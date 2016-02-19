New Technologies in Language Learning
1st Edition
Description
This is the first book to provide a comprehensive survey of the use of new technologies in language learning. In order to explain how new technologies open up possibilities for language learning, numerous practical experiments made with various electronic media are analysed. They include the use of microcomputers, videotex (viewdata), teletext, video and videodiscs. In addition, artificial intelligence, synthetic speech, robots, distance education, language testing as well communicative training and the problem of accuracy and fluency are dealt with.
Readership
Of interest to students and teachers of language acquisition, language planners, prospective writers of software, parents and administrators.
Table of Contents
(partial) Can our present language training methods be improved on? Views on the future. The balance between accuracy and fluency. The communicative approach. New technologies and basic needs. Microcomputers in language learning. Grammar, spelling, vocabulary, pronunciation, au??oring systems. Videotext (viewdata). The use of large databases. Teletext. Teleflashers. Making your own video programme. The functional approach. Videodiscs. Role-playing, simulation, drama, combinatory acquisition. Artificial intelligence. Synthetic speech. Robots. The use of authentic material. TV, film, video, radio, satellites. The use of telephone exercises. Teleconferency. Satellite communication.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 189
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 27th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295664
About the Author
A. Zettersten
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Copenhagen, Denmark
Reviews
@qu:The future of language learning and teaching cannot be discussed without the understanding of the impact the new communication technology has in this field. Zettersten's book gives the readers the basic knowledge of what microcomputers and audio-visual communication are all about and how they can be utilized to help make language teaching and learning more exciting and stimulating by providing various programs and also by individually authorizing the programs. @source:Language Sciences, Volume 9, Number 1