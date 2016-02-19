New Trends in Genetic Risk Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123881762, 9781483265674

New Trends in Genetic Risk Assessment

1st Edition

Editors: G. Jolles A. Cordier
eBook ISBN: 9781483265674
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 510
Description

New Trends in Genetic Risk Assessment is based on the Fifth International Round Table of the Rhône-Poulenc Santé Foundation, held in Nice 1987. The conference was an attempt to review the latest theories and mechanisms stipulated for the various aspects of genotoxicity; it was above all an open forum to discuss the new trends, the new tests, and the new battery of tests for assessing the genetic risk of chemicals and especially drugs. This volume is actually not a proceedings of the meeting but a monograph specially edited to report the reviews which were presented and the discussions which took place; it was designed to provide a better understanding of the knowledge obtained in the most recent years and to help in the practical choice of approaches or tests for the prediction of the various forms of genotoxicity. The main subjects of this review concern molecular analysis of mutagenesis, detection of DNA damage, gene mutation, clastogenesis, aneuploidy, and germ cells. Each theme is preceded by a short overview summarizing the state of the art and the contributions of each author. Finally, special attention was given to the personal views of some leading toxicologists as to the battery of tests presently available or recommended.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Participants

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1 The Role of Genotoxicity in Drug Safety Evaluation

Part I - Molecular Analysis of Mutagenesis

Introduction

2 DNA Repair and Genetic Alterations

3 Molecular Approaches to the Detection of Germinal Mutations in Mammalian Organisms, Including Man

4 Molecular analysis of Genetic and Epigenetic Alterations in Human Cells

5 Artificial Intelligence in the Study of the Structural Relationships Amongst Mutagens and Carcinogens

Part II - Detection of DNA Damage

Genotoxicity and Covalent Binding. An Introduction

6 Fluorimetric Analysis of DNA-strand Breakage and Repair Kinetics. Application to Radiotoxicology

7 Detection by 32P-postlabeling of Carcinogen-DNA Adducts in Animals and Man

8 SOS Chromotest and the Use of Bacteria for the Detection and Diagnosis of Genotoxic Agents

Part III - Gene Mutation

Introduction

9 Mutation at the hprt Locus in Human T-lymphocytes: In Vivo and In Vitro Studies

10 Mutagenicity and Clastogenicity Testing with Mouse Lymphoma Cells

11 Measurement of Mutant Frequency to 6-Thioguanine Resistance in Circulating T-lymphocytes for Human Population Monitoring

Part IV - Clastogenesis and Aneuploidy

Introduction

12 Specific Sites of Chromosomal Radiationinduced Rearrangements

13 Flow Cytometric Analysis and Sorting of Chromosomes

14 Flow Cytometric Detection of Micronuclei

15 Induced Chromosome Aneuploidy: its Role in the Assessment of the Genetic Toxicology of Environmental Chemicals

16 Assessment of Chemicallyinduced Aneuploidy: an Assay System Using a Mouse/Human Hybrid Cell Line

Part V - Germ Cells

Introduction

17 Prospective Overview on Germ Cell Mutations in Mice

18 Flow Cytometric Analysis of Toxic Chemicalinduced Alterations in Testicular Cell Kinetics and Sperm Chromatin Structure

Part VI - Test Selection and Risk Assessment

Introduction

19 Reflections on the Declining Ability of the Salmonella Assay to Detect Rodent Carcinogens as Positive

20 Methods for Genetic Toxicology Testing Strategies

21 New Approaches to Battery Selection and Interpretation

22 Risk Assessment of Genotoxic Agents: Problems and Possible Solutions

23 Genetic Risk Estimation: Experience with Ionizing Radiation and its Relevance for Mutagenic Chemicals

Color Plates Section

Index

About the Editor

G. Jolles

Affiliations and Expertise

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Antony, France

A. Cordier

