New Research and Developments of Water-Soluble Vitamins, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
N.A. Michael Eskin
1. Thiamin
Derrick Lonsdale
2. Riboflavin in Human Health: A Review of Current Evidences
Ahmad Saedisomeolia and Marziyeh Ashoori
3. Niacin
James B. Kirkland and Mirella L. Meyer-Ficca
4. The Emerging Role of Vitamin B6 in Inflammation and Carcinogenesis
Ranjana P. Bird
5. Recent Developments in Folate Nutrition
Nassim Naderi and James D. House
6. Vitamin B12
A.D. Smith, Martin J. Warren and Helga Refsum
7. Dietary Vitamin C in Human Health
Matthew Granger and Peter Eck
8. Water-Soluble Vitamin E – Tocopheryl Phosphate
Jean M. Zingg
Description
New Research and Developments of Water-Soluble Vitamins, Volume 83, provides updated knowledge about nutrients in foods and how to avoid their deficiency, especially for those essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. The book provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits. With up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption, it is an ideal resource for nutritionists and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Contains guidance from carefully selected researchers that is based on his/her long experience and high expertise on the subject matter
- Presents updated and in-depth critical discussions of available information, giving readers a unique opportunity to gain a broad view of the subject
- Provides high quality illustrations, with a high percentage in color, to enhance the content
Readership
Senior undergraduate and graduate students in nutrition and health related sciences. Academic staff and researchers in medicine, nursing and related sciences. Those industries involved in the production of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals would find this book invaluable
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118047
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118030
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael N.A. Eskin Serial Volume Editor
Michael Eskin graduated from the University of Birmingham (U.K.) with a B.Sc.(Honors) in Biochemistry and a Ph.D in Physiological Chemistry .Since 1968, he has been at the University of Manitoba, where he has is a professor in the Department of Human Nutritional Sciences in the Faculty of Human Ecology Ecology. In addition to serving as Head of the Department, Dr. Eskin also served as Associate Dean of the Faculty. Recently the department was combined with the Department of Food Science in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences to form the Department of Food and Human Nutritional Sciences. Dr. Eskin was involved in the early investigations on the properties and performance of canola, which continues to be one of his areas of research. In 2016 he was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest civilian honor by the Government of Canada, for his significant contributions to the success of the Canadian canola oil industry. Dr. Eskin has authored, co-authored, edited and co-edited fourteen books, sixty chapters and over 125 papers. He is the recipient of a number of prestigious awards for his lipid research including the Stephen S. Chang Award by the Institute of Food Technology (IFT), the Timothy Mounts Award and Alton E. Bailey Medal by the American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) and the William J. Eva Award by the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology (CIFST). He has been very active in a number of Scientific Societies and is a Fellow of IFT, AOCS, CIFST and the Institute of Food science & Technology (UK). He sits on the boards of a number of international journals and for the last 6 years served as co-editor of Lipid Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Human Nutritional Sciences and Associate Dean, Faculty of Human Ecology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada