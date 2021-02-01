COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
New Methods, Reflections and Applications Domains in Transport Appraisal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323855594

New Methods, Reflections and Applications Domains in Transport Appraisal, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editor: Niek Mouter
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323855594
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Evaluating transport equity
B. Van Wee
2. Participatory Value Evaluation
Niek Mouter
3. Sustainability assessment of transport policies, plans and projects
Jose Manuel Vassallo
4. Deliberative appraisal methods
Ruth Shortall
5. Appraisal methods of public transport projects
Niels van Oort
6. Appraisal of cycling and pedestrian projects
Paolo Ruffino
7. Appraisal of Freight Project
Lóránt A. Tavasszy
8. Project appraisal methods: tools for optimizing or for informed political debate?
Petter Naess
9. Research agenda for appraisal methods
John Stanley

Description

New Methods, Reflections and Applications Domains in Transport Appraisal, Volume 7 in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series, assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world. Chapters in this new release include Transport models, Cost-Benefit Analysis, Value of Travel Time Savings and reliability, Value of Statistical Life, Wider economic benefits, Multi-criteria analysis, Best-Worst Method, Participatory Value Evaluation, Ex-post evaluation, Sustainability assessment, Evaluating Transport Equity, Environmental Impact Assessment, Decision-Support Systems, Deliberative appraisal methods, Critique on appraisal methods, Appraisal methods in developing countries, Research agenda for appraisal methods, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series

Readership

Advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323855594

About the Serial Volume Editor

Niek Mouter

Niek Mouter is at Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

Affiliations and Expertise

Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands

