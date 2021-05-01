New Trends in Removal of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater
1st Edition
Description
New Trends in Removal of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater covers the applicable technologies related to removal of heavy metals from wastewater and the new emerging trends in the field, both at laboratory and industrial scale. New technologies environmentally friendly and respecting the principles of sustainable development are discussed. The book relates to each of the main factors contributing to heavy metal removal from wastewater, namely, methods and procedures, materials (especially low-cost materials originated from industrial and agricultural waste), management of wastewater containing heavy metals and wastewater valorisation. Chapters related to recycling, environmental impact, and wastewater policies post heavy metal removal are also included. New Trends in Removal of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater is an advanced and updated vision of the existing heavy metal removal technologies with their limitations and challenges and their potential application to remove heavy metals / environmental pollutants through the advancements in bioremediation. It also introduces the new trends and advances in environmental bioremediation with thorough discussions of the recent developments in this field by an application of chemical /biochemical and environmental biotechnology.
Key Features
- Outlines the fate and occurrence of heavy metals in Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and potential approaches for their removal
- Describes the techniques currently available for removing heavy metals from wastewater
- Describes and discusses the emerging technologies in heavy metal removal
- Covers extensively biological treatments to remove heavy metals
- Includes the valorisation of heavy metal containing wastewater
Readership
Engineers, scientists who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of Environmental Bioremediation Technologies. Different professionals, mangers working or interested in the Environmental Microbiology or Bioremediation field
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Types of heavy metals and their effect in wastewater
3. Current physico-chemical treatment technologies available for remediation of different types of heavy metals from wastewater
4. Biological wastewater treatment technology; advancement and drawbacks for the remediation of heavy metals
5. Hurdles in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) performance optimization for the remediation of heavy metals
6. Role of bacteria and algae in remediation of heavy metals from WWTPs
7. Modified and new adsorbents for the removal of heavy metals from wastewater
8. Removal of heavy metals using bentonite clay and inorganic coagulants
9. Sustainable heavy metal remediation
10. Efficient techniques for the removal of toxic heavy metals from wastewater
11. Full-Scale implementation of a vertical membrane bioreactor for remediation of heavy metals from wastewater
12. Low-cost adsorbents, techniques and heavy metal removal efficiency
13. Removal of heavy metals from mine waters by natural zeolites
14. Functionalized magnetic nanoparticles for heavy metal removal from aqueous solutions: kinetics and equilibrium modelling
15. Heavy metals in water: presence, removal and safety
16. Mechanisms of heavy metal removal using microorganisms as biosorbents
17. Heavy metal removal by bioaccumulation using genetically engineered microorganisms
18. Genetic engineering of Escherichia coli for enhanced uptake and bioaccumulation of mercury
19. New trends in removing heavy metals from industrial wastewater
20. The construction of an engineered bacterium to remove cadmium from wastewater
21. Genetic engineering of bacteria and their potential for heavy metal bioremediation
22. Biosorption and bioaccumulation - the prospects for practical applications
23. Batch and continuous removal of heavy metals from industrial effluents using microbial consortia
About the Editors
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials. He has more than 250 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He has edited 15 books with Elsevier, Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Susana Rodriguez-Couto
Prof. Dr. Susana Rodríguez-Couto (female) got her B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry) from the University of Santiago de Compostela in 1992 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1999 from the University of Vigo, obtaining the maximal grade (magna cum laude) and, in addition, she awarded the Extraordinary Prize for Doctoral Thesis in Chemistry. She worked as an Associate Professor and an Isidro Parga Pondal Senior Researcher at the University of Vigo (2000-2004), as a Ramón y Cajal Senior Researcher at Rovira i Virgili University (2004-2008) and as an Ikerbasque Research Professor (2009-2019). She has also worked as an Invited Researcher at the Institute from Environmental Biotechnology, Graz University of Technology (Austria) and at the Department of Biological Engineering, University of Minho (Portugal). In 2008, she received the I3 Professor from the Spanish Ministry of Science and Education to the recognition of an outstanding research activity. Her main research lines are focused on the production, immobilisation and industrial and biotechnological applications of redox enzymes and waste valorisation. She is editor of several journals (3Biotech, Frontiers) and 3 Elsevier’s books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ikerbasque (Basque Foundation for Science) Research Professor, Water and Health Division of Ceit-IK4, Donostia-San Seabastian, Spain
Vineet Kumar
Dr. Vineet Kumar is engaged in understanding the role and mechanism of rhizospheric bacterial communities in the degradation and detoxification of organic and inorganic pollutants in industrial wastewater. He has been qualified (2013) National Eligibility Test (NET) and awarded merit certificate by Honourable Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and “Young Scientist Award-2018” by Agro-Environmental Development Society (AEDS), India. He is the editor of one book “Phytoremediation of Environmental Pollutants” (CRC Press, Taylor & Francis Group), USA. He has published many scientific papers, chapters, and popular science articles in several international and national scientific journals, proceedings, books, and magazines. He has been also served as a potential reviewer for various scientific journals and book proposals from Springer and Elsevier in his research areas. He has been presented his research works in various national and international con-ferences. He is a life member of several scientific societies including; The Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI), The Biotech Research Society (BRSI), India and Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), India
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Microbiology (DEM), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, Lucknow, India
