New Foundation of Biology, Volume 1

A new scientific discipline, acknowledged 65 years after its discovery, was the focus of the first Conference on Neuroimmune Biology in Canada. The papers presented at the conference, and in this volume, are dedicated to Dr. Hans Selye who is recognized as discovering the existence of a hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal-thymus axis. This axis plays an important role in the adaptation of higher animals and man to various physical, chemical, biological and emotional challenges.

The conference and participants also honored Dr. Andor Szentivanyi whose opening paper, "Studies on the hypothalamic regulation of histamine synthesis", is contained in the introduction to this book. Dr. Szentivanyi has dedicated his long research career to the clarification of the role of the central nervous system in immune and inflammatory reactions, and his experimental results are presented here.

With an ultimate goal to achieve a more thorough understanding of higher organisms in their entire complexity, this book, the first in the series http://serval.elsevier.com/locate/series/nibNeuroImmune Biology presents a coordinated and integrated view of the growing body of knowledge rapidly accumulating in this area.