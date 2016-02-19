New Trends In Dynamic Systems Theory And Economics

New Trends in Dynamic System Theory and Economics contains selected papers presented at a two-week seminar on New Trends in Dynamic System Theory and Economics held at the International Center for Mechanical Sciences in Udine, Italy, on September 12-23, 1977. Contributors discuss recent trends in the application of dynamic system theory in economic analysis, paying particular attention to information patterns and uncertainty, optimal control theory and its application, and disequilibrium analysis. This book is divided into three sections and consists of 20 chapters. Decision problems of agents with different or imperfect information or under uncertainty are first discussed. This section gives a detailed analysis of the properties of Nash and Stackelberg equilibria in dynamic games under several different information patterns. Consideration is also given to microdecision problems of individual agents, macroeconomic stabilization of an uncertain dynamic economy, and the uncertainty of parameter values. The chapters that follow focus on recent advances in optimal control theory and application of control theory. Disequilibrium analysis of a macroeconomic model is presented, along with the dynamics of disequilibria of a macroeconomic model with flexible wages and prices. A generalization of Pareto optimality is used to discuss the connection between the optimality and stability problems in a general setting. The last three chapters explore ""modern"" approaches to tâtonnement processes. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of applied mathematics and econometrics.