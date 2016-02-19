Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V2
1st Edition
With Applications and Interpretations
Description
Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume II provides information pertinent to nutritional biochemistry, including the development in enzyme concepts and methodology. This book discusses the mechanisms of several inborn errors of metabolisms and explains the methods by which these errors may be detected.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the advantages of body compositional data that are useful in evaluating treatment effects associated with physiological or nutritional experiments. This text then delineates the detection of aberrations in the metabolism of tryptophan, which may be induced by pathological stress. Other chapters consider the impact of hormones on the utilization of several nutrients. This book discusses as well the utilization of the essential nutrients, including amino acids, biotin, folic acid, pantothenic acid, and fat-soluble vitamins. The final chapter deals with principles and methods of nutritional needs in humans. Biochemists, graduate students, and investigators in the life sciences will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors to this Volume
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1 Body Composition
I. Concepts of Body Composition
II. Biochemical Composition of the Body
III. Methods of Measuring Composition
IV. Applications of Body Composition Data
V. Conclusions
References
2 Energy Metabolism
I. First Principles
II. Practical Considerations
III. The Need for Food in the Future
References
3 Growth and Pituitary Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Recent Trends in Investigation
III. Theories Concerning Action of Hormones
IV. Some General Effects of Hypophysectomy and Replacement Therapy
V. Metabolic Effects of Various Anterior Pituitary Preparations
VI. Enzymatic, Isotopic, and Subcellular Studies
VII. Observations with Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in Man
References
4 Utilization of Essential Amino Acids by Man
I. Introduction
II. Utilization of Essential Amino Acids in Free and Bound Form
III. Influence of Relative Proportions among Essential Amino Acids
IV. Influence of Dietary Nitrogen
V. Influence of the Individual Subject
References
5 "Abnormal Metabolites" of Amino Acid Origin
I. Introduction: General Aspects
II. Amino Acids as Abnormal Metabolites
III. Keto Acids as Abnormal Metabolites
IV. Phenolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites
V. Indolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites
VI. Imidazolic Compounds as Abnormal Metabolites
References
