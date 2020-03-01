New Generation Green Solvents for Separation and Preconcentration of Organic and Inorganic Species is designed to help researchers and students understand the production and application of new generation green solvents in separation- and preconcentration-based analytical methods. Beginning with the historical background and milestones in the development of analytical instrumentation, the book goes on to give a detailed overview of the most up-to-date uses of green solvents in sample preparation. Using a wealth of examples, it compares old and new extraction procedures and explores the many applications of new generation green solvents. Practical, easy-to-follow experiments are used to illustrate the key concepts.

This practical guide helps to promote the use of safer, more sustainable solvents in analytical chemistry and beyond for environmental scientists, researchers in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and students in analytical chemistry.