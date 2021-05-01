New Trends in Removal of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater

1. Introduction

2. Types of heavy metals and their effect in wastewater

3. Current physico-chemical treatment technologies available for remediation of different types of heavy metals from wastewater

4. Biological wastewater treatment technology; advancement and drawbacks for the remediation of heavy metals

5. Hurdles in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) performance optimization for the remediation of heavy metals

6. Role of bacteria and algae in remediation of heavy metals from WWTPs

7. Modified and new adsorbents for the removal of heavy metals from wastewater

8. Removal of heavy metals using bentonite clay and inorganic coagulants

9. Sustainable heavy metal remediation

10. Efficient techniques for the removal of toxic heavy metals from wastewater

11. Full-Scale implementation of a vertical membrane bioreactor for remediation of heavy metals from wastewater

12. Low-cost adsorbents, techniques and heavy metal removal efficiency

13. Removal of heavy metals from mine waters by natural zeolites

14. Functionalized magnetic nanoparticles for heavy metal removal from aqueous solutions: kinetics and equilibrium modelling

15. Heavy metals in water: presence, removal and safety

16. Mechanisms of heavy metal removal using microorganisms as biosorbents

17. Heavy metal removal by bioaccumulation using genetically engineered microorganisms

18. Genetic engineering of Escherichia coli for enhanced uptake and bioaccumulation of mercury

19. New trends in removing heavy metals from industrial wastewater

20. The construction of an engineered bacterium to remove cadmium from wastewater

21. Genetic engineering of bacteria and their potential for heavy metal bioremediation

22. Biosorption and bioaccumulation - the prospects for practical applications

23. Batch and continuous removal of heavy metals from industrial effluents using microbial consortia