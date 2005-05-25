New Millennium Fibers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736016, 9781845690793

New Millennium Fibers

1st Edition

Authors: Tatsuya Hongu Machiko Takigami Glyn O. Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781845690793
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736016
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th May 2005
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Searching the root of fibers; The new frontier fibers? Superfibers; Carbon fiber expands toward twenty-first century; High-function fiber; Frontier of health and comfort fiber; Polymer fibers for health and nutrition; Fibers in medical applications; Developments in nano-fiber for the new millennium.

Description

Looking forward to the future it is clear that today’s narrow concept of fiber as a basic element for textiles, ropes and nets will become an outmoded notion. The emphasis will instead shift to new and exciting developments in fiber technology and their applications, exploring such fields as biomimetics, nanotechnology and biodegradability.

New millennium fibers describes and identifies the scope of high-tech fibers. The present status and prospects of the fiber/textile technology are discussed and the high performance fibers are reviewed from origin to future applications, including carbon fiber.The themes of the book are summarised with a discussion on health care and the environment.

As the 21st century progresses fibers will enter into more novel and unexpected applications. We are approaching the age of the wearable computer and organic electroluminescence wearable displays. New potential is open in the fields of car and aerospace industry, civil engineering, separation membranes using hollow fibers for artificial organs, biodegradable fiber for ecological conservation and fibers with biological functions.

New millennium fibers explores the exciting roles that fibers will play in the future and will be an essential book for all of those in the textile and fashion industry involved in fiber development or use.

Key Features

  • Keep up to date with the advances in fiber science
  • Explores new and exciting developments in fiber technology
  • Includes applications of new millennium fibers

Readership

Those concerned with research and development in the fields of fiber science and technology, industrial design and marketing and those in the textile and fashion industry involved in fiber development or use.

Reviews

This is an essential book for those concerned with research and development in the fibre science and technology, industrial design and marketing., Textile Month

About the Authors

Tatsuya Hongu Author

Dr Tatsuya Hongu NEDO Working Group for Nano-fiber Technology Survey and Director of Suga Weathering Technology Foundation and visiting Professor of Advanced Fiber Sience and Technology at Fukui University.

Affiliations and Expertise

NEDO Working Group for Nano-fiber Technology Survey

Machiko Takigami Author

Dr Machiko Takigami works as a research scientist in Takasaki Radiation Chemistry Research Establishment, Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute.

Affiliations and Expertise

Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute, Japan

Glyn O. Phillips Author

Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK

