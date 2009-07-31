New Perspectives in Equine Colic, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712803

New Perspectives in Equine Colic, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Andrews
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712803
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Description

A current, comprehensive issue on management of colic in horses. Topics include equine gastric ulcer syndrome, impactions of the small and large intestine, enterolithiasis, antiendotoxin therapies, inflammatory bowel disease and chronic colic, colitis in hospitalized horses, parasitism, coagulopathies in horses with colic, post-operative ileus and prokinetic agents, post-operative complications, prognostic indicators and survival, feasibility and creation of an international audit and database of equine colic surgery, and much more!

About the Authors

Frank Andrews Author

