Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V1

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume I, provides graduate biochemistry students and medical scientists with a compilation of biochemical procedures which have extensive applications in nutrition research. To this end, several approaches to further exploration of protein, carbohydrate, and fat metabolism and the interrelationship with enzymes, vitamins, and minerals are covered in some detail. Comprised of 11 chapters, this book discusses proteins and amino acids; utilization of dietary proteins; intestinal absorption; diet and tissue enzymes; and rates and the kinetics of enzyme formation and destruction in the living animal. It considers vitamins B1, B2, B6, niacin, and ascorbic acid; vitamin B12 and intrinsic factor; carbohydrates; fats, fatty acids, and sterols; minerals; and biostatistical methods for nutritional and metabolic investigations.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1 Proteins and Amino Acids

I. Introduction

II. Nitrogen Balance

III. Amino Acid Levels

IV. Other Criteria of Protein Metabolism

V. Methods

References

2 Utilization of Dietary Proteins

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Protein Metabolism

III. Assessment of Protein Efficiency

IV. Postabsorptive Plasma Amino Acid Concentration to Indicate Protein Utilization

V. Other Procedures for Evaluation of Protein Efficiency

VI. Summary

References

3 Intestinal Absorption

I. Introduction

II. General Conditions Required for Methods

III. In Vitro Method

IV. In Vivo Method

V. Absorption of Lipids

VI. Conclusion

References

4 Diets and Tissue Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Effect of Dietary Alterations on the Activity of Tissue Enzymes

III. Application of Tissue Enzyme Assay in Nutrition

References

5 The Rates and the Kinetics of Enzyme Formation and Destruction in the Living Animal

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Protein Turnover in Vivo

III. Catalase Synthesis and Destruction in Vivo

IV. Summary

References

6 Vitamins B1, B2, B6, Niacin, and Ascorbic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Estimation

III. Nutritional Requirements for Vitamins

IV. Biochemical Studies

References

7 Vitamin B12 and Intrinsic Factor

I. Vitamin B12—General and Chemical

II. Biochemical Role of Vitamin B12

III. Vitamin B12—Absorption, Excretion, and Distribution

IV. Intrinsic Factor

V. Vitamin B12 Peptide

VI. Vitamin B12 and Intrinsic Factor—Nutritional and Clinical

References

8 Carbohydrates

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Carbohydrates

III. Carbohydrate Metabolism

IV. Carbohydrates in Disease

V. Role of Carbohydrates in the Diet

VI. Normal Human Values

VII. Newer Concepts in Carbohydrate Metabolism

VIII. Quantitative Analytical Procedures

IX. Paper Chromatography

X. Tolerance Tests

XI. Qualitative Procedures

References

9 Fats, Fatty Acids, and Sterols

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Various Lipid Constituents

III. Lipid Digestion and Absorption

IV. Lipid Transport

V. Interrelationship between Dietary Lipids and Cholesterol Metabolism

References

10 Minerals

I. Nutritional Significance

II. Analytical Procedures

References

11 Biostatistical Methods

I. General Introduction

II. Scope of Chapter

III. Data and Statistics

IV. Classification of Data

V. Universes and Parameters

VI. Sampling from a Universe

VII. Inferences about the Universe

VIII. Machine Computation of Statistics

IX. Analysis of Variance—One-Way Classification

X. Simple Experimental Design—Two-Way Classification

XI. Regression and Correlation

XII. Counted Data

XIII. Planning of Experiments

References

Author Index

Subject Index





