New Protein Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120548019, 9780323147170

New Protein Foods

1st Edition

Editors: Aaron Altschul
eBook ISBN: 9780323147170
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1974
Page Count: 525
Description

New Protein Foods, Volume 1: Technology Part A deals with protein methodologies in transforming protein sources into better or more useful sources. This volume is organized into 10 chapters that summarize possible sources of protein foods, such as legumes, meat, poultry products, and meat analogs. The introductory chapter presents an overview of the definition of food problem of the societies, the concept of affluent malnutrition, and the role of protein foods. This book then discusses the extent of controversy surrounding the issue of the amino acid fortification of cereals. It emphasizes rice, as it is a major staple in regions where fortification with amino acids should be of great benefit in eliminating malnutrition and improving the health and performance of the populations. This is followed by a discussion on protein fortification of various forms of breads and other products. Chapters 5-8 are devoted into the role of food proteins in human nutrition and the available technologies for their treatment. Emerging protein foods unique to Japan, including products of enzyme applications, are also discussed and their prospects are assessed. The concluding chapter presents underlying philosophies and problems as food and drug laws and regulations move to further definition of food products. It also presents the concern about food nutritive values in changing times. This book is an ideal source of information for food technologists and researchers who are interested with the evolving field of food proteins.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter I. Protein Food Technologies and the Politics of Food: An Overview

I. The Food Problems: Political Imperatives

II. The Special Role of Protein

III. Means for Increasing Protein Supply

IV. The Introduction of New Food Technologies

V. The Role of Government

VI. Politicians and the Scientific and Technology Community

VII. Commentary

References

Chapter II. The Amino Acid Fortification of Cereals

I. Introduction

II. Protein Requirements and Protein Quality

III. Rationale for Amino Acid Fortification

IV. Experimental Studies in Animals

V. Experimental Studies in Humans

VI. Related Aspects of Amino Acid Fortification

VII. Improvement of Food Staples vs Mixed Diets

VIII. Practical Considerations

IX. Feasibility Studies

X. Summary

References

Chapter III. The Amino Acid Fortification of Intact Cereal Grains

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acids for Fortification

III. Techniques of Fortification

IV. Quality and Safety of Products

V. Nutritional Impact of Rice Fortification

VI. Further Aspects of Cereal Fortification

References

Chapter IV. The Protein Enrichment of Bread and Baked Products

I. Introduction

II. Cereal Proteins

III. Egg and Milk Proteins

IV. Grain Legume and Oilseed Proteins

V. Single Cell Proteins

VI. Fish Proteins

VII. Less Conventional Proteins

VIII. Synthetic Amino Acids

IX. Composite Flours

X. Discussion and Summary

References

Chapter V. Legume Foods

I. Introduction

II. Production

III. Consumption

IV. Variations in Composition

V. Variation in Nutritive Value

VI. Food Mixtures

VII. Storage Effects

VIII. Protein Extraction and Concentration

IX. Prospects

References

Chapter VI. New Approaches to the Marketing of Red Meats

I. Introduction 8 II. Historical Note and Some Considerations of the Present Situation

III. Some Economic and Cultural Considerations

IV. Some Important Biological Factors in the Meat Industry

V. Consumer Quality Attributes Other than Nutrition and Hygiene

VI. Some Aspects of Animal Production

VII. Foot and Mouth Disease

VIII. Future Trends

IX. Government Regulation

X. Summary

References

Chapter VII. New Approaches to Marketing Poultry Products

I. Introduction

II. Inherent Properties

III. Poultry Meat

IV. Eggs

References

Chapter VIII. Meat Analogs

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development of Meat Analogs

III. Commercial Developments

IV. Nutritional Aspects

V. Marketing Aspects

VI. Considerations for the Future

References

Chapter IX. New Protein Food Technologies in Japan

I. Introduction

II. Tofu

III. Miso

IV. Kamaboko and Fish Sausage-Fish Jelly

V. Textured Vegetable Protein

VI. Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP)

VII. New Enzyme Applications

VIII. The Protein Food Structure of Japan

References

Chapter X. Regulatory Aspects of New Protein Foods

I. Introduction

II. Fonnulation

III. Labeling and Advertising

IV. Quality Control

V. Conclusion

References

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index




