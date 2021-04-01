New Methods, Reflections and Application Domains in Transport Appraisal, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Evaluating transport equity
B. Van Wee
2. Participatory Value Evaluation
Niek Mouter
3. Sustainability assessment of transport policies, plans and projects
Jose Manuel Vassallo
4. Deliberative appraisal methods
Ruth Shortall
5. Appraisal methods of public transport projects
Niels van Oort
6. Appraisal of cycling and pedestrian projects
Paolo Ruffino
7. Appraisal of Freight Project
Lóránt A. Tavasszy
8. Project appraisal methods: tools for optimizing or for informed political debate?
Petter Naess
9. Research agenda for appraisal methods
John Stanley
Description
New Methods, Reflections and Application Domains in Transport Appraisal, Volume 7 in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series, assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world. Chapters in this new release include Evaluating transport equity, Participatory Value Evaluation, Sustainability assessment of transport policies, plans and projects, Deliberative appraisal methods, Appraisal methods of public transport projects, Appraisal of cycling and pedestrian projects, Appraisal of Freight Project, Project appraisal methods: tools for optimizing or for informed political debate?, and Research agenda for appraisal methods.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
Readership
Advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323855594
About the Serial Volume Editor
Niek Mouter
Niek Mouter is at Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
