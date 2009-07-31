New Perspectives in Equine Colic, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Andrews
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712803
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description
A current, comprehensive issue on management of colic in horses. Topics include equine gastric ulcer syndrome, impactions of the small and large intestine, enterolithiasis, antiendotoxin therapies, inflammatory bowel disease and chronic colic, colitis in hospitalized horses, parasitism, coagulopathies in horses with colic, post-operative ileus and prokinetic agents, post-operative complications, prognostic indicators and survival, feasibility and creation of an international audit and database of equine colic surgery, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 31st July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712803
About the Authors
Frank Andrews Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.