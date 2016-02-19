New Horizon Testing

New Horizons in Testing: Latent Trait Test Theory and Computerized Adaptive Testing provides an in-depth analysis of psychological measurement, espoused by the computer-latent trait test theory (item response theory) and computerized adaptive testing.

The book is organized into five parts. The first part addresses basic problems in estimating the parameters of the item response theory models that constitute a class of latent trait test theory models. The second part, discusses the implications of item response theory for measuring individuals using more than just simply a trait level (e.g., ability) score. Part III describes the application of item response theory models to specific applied problems, including the problem of equating tests or linking items into a pool, a latent trait model for timed tests, and the problem of measuring growth using scores derived from the application of item response theory models. Part IV is concerned with the application of item response theory to computerized adaptive testing. Finally, Part V includes discussion of two special models beyond the standard models used in the rest of the book. One of these models, the constant information model, is a simplification of the general latent trait models, whereas the other is an extension of latent trait models to the problem of measuring change.

Psychometricians, psychologists, and psychiatrists will find the book useful.