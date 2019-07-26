New Therapeutic Strategies for Brain Edema and Cell Injury, Volume 146
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. 5-hydroxytryptophan: A precursor of serotonin influences regional blood-brain barrier breakdown, cerebral blood flow, brain edema formation, and neuropathology
Aruna Sharma, Rudy J. Castellani, Mark A. Smith, Dafin F. Muresanu, Prasanta Kumar Dey and Hari S. Sharma
2. Anaesthetics influence concussive head injury induced blood-brain barrier breakdown, brain edema formation, cerebral blood flow, serotonin levels, brain pathology, and functional outcome
Hari S. Sharma, Dafin F. Muresanu, Ala Nozari, Rudy J. Castellani, Prasanta K. Dey, Lars Wiklund and Aruna Sharma
3. Exacerbation of blood-brain barrier breakdown, edema formation, nitric oxide synthase upregulation, and brain pathology after heat stroke in diabetic and hypertensive rats: Potential neuroprotection with cerebrolysin treatment
Dafin F. Muresanu, Aruna Sharma, Ranjana Patnaik, Preeti K. Menon, Herbert Mössler and Hari Shanker Sharma
4. Neuroprotective effects of a potent bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist HOE-140 on microvascular permeability, blood flow disturbances, edema formation, cell injury, and nitric oxide synthase upregulation following trauma to the spinal cord
Hari Shanker Sharma, Lianyuan Feng, Dafin Fior Muresanu, Rudy J. Castellani and Aruna Sharma
5. Potentiation of spinal cord conduction and neuroprotection following nanodelivery of DL-3-n-butylphthalide in titanium implanted nanomaterial in a focal spinal cord injury induced functional outcome, blood-spinal cord barrier breakdown and edema formation
Seaab Sahib, Feng Niu, Aruna Sharma, Lianyuan Feng, Z. Ryan Tian, Dafin F. Muresanu, Ala Nozari and Hari Shanker Sharma
6. Leakage of the blood-brain barrier followed by vasogenic edema as the ultimate cause of death induced by acute methamphetamine overdose
Eugene A. Kiyatkin and Hari S. Sharma
7. Neuroprotective effects of 5-HT3 receptor antagonist ondansetron on morphine withdrawal induced brain edema formation, blood-brain barrier dysfunction, neuronal injuries, glial activation, and heat shock protein upregulation in the brain
Aruna Sharma, Ranjana Patnaik and Hari Shanker Sharma
8. Therapeutic potential of cannabinoids as neuroprotective agents for damaged cells conducing to movement disorders
Mario Antonazzo, María Botta, Harkaitz Bengoetxea, José Ángel Ruiz-Ortega and Teresa Morera-Herreras
9. Dysfunction of serotonergic neurons in Parkinson’s disease and dyskinesia
Vegas-Suarez Sergio, Paredes-Rodriguez Elena, Aristieta Asier, Lafuente Jose V., Miguelez Cristina, Ugedo Luisa
10. New therapeutic approaches to target alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s disease: The role of immunotherapy
Fernández-Valle T., Gabilondo I. and Gómez-Esteban J.C.
Description
New Therapeutic Strategies for Brain Edema and Cell Injury, Volume 145, the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this volume presenting interesting chapters on the Blood-brain barrier breakdown and brain edema formation in Alzheimer’s disease, Blast brain Injury induced edema formation and therapeutic measures, Brain edema in Parkinson’s disease. Novel therapeutic strategies, Brain edema and blood-brain barrier breakdown in sleep deprivation. Therapeutic potential of cerebrolysin, Differential cell injury induced by NMDA antagonist MK 801 in early age, Anesthetics influence Brain edema in concussive head injury, and more.
