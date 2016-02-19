Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956460, 9780323145497

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V2

1st Edition

With Applications and Interpretations

Editors: Anthony Albanese
eBook ISBN: 9780323145497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 574
Description

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume II provides information pertinent to nutritional biochemistry, including the development in enzyme concepts and methodology. This book discusses the mechanisms of several inborn errors of metabolisms and explains the methods by which these errors may be detected.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the advantages of body compositional data that are useful in evaluating treatment effects associated with physiological or nutritional experiments. This text then delineates the detection of aberrations in the metabolism of tryptophan, which may be induced by pathological stress. Other chapters consider the impact of hormones on the utilization of several nutrients. This book discusses as well the utilization of the essential nutrients, including amino acids, biotin, folic acid, pantothenic acid, and fat-soluble vitamins. The final chapter deals with principles and methods of nutritional needs in humans. Biochemists, graduate students, and investigators in the life sciences will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors to this Volume

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1 Body Composition

I. Concepts of Body Composition

II. Biochemical Composition of the Body

III. Methods of Measuring Composition

IV. Applications of Body Composition Data

V. Conclusions

References

2 Energy Metabolism

I. First Principles

II. Practical Considerations

III. The Need for Food in the Future

References

3 Growth and Pituitary Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Recent Trends in Investigation

III. Theories Concerning Action of Hormones

IV. Some General Effects of Hypophysectomy and Replacement Therapy

V. Metabolic Effects of Various Anterior Pituitary Preparations

VI. Enzymatic, Isotopic, and Subcellular Studies

VII. Observations with Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in Man

References

4 Utilization of Essential Amino Acids by Man

I. Introduction

II. Utilization of Essential Amino Acids in Free and Bound Form

III. Influence of Relative Proportions among Essential Amino Acids

IV. Influence of Dietary Nitrogen

V. Influence of the Individual Subject

References

5 "Abnormal Metabolites" of Amino Acid Origin

I. Introduction: General Aspects

II. Amino Acids as Abnormal Metabolites

III. Keto Acids as Abnormal Metabolites

IV. Phenolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites

V. Indolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites

VI. Imidazolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites

References

