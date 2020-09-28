New Postpartum Visit: Beginning of Lifelong Health, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Haywood Brown has put together a an important issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics of North America that provides clinical information on how to prepare the new mother with life-long health after delivery. Top experts have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Breast feeding benefits for mother and infant; Achieving a healthier weight between pregnancies; Gestational diabetes follow-up and long-term health; Postpartum depression and other Mental health issues; Cesarean delivery: Trail of labor for vaginal birth following cesarean; Preterm birth prevention of recurrence; Hypertension, Preeclampsia and cardiovascular disease; Immunizations; Incontinence: Diagnosis and management; Pregnancy loss and stillbirth: Evaluation and follow up; The new mother with substance abuse; and The role of telemedicine in postpartum follow up. Readers will come away with the clinical tools they need to prepare their patients for life-long health after delivery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323794947
