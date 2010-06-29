New Insights into Rheumatoid Arthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718706, 9781455700646

New Insights into Rheumatoid Arthritis, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Fox
eBook ISBN: 9781455700646
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718706
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

There are numerous monographs devoted to rheumatoid arthritis.  What sets this issue apart is that it keeps an eye to the future.  Topics explored include measurement of RA disease activity today and in the future; epidemiology of RA – implications for prevention and risk assessment; genes that predispose to RA – relevance to current and future therapeutic strategies; multiple kinases – assessment of the best targets in treating RA; assessment, prevention and treatment of cardiovascular morbidity in RA; mechanistic insights and approaches to prevention of bone damage in RA; cell-cell interactions in RA synovium as potential new targets for treatment; alternative strategies for modulating the function of B lymphocytes in RA; innate immunity in RA; ascertainment and management of preclinical RA.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700646
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718706

About the Authors

David Fox Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.