New Materials in Civil Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128189610

New Materials in Civil Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Pijush Samui Dookie Kim Nagesh Iyer Sandeep Chaudhary
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189610
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

New Materials in Civil Engineering provides engineers and scientist with the tools and methods for utilizing these cutting-edge materials to meet the challenge of designing and construction more resilient and sustainable infrastructure.A valuable guide to the properties, selection criteria, products, applications, life cycle and recyclability of advanced materials, New Materials in Civil Engineering provides an A-to-Z approach to all types of materials, highlighting their key performance properties, principal characteristics and applications in product design. This reference carefully examines traditional materials such as concrete, soil, steel, and timber while the application and limitations new materials such as fly ash, geosynthetic, fibre-reinforced concrete, smart materials, carbon fibre and reinforced polymers are covered. In addition, New Materials in Civil Engineering describes the uses of nanotechnology and biotechnology for developing new materials.

Key Features

  • Covers a varity of materials including: fly ash, geosynthetic, fibre-reinforced concrete, smart materials, carbon fibre reinforced polymer, waste material
  • Provides a “one-stop” resource of information for the latest materials and practical applications of different Case Studies are also included

Readership

Civil Engineers and Structural Engineers, and Construction Engineers

Table of Contents

Part 1: Fly ash
Part 2: Concrete
Part 3: Geosynthetic
Part 4: Nanotechnology
Part 5: Timber
Part 6: Composite
Part 7: Steel
Part 8: Polymer
Part 9: Smart material
Part 10: Waste material

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128189610

About the Editor

Pijush Samui

Dr Pijush Samui is Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India

Dookie Kim

Dr. Dookie Kim is Professor, Department of Civil Engineering; Director, Structural System Laboratory; and Director, BK21+ Glocal Geo-Environmental Engineering Research Team, Kunsan National University, South Korea. Professor Kim has broad experience in earthquake engineering and structural dynamics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering; Director, Structural System Laboratory; and Director, BK21+ Glocal Geo-Environmental Engineering Research Team, Kunsan National University, South Korea

Nagesh Iyer

Prof. Nagesh R. Iyer is Visiting Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, India

Sandeep Chaudhary

Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary is Associate Professor, Discipline of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Simrol, India

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Discipline of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Simrol, India

