New Perspectives on Early Social-cognitive Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205167

New Perspectives on Early Social-cognitive Development, Volume 258

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sabine Hunnius Marlene Meyer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128205167
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

1. Studying parent-child interaction with hyperscanning
Trinh Nguyen
2. Using Head-Mounted Eye-trackers to Study Micro-Level Dynamics of Coordinated Attention
Chi-hsin Chen
3. Investigating the Role of Neural Body Maps in Early Social-Cognitive Development: New Insights from Infant MEG and EEG
Andrew Meltzoff and Peter J. Marshall
4. Motion tracking in developmental research: Methodological considerations and social-cognitive developmental applications
Nadia Dominici
5. Early maturation of the social brain: How brain development provides a platform for the acquisition of social-cognitive competence
Grainne McAlonan and Judit Ciarrusta
6. Getting a grip on early intention understanding: The role of motor, cognitive, and social factors
Charlotte de Moor
7. Learning to predict and interact with others: insights from developmental psychology and cognitive neuroscience
Marlene Meyer
8. The emergence of moral behavior in early childhood: A social-pragmatic perspective
Markus Paulus
9. The early development of emotion perception: A fresh look through the lenses of neuroscience
Tobias Grossmann
10. Theory of mind Development: Current Challenges and Future Directions
Diane Poulin-Dubois
11. How an infant’s active response to experience supports perceptual-cognitive development
Lauren Emberson
12. Predictive coding and social cognitive development: Robotic approaches

Description

Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the New Perspectives on Early Social-cognitive Development

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Cognitive Neuroscience

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sabine Hunnius

Affiliations and Expertise

Radboud University

Marlene Meyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Radboud University

