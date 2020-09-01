New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations, Volume 2

New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations describe the general use of environmental management tools, including specific details in hydrodynamic models and operational oceanographic systems used in ports. It provides a clear introduction into the field, with useful insights into a number of aspects of the environmental management tools.

Modern ports face numerous environmental and safety problems, which need to be addressed. Due to the potential impacts, the environmental protection in port areas is increasing in importance. The reduction of pollution is achieved through the implementation of direct regulations, requiring a set of environmental tools and innovative management initiatives with flexibility in getting to comply with the environmental regulations for public credibility, reliability, port competitiveness and environmental performance. New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations will help anybody that needs or is interested in port environmental management and operations. The book is the must-read text in the field.