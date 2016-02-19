New Protein Foods
1st Edition
Description
New Protein Foods, Volume 1: Technology Part A deals with protein methodologies in transforming protein sources into better or more useful sources. This volume is organized into 10 chapters that summarize possible sources of protein foods, such as legumes, meat, poultry products, and meat analogs. The introductory chapter presents an overview of the definition of food problem of the societies, the concept of affluent malnutrition, and the role of protein foods. This book then discusses the extent of controversy surrounding the issue of the amino acid fortification of cereals. It emphasizes rice, as it is a major staple in regions where fortification with amino acids should be of great benefit in eliminating malnutrition and improving the health and performance of the populations. This is followed by a discussion on protein fortification of various forms of breads and other products. Chapters 5-8 are devoted into the role of food proteins in human nutrition and the available technologies for their treatment. Emerging protein foods unique to Japan, including products of enzyme applications, are also discussed and their prospects are assessed. The concluding chapter presents underlying philosophies and problems as food and drug laws and regulations move to further definition of food products. It also presents the concern about food nutritive values in changing times. This book is an ideal source of information for food technologists and researchers who are interested with the evolving field of food proteins.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter I. Protein Food Technologies and the Politics of Food: An Overview
I. The Food Problems: Political Imperatives
II. The Special Role of Protein
III. Means for Increasing Protein Supply
IV. The Introduction of New Food Technologies
V. The Role of Government
VI. Politicians and the Scientific and Technology Community
VII. Commentary
References
Chapter II. The Amino Acid Fortification of Cereals
I. Introduction
II. Protein Requirements and Protein Quality
III. Rationale for Amino Acid Fortification
IV. Experimental Studies in Animals
V. Experimental Studies in Humans
VI. Related Aspects of Amino Acid Fortification
VII. Improvement of Food Staples vs Mixed Diets
VIII. Practical Considerations
IX. Feasibility Studies
X. Summary
References
Chapter III. The Amino Acid Fortification of Intact Cereal Grains
I. Introduction
II. Amino Acids for Fortification
III. Techniques of Fortification
IV. Quality and Safety of Products
V. Nutritional Impact of Rice Fortification
VI. Further Aspects of Cereal Fortification
References
Chapter IV. The Protein Enrichment of Bread and Baked Products
I. Introduction
II. Cereal Proteins
III. Egg and Milk Proteins
IV. Grain Legume and Oilseed Proteins
V. Single Cell Proteins
VI. Fish Proteins
VII. Less Conventional Proteins
VIII. Synthetic Amino Acids
IX. Composite Flours
X. Discussion and Summary
References
Chapter V. Legume Foods
I. Introduction
II. Production
III. Consumption
IV. Variations in Composition
V. Variation in Nutritive Value
VI. Food Mixtures
VII. Storage Effects
VIII. Protein Extraction and Concentration
IX. Prospects
References
Chapter VI. New Approaches to the Marketing of Red Meats
I. Introduction 8 II. Historical Note and Some Considerations of the Present Situation
III. Some Economic and Cultural Considerations
IV. Some Important Biological Factors in the Meat Industry
V. Consumer Quality Attributes Other than Nutrition and Hygiene
VI. Some Aspects of Animal Production
VII. Foot and Mouth Disease
VIII. Future Trends
IX. Government Regulation
X. Summary
References
Chapter VII. New Approaches to Marketing Poultry Products
I. Introduction
II. Inherent Properties
III. Poultry Meat
IV. Eggs
References
Chapter VIII. Meat Analogs
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development of Meat Analogs
III. Commercial Developments
IV. Nutritional Aspects
V. Marketing Aspects
VI. Considerations for the Future
References
Chapter IX. New Protein Food Technologies in Japan
I. Introduction
II. Tofu
III. Miso
IV. Kamaboko and Fish Sausage-Fish Jelly
V. Textured Vegetable Protein
VI. Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP)
VII. New Enzyme Applications
VIII. The Protein Food Structure of Japan
References
Chapter X. Regulatory Aspects of New Protein Foods
I. Introduction
II. Fonnulation
III. Labeling and Advertising
IV. Quality Control
V. Conclusion
References
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
