New Techniques in Nutritional research
1st Edition
Description
New Techniques in Nutritional Research contains the proceedings of the Ninth Annual Bristol-Myers Squibb/Mead Johnson Symposium on Nutrition Research held on September 11-13, 1989 in Cambridge, England. The papers highlight a number of novel techniques that are currently used in nutritional research, including the doubly labeled water method; the labeled bicarbonate method; X-ray computed tomography; neutron activation analysis; magnetic resonance imaging; and the application of stable isotope tracers. Divided into four sections encompassing 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of stable isotopes and their applications in nutrition science, including vitamin research, and in the investigation of mineral metabolism. It then discusses modern approaches for measuring energy expenditure and body composition, classical and modern methods of anthropometry, measurement of bone mineral content in vivo, and imaging techniques in analysis of bone status. Nutritional scientists will find this book a useful source of information related to the field.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Editor’s Foreword
Foreword
Part I Nutritional Applications of Stable Isotopes
1 Application of Stable Isotope Tracers in Studies of Human Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Utility of Stable Isotope Tracers: Pros and Cons
III. Instrument Developments
IV. In What Circumstances Should We Use Stable Isotopes as Tracers?
V. Recent Findings in the Measurement of Human Tissue Protein Turnover
References
2 Protein and Amino Acid Turnover Using the Stable Isotopes 15N, 13C, and 2H as Probes
I. Introduction
II. Brief Survey of Methods for Measuring Whole-Body Protein and Amino Acid Turnover
III. Examples of Selected Applications of 13C, 5N, and 2H Probes in Amino Acid Turnover Studies
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
3 Nutritional Applications of 13C: Strategic Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Analysis
III. Preparation of 13C-Labeled Nutrients
IV. Availability and Cost of 13C
V. Summary
References
4 The Use of Stable Isotopes in Vitamin Research
I. Introduction
II. Current Applications
III. Conclusions
References
5 Stable Isotopes in the Investigation of Mineral Metabolism
I. Historical Background
II. Minerals of Interest for Humans
III. Objectives
IV. Methods of Studying Mineral Absorption
V. Limitations and Advantages of Stable Isotopes
VI. Experimental Considerations
VII. Human Experiments Using Isotopic Labels
VIII. Future of Stable Isotopes as Tracers of Mineral Metabolism
References
6 Session Discussion
Text
Part II Modern Methods of Measuring Energy Expenditure
Text
7 The Doubly Labeled Water Method for the Measurement of Energy Expenditure in Humans: Risks and Benefits
I. The Adequacy of the Model
II. The Adequacy of Basic Data
III. Conclusions
References
8 Doubly Labeled Water Measurements and Calorimetry in Practice
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Assessing Energy Expenditure
III. Distinctions between Doubly Labeled Water and Calorimetry
IV. Application of Doubly Labeled Water and Calorimetry in Tandem
V. Application of Whole-Body Calorimetry Alone
VI. Application of Doubly Labeled Water Alone
VII. Summary
References
9 Estimation of Short-Term Energy Expenditure by the Labeled Bicarbonate Method
I. Incomplete Recovery of Labeled Carbon Dioxide
II. Variation in the Recovery of Labeled Carbon Dioxide
III. Assessing the Extent of Isotopic Dilution
IV. The Possible Use of Urea-Specific Activity or Enrichment
V. Site of Sampling
VI. Energy Expenditure and the Energy Equivalent of Carbon Dioxide
References
10 Measurement of Energy Expenditure—Outstanding Issues
Text
References
Part III Modern Methods of Measuring Body Composition
I. What Question Are We Trying to Answer?
II. Quetelet's Index and Fatness
III. Validation of Estimates of Body Fat
IV. What New Methods for Measuring Body Composition Are Needed?
References
11 Anthropometry: Classical and Modern Approaches
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Subcutaneous Adipose Tissue Thickness
III. Somatotype
IV. Knemometry
V. Weight-Stature Indices
VI. Whole-Body Impedance
VII. Segmental Impedance
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Neutron Activation Analysis in Assessment of Body Composition
I. Introduction
II. Current State of the Art
III. Techniques
IV. Applications
V. New Techniques and Their Validation
VI. Future Prospects for Neutron Activation
VII. Summary
References
13 Measurements of Total Body Electrical Conductivity for the Estimation of Fat and Fat-Free Mass
I. Historical Background
II. Theory of Measurements
III. Interpretation of Measurements
IV. Accuracy: Sources of Error
V. Applications
References
14 Assessment of Body Composition Using Tetrapolar Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Tetrapolar Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis
III. Body Composition Assessment
IV. Summary and Conclusion
References
15 The Companionship of Lean and Fat: Some Lessons from Body Composition Studies
I. Effect of Changes in Energy Balance
II. Body Composition in Established States of Underweight and Overweight Humans and Animals
III. Some Exceptions to the Companionship Rule
IV. Body Composition and Energy Requirements
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Part IV Imaging Techniques and Nutrition and the Assessment of Bone Status
Text
References
16 Future Prospects for NMR-Imaging Spectroscopy in Studies of Human Nutrition
Text
References
17 Imaging Techniques in Nutrition and the Assessment of Bone Status: Computed Tomography
I. Introduction
II. Tissues and Organs
References
18 Assessment of Bone Mineral Content and Fracture Risk by Photon Absorptiometry
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Bone Mineral Content in Vivo
III. A Stochastic Model of Bone Loss, Falls, and Hip Fractures
IV. Predictions of the Stochastic Model
V. Discussion
References
19 Measures of Total Body Calcium
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Neutron Activation Analysis
III. Total Body Dual-Photon Absorptiometry
IV. Comparisons, Predictions, and Choices
References
20 Discussion
I. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
II. X-Ray Computed Tomography
III. Neutron Activation Analysis
IV. Bone Mineral Measurements
V. Measurement of Body Composition by Dexa
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149631