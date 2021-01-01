New Targeting in The Reversal of Resistant Glioblastomas discusses the possible alternative treatment strategies by targeting not only the tumor cells but also by targeting tumor microenvironment, metabolic pathways and interaction of cytokines to tumor cells. Some of the treatments discussed can be easily translated to clinics due to FDA approval status of the drugs for different purposes.

The current treatment for primary as well as recurrent glioblastomas is failing because clinicians are not considering the effect of bone marrow derived cells to the development of resistance to clinically practiced therapies. Bone marrow derived cells are shown to cause therapy resistance by releasing different immunosuppressive and proangiogenic factors that revive cancer stem cells, causing altered metabolisms. This book helps the reader rethink the treatment strategies to successfully fight glioblastomas.The book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning about the novel treatments to fight resistance to chemotherapy drugs from glioblastomas.