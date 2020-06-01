New Materials in Civil Engineering
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
New Materials in Civil Engineering provides engineers and scientist with the tools and methods for utilizing these cutting-edge materials to meet the challenge of designing and construction more resilient and sustainable infrastructure.A valuable guide to the properties, selection criteria, products, applications, life cycle and recyclability of advanced materials, New Materials in Civil Engineering provides an A-to-Z approach to all types of materials, highlighting their key performance properties, principal characteristics and applications in product design. This reference carefully examines traditional materials such as concrete, soil, steel, and timber while the application and limitations new materials such as fly ash, geosynthetic, fibre-reinforced concrete, smart materials, carbon fibre and reinforced polymers are covered. In addition, New Materials in Civil Engineering describes the uses of nanotechnology and biotechnology for developing new materials.
Key Features
- Covers a varity of materials including: fly ash, geosynthetic, fibre-reinforced concrete, smart materials, carbon fibre reinforced polymer, waste material
- Provides a “one-stop” resource of information for the latest materials and practical applications of different Case Studies are also included
Readership
Civil Engineers and Structural Engineers, and Construction Engineers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fly ash
Part 2: Concrete
Part 3: Geosynthetic
Part 4: Nanotechnology
Part 5: Timber
Part 6: Composite
Part 7: Steel
Part 8: Polymer
Part 9: Smart material
Part 10: Waste material
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189610
About the Editor
Pijush Samui
Dr Pijush Samui is Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Patna, Bihar, India
Dookie Kim
Dr. Dookie Kim is Professor, Department of Civil Engineering; Director, Structural System Laboratory; and Director, BK21+ Glocal Geo-Environmental Engineering Research Team, Kunsan National University, South Korea. Professor Kim has broad experience in earthquake engineering and structural dynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering; Director, Structural System Laboratory; and Director, BK21+ Glocal Geo-Environmental Engineering Research Team, Kunsan National University, South Korea
Nagesh Iyer
Prof. Nagesh R. Iyer is Visiting Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad, India
Sandeep Chaudhary
Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary is Associate Professor, Discipline of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Simrol, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Discipline of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Simrol, India