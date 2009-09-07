New PET Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705249

New PET Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 4-1

1st Edition

Authors: Robert H. Mach
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705249
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th September 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

New radiotracers will make possible the imaging of other parts of the body using PET. This issue reviews the latest advances and provides a look to the future of PET imaging.

About the Authors

Robert H. Mach Author