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the International Review of Neurobiology series
- Updated release includes the latest information on New Therapeutic strategies for Brain Edema and Cell Injury
Researchers, scientists, students
- 322
- English
- © Academic Press 2019
- 26th July 2019
- Academic Press
- 9780128167540
Hari Shanker Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Hari Shanker Sharma, Professor of Neurobiology (MRC), Docent in Neuroanatomy (UU) is currently working in Uppsala University Hospital, Department of Surgical Sciences, Division of Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine, Uppsala University, Sweden. Dr Sharma obtained his Masters Degree from Bihar University with special expertise in Cell Biology in 1976 and was awarded the Gold Medal of Bihar University for securing 1st position in the 1st Class. Dr Sharma joined the group of Professor Prasanta Kumar Dey, a neurophysiologist, by training in the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical; Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in 1977 to obtain his Doctor of Philosophy Degree (D.Phil.) in Neurosciences and was awarded his Ph.D. in 1982 on “Blood-Brain Barrier in Stress.” After carrying out a series of Government of India funded Research Projects on the BBB and brain dysfunction (1982–1987), Dr Sharma joined the lab of Neuropathology at Uppsala University with Professor Yngve Olsson in 1988 to investigate passage of tracer transport across the BBB caused by stress or traumatic insults to the Brain and Spinal cord at light and electron microscopy. Dr Sharma was awarded the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Fellowship of German Government (1989–1991) to work on hyperthermia induced BBB dysfunction at the ultrastructural level in the laboratory of Professor Jorge Cervós-Navarro (a living “Legend in Neuropathology in Europe”). Dr Sharma again joined Uppsala University and established a network of collaboration on “Experimental CNS Injury Research Group” as a lead investigator with eminent collaborators in various parts of Europe, USA, and Australia (1991–). On his work on hyperthermia Dr Sharma received the prestigious Neuroanatomy award “Rönnows Research prize” of Uppsala University for “best neuroanatomical research of the year 1996” followed by the Award of the Degree of Doctor of Medical Sciences of Uppsala University in Neuroanatomy in 1999 and selected for the Best Thesis Award of the Medical faculty, “The Hwassers Prize” of 1999. On his meticulous works on the Blood Brain barrier and Brain edema (2000–2003) Dr. Sharma earned the prestigious title of “Docent in Neuroanatomy” of Medical Faculty, Uppsala University in April 2004. Currently his main research interest is Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration, in relation to the Blood-brain barrier in stress, trauma, and drugs of abuse in health and disease. Dr. Sharma on his research on brain pathology and neuroprotection in different models received the prestigious award from The Laerdal Foundation of Acute Medicine, Stavanger, Norway, in 2005 followed by Distinguished International Scientists Collaboration Award by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Baltimore, MD (2006–2008). His recent work on 5-HT3 receptor mediated neuroprotection in morphine withdrawal induced neurotoxicity won the coveted prize of Best Investigator Award 2008 and Best Scientific Presentation by European Federation of the International Association for Study of Pain (ISAP), and Awarded during their VI Annual Meeting in Lisbon, September 9–12, 2008. His recent research is aimed to find out the role of nanoparticles in Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection using various treatment strategies that is supported by European Aerospace Research and Development (EOARD), London, UK and US Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Oh, USA. On his works on Blood–brain barrier in hypertension and diabetes together with Romanian colleagues, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Iuliu Hatieganu,” Cluj-Napoca, Romania awarded Dr. Sharma with Honorary Doctorate of Medical Sciences in 2009. Dr Sharma’s work over 30 years on the blood-brain barrier and brain edema won him the US Neurosurgeon Dr Anthony Marmarou Award (2011) by the International Brain Edema Society at their 15th Congress in Tokyo, Japan, November 2011. His works on Nanoneuroscience and development of nanomedicine to treat the CNS injuries has won accolades at various Government and International Scotties or Organization across the World. Accordingly Dr Sharma was decorated with the most prestigious ”Hind Rattan Award 2012” on the eve of Republic Day of India in January 2012 and Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Gold Medal in October 2012 in House of Lords, London, UK. Dr Sharma was also invited to organize and chair Nanosymposium in Society for Neuroscience meetings in Chicago (2009), San Diego (2010), Washington DC (2011) and New Orleans (2012). Dr Sharma has published over 380 research papers, 75 reviews, 12 monographs, and 70 international book chapters and edited 15 book volumes.
Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Aruna Sharma Serial Volume Editor
Aruna Sharma, MD is currently Secretary of Research at Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala University, Sweden. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in 1971 and trained in Indian Medicine up to 1977 and engaged in medical research from 1978 to 1986 in India on hyperthermia induced brain dysfunction in the lab of Hari Sharma and Prasanta Kumar Dey under University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Medical Research Her main interest is now focused on Indian Medicinal drugs and their effects on the Central Nervous System Function, toxicology, neurorepair and neuroprotection. She is also investigating neurotoxicological profiles of many Ayurvedic traditional drugs with special reference to those containing metal oxide or metal ashes.
University Hospital, Sweden