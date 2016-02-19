New Trends in Genetic Risk Assessment
1st Edition
Description
New Trends in Genetic Risk Assessment is based on the Fifth International Round Table of the Rhône-Poulenc Santé Foundation, held in Nice 1987. The conference was an attempt to review the latest theories and mechanisms stipulated for the various aspects of genotoxicity; it was above all an open forum to discuss the new trends, the new tests, and the new battery of tests for assessing the genetic risk of chemicals and especially drugs. This volume is actually not a proceedings of the meeting but a monograph specially edited to report the reviews which were presented and the discussions which took place; it was designed to provide a better understanding of the knowledge obtained in the most recent years and to help in the practical choice of approaches or tests for the prediction of the various forms of genotoxicity. The main subjects of this review concern molecular analysis of mutagenesis, detection of DNA damage, gene mutation, clastogenesis, aneuploidy, and germ cells. Each theme is preceded by a short overview summarizing the state of the art and the contributions of each author. Finally, special attention was given to the personal views of some leading toxicologists as to the battery of tests presently available or recommended.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Participants
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1 The Role of Genotoxicity in Drug Safety Evaluation
Part I - Molecular Analysis of Mutagenesis
Introduction
2 DNA Repair and Genetic Alterations
3 Molecular Approaches to the Detection of Germinal Mutations in Mammalian Organisms, Including Man
4 Molecular analysis of Genetic and Epigenetic Alterations in Human Cells
5 Artificial Intelligence in the Study of the Structural Relationships Amongst Mutagens and Carcinogens
Part II - Detection of DNA Damage
Genotoxicity and Covalent Binding. An Introduction
6 Fluorimetric Analysis of DNA-strand Breakage and Repair Kinetics. Application to Radiotoxicology
7 Detection by 32P-postlabeling of Carcinogen-DNA Adducts in Animals and Man
8 SOS Chromotest and the Use of Bacteria for the Detection and Diagnosis of Genotoxic Agents
Part III - Gene Mutation
Introduction
9 Mutation at the hprt Locus in Human T-lymphocytes: In Vivo and In Vitro Studies
10 Mutagenicity and Clastogenicity Testing with Mouse Lymphoma Cells
11 Measurement of Mutant Frequency to 6-Thioguanine Resistance in Circulating T-lymphocytes for Human Population Monitoring
Part IV - Clastogenesis and Aneuploidy
Introduction
12 Specific Sites of Chromosomal Radiationinduced Rearrangements
13 Flow Cytometric Analysis and Sorting of Chromosomes
14 Flow Cytometric Detection of Micronuclei
15 Induced Chromosome Aneuploidy: its Role in the Assessment of the Genetic Toxicology of Environmental Chemicals
16 Assessment of Chemicallyinduced Aneuploidy: an Assay System Using a Mouse/Human Hybrid Cell Line
Part V - Germ Cells
Introduction
17 Prospective Overview on Germ Cell Mutations in Mice
18 Flow Cytometric Analysis of Toxic Chemicalinduced Alterations in Testicular Cell Kinetics and Sperm Chromatin Structure
Part VI - Test Selection and Risk Assessment
Introduction
19 Reflections on the Declining Ability of the Salmonella Assay to Detect Rodent Carcinogens as Positive
20 Methods for Genetic Toxicology Testing Strategies
21 New Approaches to Battery Selection and Interpretation
22 Risk Assessment of Genotoxic Agents: Problems and Possible Solutions
23 Genetic Risk Estimation: Experience with Ionizing Radiation and its Relevance for Mutagenic Chemicals
Color Plates Section
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265674
About the Editor
G. Jolles
Affiliations and Expertise
Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Antony, France