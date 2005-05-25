New Millennium Fibers
1st Edition
Searching the root of fibers; The new frontier fibers? Superfibers; Carbon fiber expands toward twenty-first century; High-function fiber; Frontier of health and comfort fiber; Polymer fibers for health and nutrition; Fibers in medical applications; Developments in nano-fiber for the new millennium.
Looking forward to the future it is clear that today’s narrow concept of fiber as a basic element for textiles, ropes and nets will become an outmoded notion. The emphasis will instead shift to new and exciting developments in fiber technology and their applications, exploring such fields as biomimetics, nanotechnology and biodegradability.
New millennium fibers describes and identifies the scope of high-tech fibers. The present status and prospects of the fiber/textile technology are discussed and the high performance fibers are reviewed from origin to future applications, including carbon fiber.The themes of the book are summarised with a discussion on health care and the environment.
As the 21st century progresses fibers will enter into more novel and unexpected applications. We are approaching the age of the wearable computer and organic electroluminescence wearable displays. New potential is open in the fields of car and aerospace industry, civil engineering, separation membranes using hollow fibers for artificial organs, biodegradable fiber for ecological conservation and fibers with biological functions.
New millennium fibers explores the exciting roles that fibers will play in the future and will be an essential book for all of those in the textile and fashion industry involved in fiber development or use.
- Keep up to date with the advances in fiber science
- Explores new and exciting developments in fiber technology
- Includes applications of new millennium fibers
Those concerned with research and development in the fields of fiber science and technology, industrial design and marketing and those in the textile and fashion industry involved in fiber development or use.
This is an essential book for those concerned with research and development in the fibre science and technology, industrial design and marketing., Textile Month
Tatsuya Hongu Author
Dr Tatsuya Hongu NEDO Working Group for Nano-fiber Technology Survey and Director of Suga Weathering Technology Foundation and visiting Professor of Advanced Fiber Sience and Technology at Fukui University.
NEDO Working Group for Nano-fiber Technology Survey
Machiko Takigami Author
Dr Machiko Takigami works as a research scientist in Takasaki Radiation Chemistry Research Establishment, Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute.
Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute, Japan
Glyn O. Phillips Author
Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.
Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK