New Trends In Dynamic Systems Theory And Economics
1st Edition
Description
New Trends in Dynamic System Theory and Economics contains selected papers presented at a two-week seminar on New Trends in Dynamic System Theory and Economics held at the International Center for Mechanical Sciences in Udine, Italy, on September 12-23, 1977. Contributors discuss recent trends in the application of dynamic system theory in economic analysis, paying particular attention to information patterns and uncertainty, optimal control theory and its application, and disequilibrium analysis. This book is divided into three sections and consists of 20 chapters. Decision problems of agents with different or imperfect information or under uncertainty are first discussed. This section gives a detailed analysis of the properties of Nash and Stackelberg equilibria in dynamic games under several different information patterns. Consideration is also given to microdecision problems of individual agents, macroeconomic stabilization of an uncertain dynamic economy, and the uncertainty of parameter values. The chapters that follow focus on recent advances in optimal control theory and application of control theory. Disequilibrium analysis of a macroeconomic model is presented, along with the dynamics of disequilibria of a macroeconomic model with flexible wages and prices. A generalization of Pareto optimality is used to discuss the connection between the optimality and stability problems in a general setting. The last three chapters explore ""modern"" approaches to tâtonnement processes. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of applied mathematics and econometrics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Information and Uncertainty
Information Structures and Equilibria in Dynamic Games
Interaction among Economic Agents under Imperfect Information: An Example
Macro-Economic Stabilization Policy for an Uncertain Dynamic Economy
Pareto Optimal Leasing and Investment Policies for a Publicly Owned Exhaustible Resource
Identification of an Input-Output Leontief Model
A New Approach to the Bargaining Problem
Part II Control Theory and Applications
Necessary and Sufficient Conditions for Optimal Strategies in Impulsive Control and Applications
Optimal Control on an Infinite Time Horizon with Applications to a Class of Economic Systems
Optimal Periodic Maintenance of a Capital Good
Broad Equilibria in N-Player Games
A Dynamic Programming Problem for a Two-Commodity Inventory Model
Farkas Lemma for Concave-Convex Functions with an Application to the Nonlinear von Neumann Model
Equilibria in an Exchange Economy with Many Agents: A Game-Theoretic Method for Proving Existence
Part III Disequilibrium Analysis
On the Dynamics of Disequilibria in a Macro Model with Flexible Wages and Prices
Monotone Planning Procedures and Accessibility of Pareto Optima
Differential Techniques for Cone Optimality and Stability
A Stable Path to Optimal Taxation
Approximation of Solutions in Multivalued Evolution Equation Issued from Tâtonnement Process
Some Notes on a Dynamical Approach to Money Mediated Exchange
A Note on the Nature and Significance of Catastrophes in the Walrasian Tâtonnement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140799
About the Editor
Masanao Aoki
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.