New Targeting in The Reversal of Resistant Glioblastomas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128225271

New Targeting in The Reversal of Resistant Glioblastomas

1st Edition

Editor: Ali Syed Arbab
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128225271
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 309
Table of Contents

  1. Current status of recurrent glioblastoma therapies
    Ali S. Arbab
    2. Imaging of glioblastoma recurrence
    Scott E. Forseen, MD, Bruce C. Gilbert, MD, and Ramon E. Figueroa, MD, FACR
    3. Overarching therapeutic challenges and arachidonic acid metabolism as a novel target in glioblastoma
    Thaiz F. Born, PhD and B.R. Achyut, PhD
    4. The intervention of IL-8-CXCR2 axis to reverse the resistance to GBM therapies
    Kartik Angara, PhD, Mohammad H Rashid, MBBS, PhD, Ali S. Arbab, MD, PhD
    5. Targeting Glioma Stem Cell Metabolism to Enhance Therapy Responses and Minimize Resistance
    Raffaella Spina and Eli E. Bar, PhD
    6. Pros and cos of immunotherapy
    Shahidul Islam, MBBS, PhD
    7. Glioblastoma resistance and convection therapy
    Jonathan Sherman, MD
    8. Sensitization of resistant GBM to radiation
    Waaqo Daddacha, PhD

Description

New Targeting in The Reversal of Resistant Glioblastomas discusses the possible alternative treatment strategies by targeting not only the tumor cells but also by targeting tumor microenvironment, metabolic pathways and interaction of cytokines to tumor cells. Some of the treatments discussed can be easily translated to clinics due to FDA approval status of the drugs for different purposes.

The current treatment for primary as well as recurrent glioblastomas is failing because clinicians are not considering the effect of bone marrow derived cells to the development of resistance to clinically practiced therapies. Bone marrow derived cells are shown to cause therapy resistance by releasing different immunosuppressive and proangiogenic factors that revive cancer stem cells, causing altered metabolisms. This book helps the reader rethink the treatment strategies to successfully fight glioblastomas.The book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning about the novel treatments to fight resistance to chemotherapy drugs from glioblastomas.

Key Features

  • Explains the effect of bone marrow derived cells to the development of resistance to clinically practiced therapies
  • Provides information on the availability of alternate therapies for recurrent glioblastoma when standard practice failed
  • Discusses targeting tumor microenvironment using available FDA approved drugs as an alternative treatment strategy for glioblastoma

Readership

Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Ali Syed Arbab

Ali Syed Arbab, MD PHD, is Leader of Tumor Angiogenesis Initiative and Director, Core Imaging Facilities for Small Animals, both at Augusta University. Dr. Arbab’s laboratory is devoted to determining the mechanisms of therapy resistance by focusing on the involvement of bone marrow derived cells in modulating the tumor microenvironment and initiating tumor neovascularization in glioblastoma models. To understand the involvement of bone marrow cells in developing resistance to antiangiogenic therapies (AAT), his group has developed chimeric animal models where bone marrow of the recipient animal is replaced with GFP+ bone marrow. Dr. Arbab’s group documented that tumor-recruited bone marrow cells are a predominantly heterogeneous myeloid cell population that can predict therapeutic response in cancer, and they are using several strategies to target bone marrow or tumor-promoting myeloid cells to potentiate the anti-tumor effect of FDA-approved drugs in preclinical models of glioblastoma.

Affiliations and Expertise

Leader of Tumor Angiogenesis Initiative and Director, Core Imaging Facilities for Small Animals, Augusta University, Georgia

