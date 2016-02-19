New Technologies in Language Learning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080338880, 9781483295664

New Technologies in Language Learning

1st Edition

Authors: A. Zettersten
eBook ISBN: 9781483295664
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 27th January 1986
Page Count: 189
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first book to provide a comprehensive survey of the use of new technologies in language learning. In order to explain how new technologies open up possibilities for language learning, numerous practical experiments made with various electronic media are analysed. They include the use of microcomputers, videotex (viewdata), teletext, video and videodiscs. In addition, artificial intelligence, synthetic speech, robots, distance education, language testing as well communicative training and the problem of accuracy and fluency are dealt with.

Readership

Of interest to students and teachers of language acquisition, language planners, prospective writers of software, parents and administrators.

Table of Contents

(partial) Can our present language training methods be improved on? Views on the future. The balance between accuracy and fluency. The communicative approach. New technologies and basic needs. Microcomputers in language learning. Grammar, spelling, vocabulary, pronunciation, au??oring systems. Videotext (viewdata). The use of large databases. Teletext. Teleflashers. Making your own video programme. The functional approach. Videodiscs. Role-playing, simulation, drama, combinatory acquisition. Artificial intelligence. Synthetic speech. Robots. The use of authentic material. TV, film, video, radio, satellites. The use of telephone exercises. Teleconferency. Satellite communication.

Details

No. of pages:
189
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483295664

About the Author

A. Zettersten

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Reviews

@qu:The future of language learning and teaching cannot be discussed without the understanding of the impact the new communication technology has in this field. Zettersten's book gives the readers the basic knowledge of what microcomputers and audio-visual communication are all about and how they can be utilized to help make language teaching and learning more exciting and stimulating by providing various programs and also by individually authorizing the programs. @source:Language Sciences, Volume 9, Number 1

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.