New Ingredients in Food Processing
1st Edition
Biochemistry and Agriculture
Table of Contents
Growth and functional properties of intermediate foodstuffs; Manufacturing processes; Vegetable-based intermediate foodstuffs; Milk and egg products; Meat products; Marine products; Products from sugar; Starches; Lipids; Colourings and flavourings.
Description
The revolution in technology that the food industry has experienced since the Second World War has continually increased the distance between the source of ingredients and the point of conversion and consumption. This has led to the development and increasing importance of intermediate food products (IFPs), raw materials produced by primary conversion units for secondary units to process prior to consumption - IFPs have become the kit-parts of the food industry.
This book is an essential reference offering a comprehensive guide to the range of IFPs available, their key benefits for the food industry (greater flexibility, functionality and more consistent quality) and the ways in which their manufacture can be tailored to the requirements of the food industry. The publication of New ingredients in food processing in English comes at a time when the food industry is under increasing pressure to produce new and innovative products, while faced with consumers who are more educated than ever before about what goes into their food.
Key Features
- Exhaustive guide to available IFPs - range, function, application and benefits
- Comprehensive summary of international research into the biochemistry of IFPs
- Excellent link between the theoretical structure of biomolecules and their practical application in the food industry
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, processors, and manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 24th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734432
Reviews
The most difficult thing about this book is being able to put it down; there is always something worth reading on the next page …the information presented is still valid and useful., Food Technology in New Zealand
This book, as well as offering a summary of the work carried out on IFPs (intermediate food products) over the past twenty years or so, is also preparing for the future by laying the biochemical foundations for commercial exploitation of agricultural products which we know will be important in the development of the European agro-industrial system. I hope this work will quickly reach the wide audience awaiting it., Herve Bichat, Director General of Teaching and Research, Ministry of Forestry and Agriculture, France
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G Linden Editor
Guy Linden is Professor of Food Biochemistry at the University of Nancy. Author of over one hundred publications, Linden has held senior positions within INRA (one of Europe's most prestigious centres for research) and is also a member of ICODRL (The international Circle of Dairy Research Leaders).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nancy
D Lorient Editor
Denis Lorient is Emeritus Professor of Food Chemistry at the Ecole Nationale Superiere de Biologie Appliquee a la Nutrition et a l'Alimentation (ENSBANA), University of Burgundy, Dijon. Lorient was Director of the internationally-renowned ENSBANA from 1992 to 1997 and prior to that he was responsible for their links with industry. He has published extensively in such areas as proteins and the impact of processing on the sensory and nutritional properties of food.
Affiliations and Expertise
ENSBANA, University of Bourgogne, France