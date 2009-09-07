New PET Radiotracers, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 4-1
1st Edition
Authors: Robert H. Mach
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705249
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th September 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
New radiotracers will make possible the imaging of other parts of the body using PET. This issue reviews the latest advances and provides a look to the future of PET imaging.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 7th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705249
About the Authors
Robert H. Mach Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.