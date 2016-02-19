Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V1
1st Edition
With Applications and Interpretations
Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume I, provides graduate biochemistry students and medical scientists with a compilation of biochemical procedures which have extensive applications in nutrition research. To this end, several approaches to further exploration of protein, carbohydrate, and fat metabolism and the interrelationship with enzymes, vitamins, and minerals are covered in some detail. Comprised of 11 chapters, this book discusses proteins and amino acids; utilization of dietary proteins; intestinal absorption; diet and tissue enzymes; and rates and the kinetics of enzyme formation and destruction in the living animal. It considers vitamins B1, B2, B6, niacin, and ascorbic acid; vitamin B12 and intrinsic factor; carbohydrates; fats, fatty acids, and sterols; minerals; and biostatistical methods for nutritional and metabolic investigations.
Contributors
Preface
1 Proteins and Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Nitrogen Balance
III. Amino Acid Levels
IV. Other Criteria of Protein Metabolism
V. Methods
References
2 Utilization of Dietary Proteins
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Protein Metabolism
III. Assessment of Protein Efficiency
IV. Postabsorptive Plasma Amino Acid Concentration to Indicate Protein Utilization
V. Other Procedures for Evaluation of Protein Efficiency
VI. Summary
References
3 Intestinal Absorption
I. Introduction
II. General Conditions Required for Methods
III. In Vitro Method
IV. In Vivo Method
V. Absorption of Lipids
VI. Conclusion
References
4 Diets and Tissue Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Dietary Alterations on the Activity of Tissue Enzymes
III. Application of Tissue Enzyme Assay in Nutrition
References
5 The Rates and the Kinetics of Enzyme Formation and Destruction in the Living Animal
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Protein Turnover in Vivo
III. Catalase Synthesis and Destruction in Vivo
IV. Summary
References
6 Vitamins B1, B2, B6, Niacin, and Ascorbic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Estimation
III. Nutritional Requirements for Vitamins
IV. Biochemical Studies
References
7 Vitamin B12 and Intrinsic Factor
I. Vitamin B12—General and Chemical
II. Biochemical Role of Vitamin B12
III. Vitamin B12—Absorption, Excretion, and Distribution
IV. Intrinsic Factor
V. Vitamin B12 Peptide
VI. Vitamin B12 and Intrinsic Factor—Nutritional and Clinical
References
8 Carbohydrates
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Carbohydrates
III. Carbohydrate Metabolism
IV. Carbohydrates in Disease
V. Role of Carbohydrates in the Diet
VI. Normal Human Values
VII. Newer Concepts in Carbohydrate Metabolism
VIII. Quantitative Analytical Procedures
IX. Paper Chromatography
X. Tolerance Tests
XI. Qualitative Procedures
References
9 Fats, Fatty Acids, and Sterols
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Various Lipid Constituents
III. Lipid Digestion and Absorption
IV. Lipid Transport
V. Interrelationship between Dietary Lipids and Cholesterol Metabolism
References
10 Minerals
I. Nutritional Significance
II. Analytical Procedures
References
11 Biostatistical Methods
I. General Introduction
II. Scope of Chapter
III. Data and Statistics
IV. Classification of Data
V. Universes and Parameters
VI. Sampling from a Universe
VII. Inferences about the Universe
VIII. Machine Computation of Statistics
IX. Analysis of Variance—One-Way Classification
X. Simple Experimental Design—Two-Way Classification
XI. Regression and Correlation
XII. Counted Data
XIII. Planning of Experiments
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144926