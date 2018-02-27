New Polymer Nanocomposites for Environmental Remediation
1st Edition
Description
New Polymer Nanocomposites for Environmental Remediation summarizes recent progress in the development of materials’ properties, fabrication methods and their applications for treatment of contaminants, pollutant sensing and detection. This book presents current research into how polymer nanocomposites can be used in environmental remediation, detailing major environmental issues, and key materials properties and existing polymers or nanomaterials that can solve these issues. The book covers the fundamental molecular structure of polymers used in environmental applications, the toxicology, economy and life-cycle analysis of polymer nanocomposites, and an analysis of potential future applications of these materials.
Recent research and development in polymer nanocomposites has inspired the progress and use of novel and cost-effective environmental applications.
Key Features
- Presents critical, actionable guidelines to the structure and property design of nanocomposites in environmental remediation
- Focuses on taking technology out of the lab and into the real world
- Summarizes the latest developments in polymer nanocomposites and their applications in catalytic degradation, adsorptive removal and detection of contaminants in the environment
- Enables researchers to stay ahead of the curve, with a full discussion of regulatory issues and potential new applications and materials in this area
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers with backgrounds in polymer science, materials, chemistry, and chemical engineering – currently working in fields relating to materials with environmental remediation applications. Secondary interest for environmental scientists
Table of Contents
1. Nanotechnology in Polymer Sciences
2. Polymer nanocomposite - a new direction towards environmental Remediation
3. Polymer nanocomposite Synthesis Varieties
4. Models and theoretical approaches for Polymer nanocomposites
5. Carbon Nanomaterials based Polymer nanocomposites for environmental Remediation
6. Polymer nanocomposites based membranes for environmental Remediation
7. Magnetic Polymer nanocomposites for environmental Remediation
8. Polymer nanocomposites based sensors for environmental Remediation
9. Toxicology of Polymer Nanocomposites
10. Economical Aspects of Polymer Nanocomposites in the environment
11. Legal Issues of Polymer Nanocomposites in the environment
12. Green and Sustainable Future-Polymer nanocomposites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 756
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128110331
About the Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Ajay Kumar Mishra
Prof. Ajay Kumar Mishra is a Research Professor in the Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability Research Unit at the University of South Africa. He obtained a B.Sc. in chemistry and a Ph.D. in bio-inorganic chemistry. His primary research interests are in nanoscience and nanotechnology, materials science, polymers, composites / nanocomposites, and water research. He is the editor of several books and published over 160 articles in international scientific journals. Prof Mishra currently awarded as Fellow and chartered scientist at a royal society of chemistry, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability (NanoWS) Research Unit, College of Science, Engineering and Technology, University of South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa