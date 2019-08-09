New Trends in Observer-based Control

Part I. Power Systems

1. Active Load Reduction in Large Scale Wind Turbines using Non-linear Quadratic Disturbance Observer

2. Observer-Based Controller of Analytical Complex Systems- Application for a Large Scale Power System

3. Robust Control for Wind Turbines using Sliding Modes based Compensation

4. Meta Heuristic Optimized control strategies for Hybrid DC- AC systems

5. Distributed Nonlinear Control of Microgrids

Part II. Robotics and Mechatronics

6. Finite Time Observer Design for Nonholonomic Systems

7. Robust Observer-based Stabilization for Constrained Robots with Force and Parameter Estimation: Application to the ABB-IRB 140 Industrial Robot

8. Design of a Composite Control in Two-time Scale using Disturbance State Observer based SMC and Backstepping Control of a Two-link Flexible Manipulator

9. Robust Observer-based Control of the Inverted Pendulum System Subject to Communication Delays

Part III. Flight and Automotive dynamics

10. A class of Nonlinear Unknown Input Observers under L2-gain performance for Fault Diagnosis: Application to the Mars Sample Return mission

11. A Class of Reduced-order Multiple Observers with Applications to Aircraft Landing

12. Disturbance Observer-Based Control of Spacecraft Attitude Dynamics Subject to Perturbations and Underactuation

13. Actuator or/and Sensor Fault Detection Based on LPV Unknown Input Observer Applied to Lateral Vehicle Dynamics

Part IV. Bio-Industry

14. Observer-Based Trajectory Tracking for an Anaerobic Digestion Process by Using New LMI Method