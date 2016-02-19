New Protein Foods
1st Edition
Technology
Description
New Protein Foods, Volume 2: Technology, Part B covers examples of mixtures of pure amino acids used in medicine, as well as of the vast social possibilities inherent in exploiting pure synthetic nutrients.
The book discusses new approaches to marketing fish; new approaches to marketing milk products; and extrusion cooking. The text also describes the development of the particular knowledge in nutrition and food science and technology that allowed the first chemically defined, almost complete, synthetic foods to be produced. The role of flavor in new protein technologies; mass and institutional feeding of protein foods; and the use of nutrient intervention to improve nutritional status are also considered. The book further tackles the AID program for the introduction of new protein technologies; the notable happenings occurring in the technology and marketing of meat analogs; and the limits of technology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1, Part A
Chapter I. New Approaches to Marketing Fish
I. Introduction
II. Present Consumption of Seafoods
III. Sources of Fish and Shellfish
IV. Nutritive Value of Seafoods
V. Processing of Seafoods for Market
VI. New Food Products from Waste and Industrial Fish
VII. Future Outlook for Seafood Sales
References
Chapter II. New Approaches to Marketing Milk Products
I. Introduction: An Overview
II. United States Milk Production: Changing Patterns
III. Marketing Changes: Consumer Patterns in Transition
IV. Imitation Dairy Products
V. Impact of Marketing Regulations
VI. World Trends for Dairy Products
VII. Cheese: The Glamour Product of the Dairy Industry
VIII. Whey (By-Product of Cheese Making): An Important Nutrient Resource
IX. Future Opportunities: Meeting Consumer Needs
X. Conclusion: Future Prospects
References
Chapter III. Complete Synthetic Foods
I. General Considerations and Definitions
II. History of Development
III. Experience with Human Subjects
IV. Production, Availability, and Cost of Individual Nutrients
V. Production of Complete Synthetic Food
VI. Present and Future Prospects for Synthetic Food
References
Chapter IV. Extrusion Cooking
I. Introduction
II. Elements of HT/ST Extrusion Cooking
III. Control of Process Variables
IV. Extrusion-Cooked Textured Foods
V. Probable Future Developments in Extrusion-Cooked Textured Foods
References
Chapter V. Role of Flavor in New Protein Technologies
I. Introduction
II. Meat Flavors
III. Dairy Flavors
IV. Cereal Grains, Flour, and Pulses
V. Some Issues Related to Flavor Technology
References
Chapter VI. Mass and Institutional Feeding of Protein Foods
I. The Food Service Industry, An Awakening Giant
II. Food Service Systems
III. Convenience Forms of Protein Foods for Food Service
IV. Nutritional Aspects of Food Service
V. Microbiological Aspects of Food Service
VI. Food Service 1985-A Projection
References
Chapter VII. Nutrient Intervention to Improve Nutritional Status
I. Introduction
II. The Nutrient Profile to Sustain Life
III. Fortification and Nutritional Supplements
IV. Nutrition Education
V. New Approaches to Nutritional Intervention
VI. Discussion
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter VIII. AID Program for the Introduction of New Protein Technologies
I. Introduction
II. The Problem and the Target
III. Alternatives for Supplying More Protein
IV. The AID Protein Food Program
V. Comment
References
Chapter IX. Meat Analogs—A Supplement
I. Introduction
II. Advances in the Technology
III. Advances in Analytical Methodology
IV. Additional Information on Performance
V. Advances in Marketing
References
Chapter X. Limits of Technology
I. Introduction
II. Protein Food Models
III. Food Models: The Creation of New Alternatives
IV. Problems Generated by New Technologies
V. Conditions Governing Transfer of Technology
VI. The Moral Issues
References
Cumulative Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th June 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215952