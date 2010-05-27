New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123846914, 9780123846921

New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Istvan Berczi
eBook ISBN: 9780123846921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123846914
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th May 2010
Page Count: 284
Description

New Insights to Neuroimmune Biology investigates the mechanisms that and functions of the Neuroimmune Regulatory Supersystem. Covering molecular regulation of cytokines in brain astrocytes, immunoregulation by the sympathetic nervous system, circadian regulation of immune reactions, antigen recognition by the CNS, the modulation of the immune response by head injury, neurogenic inflammation, the role of tachykinins in asthma and allergic disease, defence and defeat reactions, cytokines, behavior and affective disorders, increased activity of type 1 helper T cell functions after reward stimulation.
This book has relevance to the entire scientific community in Biology, Medicine and Veterinary medicine as it discusses molecular, cellular, organic and systemic aspects as well as the physological, pathophysiological and behavioral mechnisms which are involved in Neuroimmiune Biology.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction:

    2. The brave new world of Neuroimmune Biology. I. BERCZI

  2. History:

    3. On the history of Immunophysiology: first steps and main trends. E. A. Korneva

  3. Molecular regulation:

    4. Selective Proinflammatory Activation of Astrocytes by High Mobility Group Box 1 Protein Signaling. Marco Pedrazzi, Edon Melloni, Bianca Sparatore

  4. Physiology:

    5. Choroid Plexus and Immune Response of the Brain. Cesar V. Borlongan and Dwaine F. Emerich

    Role of the Sympathetic Nervous System in Immunity. McAlees JW, Sanders VM.

    Circadian Organization of the Immune Response; The rat adjuvant arthritis as a model.

    Ana I. Esquifino1 and Daniel P. Cardinali

    Chemical Sensation by the Brain: the Brain as an Immunocompetent Organ. Berczi I.

  5. Pathophysiology

Neurogenic Inflammation and the "Inflammatory Reflex" – Two Pathways of Immunoregulation by the Nervous System. Christian Woiciechowsky

Role of Tachykinins in Asthma and Allergic Disease. Katelijne O DE SWERT and Guy F JOOS

Modulation of Immune Response by Head Injury. CRISTINA MORGANTI-KOSSMANN Bridgette Semple, Jenna Ziebell, Edwin Yan, NICOLE BYE, THOMAS KOSSMANN

Defence and defeat reaction: Central control and peripheral effects. Jonsdottir IH, Folkow B.

6. behaviour

Cytokines, Behaviour and Affective Disorders. Sandra V. Vellucci

Increased Type 1 Helper T Cell Functions and Reward Stimulation. Noriyuki Kawamura, Hirofumi Iimori, Marcus Wenner

About the Editor

Istvan Berczi

Istvan Berczi

Istvan Berczi is the Chief Editor of Advances of Neuroimmune Biology, IOS Press, Amsterdam, and has published nearly 200 papers in addition to contributing numerous articles and chapters to books. He received an award for Neuroimmune Biology, Volume 2. Growth and lactogenic hormones.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Immunology, University of Manitoba, MB, Canada

