

I. Introduction

II. Development of Concept of Protein Reserves

III. Protein Reserves in the Growing Animal

IV. Protein Reserves in the Adult

V. Nature and Site of Protein Reserves

VI. Usefulness of Protein Reserves

VII. Implications

References

3 In Vitro Protein Evaluation

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Scores

III. Integrated Amino Acid Indices

IV. Chemical Methods of Evaluating Protein Quality

V. Enzymatic and Microbiological Methods for Measuring Protein Quality

VI. The Pepsin Digest-Residue (PDR) Amino Acid Index

VII. Modifications of the PDR Index

VIII. Conclusion

References

4 Availability of Plant Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Plant Protein Resources

III. Amino Acid Composition

IV. Nutritive Value

V. Nitrogen Balance Studies in Humans on Vegetarian Diets Based Mainly on Cereals and Millets (with and without Amino Acid Supplementation)

VI. Use of Plant Proteins in Child Feeding

VII. Discussion

VIII. Summary

References

5 Lipoprotein Transport

I. Introduction

II. Chylomicron Formation

III. Disposal of Chylomicrons

IV. Free Fatty Acid Mobilization

V. Triglycerides of Plasma Lipoproteins

VI. Cholesterol of Plasma Lipoproteins

VII. Proteins of Plasma Lipoproteins

VIII. Energy Expenditure Derived from Fat

IX. Carbohydrate-Lipid Interrelationships

X. Alcohol-Induced Hyperlipemia

References

6 Chemical Assay of Adrenocorticosteroids

I. Introduction

II. Source and Preparation of Test Material

III. Chromatographie Separations

IV. Fluorescence Assay

V. Radioisotope Assay

VI. Other Physical Methods

References

7 Studies of Zinc Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Analysis

III. Zinc in Tissues

IV. Biochemically Recognized Functions

V. Accumulation and Turnover of Zinc-65 in Animal Tissues

VI. Zinc-Hormone Interrelations

VII. The Zinc-Deficiency Syndrome

VIII. Zinc Requirements and Dietary Factors Influencing Utilization

IX. Clinical Aspects

X. Toxicity

References

8 Folates in Human Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. General and Chemical

III. Biochemical Functions of Folic Acid

IV. Folate Absorption, Tissue Distribution, and Excretion

V. Minimal Daily Requirement for Folic Acid

VI. Clinical and Laboratory Findings in Folate Deficiency

VII. Interrelations of Folate with Vitamin Bi2 and Ascorbate

References

9 Functional Evaluation of Nutritional Status: Thiamine

I. Introduction

II. Thiamine Evaluation

III. Methods

References

Author Index

Subject Index



