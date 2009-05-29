New Technology in Urologic Surgery, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Authors: Nemesha Desai
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705553
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
New technologies in urology involves minimal invasion, less recovery time, and organ-sparing techniques. This issue addresses those cutting-edge technologies that are currently being researched and are just entering clinical practice. Therefore, a main goal of this issue is to bring the information about these technologies to all practicing urologists so that they are knowledgeable and equipped to master them. Focus is given to new imaging modalities, like virtual endoscopy, molecular imaging, and image fusion. The issue also presents articles on robotics, laparoscopic surgery and endoscopy, and nanotechnology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 29th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705553
About the Authors
Nemesha Desai Author
