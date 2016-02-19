New Horizon Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127427805, 9781483297729

New Horizon Testing

1st Edition

Latent Trait Test Theory and Computerized Adaptive Testing

Editors: David Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9781483297729
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1983
Page Count: 345
Description

New Horizons in Testing: Latent Trait Test Theory and Computerized Adaptive Testing provides an in-depth analysis of psychological measurement, espoused by the computer-latent trait test theory (item response theory) and computerized adaptive testing.

The book is organized into five parts. The first part addresses basic problems in estimating the parameters of the item response theory models that constitute a class of latent trait test theory models. The second part, discusses the implications of item response theory for measuring individuals using more than just simply a trait level (e.g., ability) score. Part III describes the application of item response theory models to specific applied problems, including the problem of equating tests or linking items into a pool, a latent trait model for timed tests, and the problem of measuring growth using scores derived from the application of item response theory models. Part IV is concerned with the application of item response theory to computerized adaptive testing. Finally, Part V includes discussion of two special models beyond the standard models used in the rest of the book. One of these models, the constant information model, is a simplification of the general latent trait models, whereas the other is an extension of latent trait models to the problem of measuring change.

Psychometricians, psychologists, and psychiatrists will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Latent Trait Theory

Adaptive Testing

References

I Estimating Item Parameters and Ability

1 Estimation of Parameters in the Three-Parameter Latent Trait Model

Purpose

Design of the Study

Results

Discussion

References

2 Robustness of Item Response Models and Effects of Test Length and Sample Size on the Precision of Ability Estimates

Study 1

Study 2

References

3 Small N Justifies Rasch Model

Method

Test Studied

Results

Conclusions

Appendix: Asymptotic Sampling Variance of ξ

Reference

4 Are We Correcting for Guessing in the Wrong Direction?

The Start of an Alternative

A More Specific Plan

An AMJACK Example

Conclusions

Afterthought

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

II Beyond the Ability Estimate

5 The Person Response Curve: Fit of Individuals to Item Response Theory Models

Related Research

The Person Response Curve

Method

Results

Conclusions and Directions for Future Research

References

6 Appropriateness Measurement: Validating Studies and Variable Ability Models

Objectives and Limitations of Appropriateness Measurement

Review of Test Theories and Basic Appropriateness Measurement

Simulation Procedures and Earlier Results

Empirical Studies

Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

III Applications to Testing Problems

7 Effects of Sample Size on Linear Equating of Item Characterisfic Curve Parameters

Item Characteristic Curve Parameters

Linking Paradigms

Method

Results

Discussion

Conclusions

References

8 A Test of the Adequacy of Curvilinear Score Equating Models

Equating Models

Study Design

Results and Discussion

Conclusions

References

9 Timed Testing: An Approach Using Item Response Theory

The Model

Estimation

Applications: I. Spatial Test Data

Applications: II. Three Tests

Conclusions

References

10 The Mental Growth Curve Reexamined

A Scaling Procedure Fully Independent of Chronological Age Units

Scaling the Binet Test

Advantages of the Present Scaling Procedure

Appendix

References

IV Application to Adaptive Testing

11 Reliability and Validity of Adaptive Ability Tests in a Military Setting

Background and Purpose

Method

Results

Conclusions

References

12 A Procedure for Decision Making Using Tailored Testing

Tailored Testing Procedures

Sequential Decision Procedures

The Sequential Probability Ratio Test

Research Design

Results

Summary and Conclusions

References

13 A Comparison of IRT-Based Adaptive Mastery Testing and a Sequential Mastery Testing Procedure

Alternatives to Conventional Mastery Tests

Method

Results

Discussion and Conclusions

References

V Models for Special Applications

14 The Constant Information Model on the Dichotomous Response Level

The Constant Information Model

Use of the Constant Information Model in the Estimation of the Operating Characteristics of Item Response Categories

Discussion and Conclusion

References

15 Some Latent Trait Models for Measuring Change in Qualitative Observations

A Family of Linear Logistic Models for Qualitative Data

The Dichotomous Linear Logistic Model with Relaxed Assumptions

The Epistemological Background of the Linear Logistic Model with Relaxed Assumptions

Estimating Model Parameters in the Linear Logistic Model with Relaxed Assumptions

Testing Hypotheses with the Linear Logistic Model with Relaxed Assumptions

The Polytomous Linear Logistic Model with Relaxed Assumptions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483297729

About the Editor

David Weiss

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, U.S.A.

