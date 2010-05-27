New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology

Introduction: The brave new world of Neuroimmune Biology. I. BERCZI History: On the history of Immunophysiology: first steps and main trends. E. A. Korneva Molecular regulation: Selective Proinflammatory Activation of Astrocytes by High Mobility Group Box 1 Protein Signaling. Marco Pedrazzi, Edon Melloni, Bianca Sparatore Physiology: Choroid Plexus and Immune Response of the Brain. Cesar V. Borlongan and Dwaine F. Emerich Role of the Sympathetic Nervous System in Immunity. McAlees JW, Sanders VM. Circadian Organization of the Immune Response; The rat adjuvant arthritis as a model. Ana I. Esquifino1 and Daniel P. Cardinali Chemical Sensation by the Brain: the Brain as an Immunocompetent Organ. Berczi I. Pathophysiology

Neurogenic Inflammation and the "Inflammatory Reflex" – Two Pathways of Immunoregulation by the Nervous System. Christian Woiciechowsky

Role of Tachykinins in Asthma and Allergic Disease. Katelijne O DE SWERT and Guy F JOOS

Modulation of Immune Response by Head Injury. CRISTINA MORGANTI-KOSSMANN Bridgette Semple, Jenna Ziebell, Edwin Yan, NICOLE BYE, THOMAS KOSSMANN

Defence and defeat reaction: Central control and peripheral effects. Jonsdottir IH, Folkow B.

6. behaviour

Cytokines, Behaviour and Affective Disorders. Sandra V. Vellucci

Increased Type 1 Helper T Cell Functions and Reward Stimulation. Noriyuki Kawamura, Hirofumi Iimori, Marcus Wenner