Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V2

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume II provides information pertinent to nutritional biochemistry, including the development in enzyme concepts and methodology. This book discusses the mechanisms of several inborn errors of metabolisms and explains the methods by which these errors may be detected.

Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the advantages of body compositional data that are useful in evaluating treatment effects associated with physiological or nutritional experiments. This text then delineates the detection of aberrations in the metabolism of tryptophan, which may be induced by pathological stress. Other chapters consider the impact of hormones on the utilization of several nutrients. This book discusses as well the utilization of the essential nutrients, including amino acids, biotin, folic acid, pantothenic acid, and fat-soluble vitamins. The final chapter deals with principles and methods of nutritional needs in humans. Biochemists, graduate students, and investigators in the life sciences will find this book useful.