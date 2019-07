New Perspectives in Infectious Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 30-3

This issue focuses on the latest approach to infectious diseases and covers topics such as: Salmonellosis, Lawsonia intracellularis, Strangles, Rhodococcus equi, Equine Herpesvirus-1, Equine Influenza Virus, Equine Arteritis Virus, West Nile Virus and Equine Encephalitis Viruses, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, and more!