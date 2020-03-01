New Generation Green Solvents for Separation and Preconcentration of Organic and Inorganic Species
1st Edition
Description
New Generation Green Solvents for Separation and Preconcentration of Organic and Inorganic Species is designed to help researchers and students understand the production and application of new generation green solvents in separation- and preconcentration-based analytical methods. Beginning with the historical background and milestones in the development of analytical instrumentation, the book goes on to give a detailed overview of the most up-to-date uses of green solvents in sample preparation. Using a wealth of examples, it compares old and new extraction procedures and explores the many applications of new generation green solvents. Practical, easy-to-follow experiments are used to illustrate the key concepts.
This practical guide helps to promote the use of safer, more sustainable solvents in analytical chemistry and beyond for environmental scientists, researchers in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and students in analytical chemistry.
Key Features
- Covers the basic analytical theory essential for understanding extraction- and microextraction-based separation and preconcentration methods
- Explains combination use of new generation solvents with various detection systems, including UV-VIS, ICP-MS, HPLC, LC-MS, GC-MS, and LC-MS/MS
- Emphasizes trace chemical component separation, preconcentration, and analysis
Readership
Analytical chemists, environmental scientists, researchers in pharmaceutical and biotech and industries; researchers interested in improving analytical detection limits; graduate and post-graduate students in analytical chemistry and applied science (material science/engineering)
Table of Contents
- Historical backgrounds, milestones in the field of development of separation and preconcentration methods
2. Historical backgrounds, milestones in the field of development of analytical instrumentation
3. Type of new generation separation and preconcentration methods
4. New methodologies and equipment used in new generation separation and preconcentration methods
5. Type of green solvents used in separation and preconcentration methods
6. Ionic liquids in separation and preconcentration of organic and inorganic species
7. Supramolecular solvents in separation and preconcentration of organic and inorganic species
8. Switchable solvents in separation and preconcentration of organic and inorganic species
9. Deep eutectic solvents in separation and preconcentration of organic and inorganic species
10. Supercritical fluid extraction in separation and preconcentration of organic and inorganic species
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185698
About the Editor
Mustafa Soylak
Dr. Soylak received his MSc. in Analytical Chemistry from Erciyes University in Kayseri, Turkey, in 1990. He worked on the development of preconcentration methods for trace analytes. He then pursued his PhD on the development of new methods for preconcentration of trace analytes, completing in 1994. Dr. Soylak has been working as a professor since 2003 at Erciyes University in the Analytical Chemistry Department. He is also a visiting professor at King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He has published more than 570 scientific articles in the areas of analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, food chemistry, materials science and more. His current research interests are the synthesis and analytical application of green solvents and nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Science Faculty, Department of Chemical Science, Erciyes University, Kayseri, Turkey
Erkan Yilmaz
Dr. Yilmaz received his MSc. in Analytical Chemistry in 2012 and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry in 2016 from Erciyes University in Kayseri, Turkey. He carried out his MSc. and PhD studies on the synthesis and application of new generation green solvents and nanomaterials for preconcentration and extraction of trace organic, inorganic and biological analytes. Dr. Yilmaz has been working as research assistant and associate professor since 2009 in the Analytical Chemistry Department at Erciyes University. He has published more than 76 scientific articles in different journals in the areas of analytical chemistry, environmental chemistry, food chemistry, materials science and more. He received national best project awards for industrial application of green solvents and magnetic nanomaterials between 2016 and 2018. His current research is focused on the production and analytical application of new generation green solvents and nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacy Faculty, Department of Analytical Chemistry, Erciyes University, Kayseri, Turkey