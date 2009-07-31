New Perspectives in Equine Colic, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 25-2

A current, comprehensive issue on management of colic in horses. Topics include equine gastric ulcer syndrome, impactions of the small and large intestine, enterolithiasis, antiendotoxin therapies, inflammatory bowel disease and chronic colic, colitis in hospitalized horses, parasitism, coagulopathies in horses with colic, post-operative ileus and prokinetic agents, post-operative complications, prognostic indicators and survival, feasibility and creation of an international audit and database of equine colic surgery, and much more!