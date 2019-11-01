New Horizons of Nano Fillers and Their Enhanced Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Applications, Health and Safety and Future Prospects
Table of Contents
Part 1. Emerging Fillers
1.1 Boron Nitride Nanotube: Synthesis, Properties and Applications
1.2 Silica Nanotubes: Synthesis, Properties and Potential Applications
1.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals: Synthesis, Properties and Potential Applications
1.4 Hexagonal Boron Nitride: Synthesis, Properties, Functionization and Applications
1.5 Exfoliation Technology for Hexagonal Boron Nitride
1.6 Graphene Oxide: Synthesis, Properties and Potential Applications
1.7 Two-Dimensional Molybdenum Disulfide: Synthesis, Properties and Potential Applications
1.8 Tungsten Disulfide Nanosheets: Synthesis, Properties and Potential Applications
Part 2. Widened Applications of Nano Fillers and Their Enhanced Composites
2.1 Clay/Polymer Nanocomposites in Antimicrobial Application
2.2 Graphene and Its Derived Filler/Polymer Nanocomposites for Antimicrobial Applications
2.3 Polymer Nanocomposites as Insulation Materials for Energy Application
2.5 Improvement of Foam Stability Using Smectite Clay
2.6 Recent Development in Nano Filler Dispersion in Polymer Melt: Dispersion, Characterisation and Master Batch
2.7 Celluluse Nanocrystals in Photonic Application
2.8 Transparent Cellulose
2.9 Nanoparticle Enhanced Bacteria Cellulose
2.10 Ultra-Light Weight Foam Materials Formed from Graphene and Other Nanoparticles
2.11 The Application of Polymer Nanocomposites for Non-Stain Textile Materials
2.12 Application of Carbon Nanotube for Stress and Strain Detection
2.13. Shape Memory Nanocomposites
Part 3. Widended Characterisation Techniques
3.1 Nuclear quantum effects in nanocomposite materials as observed by neutrons
3.2 Characterisation of clay structure in liquid
3.3. The Investigation of the Surface Chemistry and Vapour Sorption Properties of Aluminosilicates and Carbon Based Nanocomposites By Igc-SEA
3.4. Nanoindentation in Nanocomposite Research
Part 4. Health And Safety of Polymer Nanocomposite Technology
4.1. Cytotoxicity of Clay Nanoparticles for Polymer Nanocomposite Application
4.2. Heath and Safety Arising from Machining Polymer Nanocomposites
4.4. Toxicity of Graphene and Its Derived Nanoparticles
4.5. Health and Safety Concerns in Applcation of Carnon Nanotubes in Composites
Part 5. Prospect of Polymer Nanocomposites for Future Applications
5.1. The Prospect of Polymer Nanocomposites for Reinforcement Application
5.2. The Prospect of Nanocomposites in Fire Retardant Application
Description
New Horizons of Nano Fillers and Their Enhanced Nanocomposites: Applications, Health and Safety and Future Prospects not only covers innovative applications on the topic, it also addresses issues concerning nanocomposite materials in both industry and the academic community, mainly health and safety concerns in the application of these materials, along with future prospects for these materials in comparison with traditional fibers and filler enhancement materials. There is also an entire section dedicated to characterization techniques which have not been traditionally applied in nanocomposite research to date.
Nanocomposites are now progressing into a new era of research. Over the past two decades, the field has created new opportunities and applications in areas such as mechanical and barrier properties, anti-solvent resistance, heat distortion behavior, electrical conductivity and fire retardancy. Other newly emerging applications include clay nanoparticles in foam stability.
Key Features
- Presents innovative applications and the characterization techniques of nanocomposites
- Includes coverage of health, safety and toxicity issues concerning nanomaterials
- Provides case studies from various industrial environments
Readership
Academic researchers, PhD students and industrial professionals (R&D) working in materials science (especially nanocomposite materials), chemical and materials engineering and energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025444
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fengge Gao Editor
Dr Fengge Gao is Reader in Nanotechnology and the Director of Nanoscience Laoratory at Nottingham Trent University, UK. He is one of the pioneers in developing filler enhanced polymer nanocomposites in the UK and is currently leading a group of researchers working on various aspects of polymer nanocomposites and their applications. His recent work on non-migration type antimicrobial polymer nanocomposites won the CenFRA Most Innovative Research Award and UK Food and Drink Forum Innovation Champion Award in 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nottingham Trent University, UK