New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology
1st Edition
Description
New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology investigates the mechanisms that and functions of the Neuroimmune Regulatory Supersystem. Covering molecular regulation of cytokines in brain astrocytes, immunoregulation by the sympathetic nervous system, circadian regulation of immune reactions, antigen recognition by the CNS, the modulation of the immune response by head injury, neurogenic inflammation, the role of tachykinins in asthma and allergic disease, defence and defeat reactions, cytokines, behavior and affective disorders, increased activity of type 1 helper T cell functions after reward stimulation.
This book has relevance to the entire scientific community in Biology, Medicine and Veterinary medicine as it discusses molecular, cellular, organic and systemic aspects as well as the physological, pathophysiological and behavioral mechnisms which are involved in Neuroimmiune Biology.
Table of Contents
- Introduction:
- History:
- Molecular regulation:
- Physiology:
- Pathophysiology
The brave new world of Neuroimmune Biology. I. BERCZI
On the history of Immunophysiology: first steps and main trends. E. A. Korneva
Selective Proinflammatory Activation of Astrocytes by High Mobility Group Box 1 Protein Signaling. Marco Pedrazzi, Edon Melloni, Bianca Sparatore
Choroid Plexus and Immune Response of the Brain. Cesar V. Borlongan and Dwaine F. Emerich
Role of the Sympathetic Nervous System in Immunity. McAlees JW, Sanders VM.
Circadian Organization of the Immune Response; The rat adjuvant arthritis as a model.
Ana I. Esquifino1 and Daniel P. Cardinali
Chemical Sensation by the Brain: the Brain as an Immunocompetent Organ. Berczi I.
Neurogenic Inflammation and the "Inflammatory Reflex" – Two Pathways of Immunoregulation by the Nervous System. Christian Woiciechowsky
Role of Tachykinins in Asthma and Allergic Disease. Katelijne O DE SWERT and Guy F JOOS
Modulation of Immune Response by Head Injury. CRISTINA MORGANTI-KOSSMANN Bridgette Semple, Jenna Ziebell, Edwin Yan, NICOLE BYE, THOMAS KOSSMANN
Defence and defeat reaction: Central control and peripheral effects. Jonsdottir IH, Folkow B.
6. behaviour
Cytokines, Behaviour and Affective Disorders. Sandra V. Vellucci
Increased Type 1 Helper T Cell Functions and Reward Stimulation. Noriyuki Kawamura, Hirofumi Iimori, Marcus Wenner
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 27th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123846921
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123846914
About the Editor
Istvan Berczi
Istvan Berczi is the Chief Editor of Advances of Neuroimmune Biology, IOS Press, Amsterdam, and has published nearly 200 papers in addition to contributing numerous articles and chapters to books. He received an award for Neuroimmune Biology, Volume 2. Growth and lactogenic hormones.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Immunology, University of Manitoba, MB, Canada