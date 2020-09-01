New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations, Volume 2
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Environmental Considerations for Port Development and Operations
3. New Europe directives related to port activities and operations
4. Port Environmental Management Tools
5. Hydrodynamic models as tool for smart port environmental management
6. Operational oceanography in port operations
7. New trends in port environmental management and operations.
Description
New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations describe the general use of environmental management tools, including specific details in hydrodynamic models and operational oceanographic systems used in ports. It provides a clear introduction into the field, with useful insights into a number of aspects of the environmental management tools.
Modern ports face numerous environmental and safety problems, which need to be addressed. Due to the potential impacts, the environmental protection in port areas is increasing in importance. The reduction of pollution is achieved through the implementation of direct regulations, requiring a set of environmental tools and innovative management initiatives with flexibility in getting to comply with the environmental regulations for public credibility, reliability, port competitiveness and environmental performance. New Trends in Port Environmental Management and Operations will help anybody that needs or is interested in port environmental management and operations. The book is the must-read text in the field.
Key Features
- Clear introduction into the field, with useful insights into several aspects of environmental management tools
- A concise and comprehensive text with wide-ranging chapters
- State of the art techniques, with a focus on trends and directives related to port activities and operations
Readership
Port management professionals, scientists in port and esturine studies, practitioners, consultants and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029732
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ramiro Neves Editor
Ramiro Neves is Professor of Fluid Mechanics and Environmental Modelling at Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), University of Lisbon and coordinator of the MARETEC-IST research group. He has been instrumental to the development of the MOHID modelling system which includes integrated models for free surface systems (MOHID Water) and for catchments (MOHID Land). He has participated in more than 30 international projects and 12 projects funded by the National Science Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Fluid Mechanics and Environmental Modelling, Instituto Superior Técnico (IST), University of Lisbon and coordinator of the MARETEC-IST Research Group
Francisco Campuzano Editor
Francisco Campuzano is an oceanographer at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, with a PhD in Environmental Engineering from Instituto Superior Técnico, Portugal. He has been involved in research projects at the regional, national and international level in diverse subject areas from assessing ecological status to numerical modelling for the MARETEC group. He represents IST in the WGOOFE ICES Working Group and serves on two EuroGOOS working groups, IBI-ROOS and Coastal WG. Most recently he has been involved in the development of oceanographic operational systems linking watersheds, estuaries and the open ocean.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceanographer, University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Juan Moreno Navas Editor
Juan Moreno Navas is an oceanographer and hydrodynamic modeller. He graduated from with a PhD from Stirling University. He is a research associate in the Physical Oceanography Research Group, University of Málaga. Lately, he has been involved in the development of hydrodynamic models to support port environmental management and operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Physical Oceanography Research Group, University of Malaga, Spain