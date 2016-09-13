New Fluorinated Carbons: Fundamentals and Applications
1st Edition
Progress in Fluorine Science Series
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- 1. Electronic Properties and Applications of Fluorofullerenes
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Molecular Structures
- 1.3. Electronic Properties
- 1.4. Applications
- 1.5. Summary and Outlook
- 2. Synthesis and Isolation of Trifluoromethylfullerenes
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Synthetic Methodologies
- 2.3. Trifluoromethylfullerene Isolation Methodologies
- 2.4. Conclusions and Outlook
- Appendix
- 3. Thirteen Decakis(trifluoromethyl)decahydro(C60-Ih)[5,6]fullerenes (C60(CF3)10): Structures and Structure-Related Properties of the Largest Set of Fullerene(X)n Isomers
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. The 13 Isomers of C60(CF3)10
- 3.3. Enumerating C60(CF3)10 Addition Patterns That Meet the Guidelines
- 3.4. The Molecular Structures of the Seven Recently Reported C60(CF3)10 Isomers
- 3.5. The Links Between Molecular and Electronic Structures of C60(CF3)10 Isomers
- 3.6. The Solid-State Packing of C60(CF3)10 Isomers
- 4. Trifluoromethylated Corannulene Derivatives: Thermodynamic Stability and Electron-Accepting Properties
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Thermodynamic Stability of CORA(CF3)x Derivatives
- 4.3. Electron-Accepting Properties of CORA(CF3)x Derivatives and Addition Patterns
- 4.4. Conclusions
- 5. Fluorination–Defluorination and Fluorine Storage Properties of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes and Carbon Nanohorns
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Fluorination–Defluorination and Fluorine Storage Properties of Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes
- 5.3. Fluorine Storage Properties of Carbon Nanohorns
- 6. Synthesis and Characterization of Fluorinated Carbon Fibers and Nanotubes
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Synthesis of Fluorinated Carbon Materials
- 6.3. Electrical Characteristics of Fluorinated Carbon Materials
- 7. Perfluoroalkylated PAH n-Type Semiconductors: Theory and Experiment
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Stereoelectronic Consideration of Perfluoroalkylated Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons
- 7.3. Perfluoroalkylated Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons: Synthesis, Characterization, and Crystal Engineering
- 7.4. Physicochemical Properties of Perfluoroalkylated Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons
- 7.5. Summary and Perspective
- 8. Electronic Structure of Fluorinated Graphene
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Brief Guide to Graphite Fluorides
- 8.3. Key Issues Studied for Fluorinated Graphene
- 8.4. Fluorographene
- 8.5. One-Side Graphene Fluorination
- 8.6. Two-Side Partially Fluorinated Graphene
- 8.7. Fluorinated Bi- and Few-Layer Graphene
- 8.8. Fluorographene/Graphene Hybrids
- 8.9. Insights Into Fluorination Mechanisms
- 8.10. Nature of CF Bonding
- 8.11. Optical Properties
- 8.12. Conclusions
- 9. Nature of C–F Bonds in Fluorinated Carbons
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Fluorination Methods: From Room Temperature to 600°C
- 9.3. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as a Powerful Tool for the Investigation of the C–F Bonding
- 9.4. Tuning the C–F Covalence to Enhance the Applicative Properties
- 10. Preparation and Application of Fluorine–Carbon and Fluorine–Oxygen–Carbon Materials
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Electrochemical Preparation of CxF
- 10.3. Preparation of Transparent and Conducting Electrode From Graphene Oxide Containing Perfluoroalkyl Groups
- 11. Intercalation Chemistry and Application of B/C/N Materials to Secondary Batteries
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Preparation of Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen and Boron/Carbon Materials
- 11.3. Intercalation of Li Into Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen and Boron/Carbon Materials and Its Application to Anode of Li-Ion Batteries
- 11.4. Intercalation of Na and Mg Into Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen Materials
- 11.5. Intercalation Mechanism of Metals Into Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen Materials
- 11.6. Intercalation of Na Into Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen and Boron/Carbon Materials and Its Application to Anode of Na-Ion Batteries
- 11.7. Application of Boron/Carbon/Nitrogen Materials to Dual Carbon Alloy Batteries
- 11.8. Summary
- 12. Structures of Highly Fluorinated Compounds of Layered Carbon
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Experimental
- 12.3. Results and Discussion
- 13. Lithium–Graphite Fluoride Battery—History and Fundamentals
- 13.1. Development of Li/(CF)n Battery
- 13.2. Synthesis and Properties of Graphite Fluorides
- 13.3. Cell Reaction of Lithium–Graphite Fluoride Battery
- 13.4. Structural Factors of Graphite Fluoride Governing Discharge Characteristics
- 13.5. Discharge Characteristics of Graphite Fluoride Prepared From a New Carbon With Submicronic Thickness (Submicronic Layered Carbon), Obtained by Thermal Decomposition of Graphite Oxide (Graphene Oxide)
- 13.6. Conclusions
- 14. Fluorinated Nanocarbons for Lubrication
- 14.1. Introduction to Tribological Applications
- 14.2. Fluorination
- 14.3. Structural Characterization and CF Bonding
- 14.4. Dispersion of Fluorinated Parts in the Carbon Matrix
- 14.5. Macrotribologic Properties of Fluorinated Nanocarbons
- 14.6. Conclusion
- 15. Perfluoropolyether-Functionalized Carbon-Based Materials and Their Applications
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Functionalization With Perfluoropolyether Moieties
- 15.3. Perfluoropolyether-Functionalization of Carbon-Based Materials
- 15.4. Perfluoropolyether-Functionalization of Carbonaceous Materials
- 15.5. Perfluoropolyether-Functionalization of Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
- 15.6. Applications
- 16. Nanoelectronics Based on Fluorinated Graphene
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. The Synthesis of Fluorinated Graphene
- 16.3. Fluorinated Graphene on the Nanoelectronic Devices
- 16.4. Conclusion
- Index
Description
New Fluorinated Carbons: Fundamentals and Applications is the second volume in Alain Tressaud’s Progress in Fluorine Science series. This volume provides an overview of cutting-edge research and emerging applications using new fluorinated carbon materials such as fullerenes, carbon nanotubes, polycyclic aromatic molecules, carbon nanofibers, and graphenes.
Edited by recognized experts Olga Boltalina and Tsuyoshi Nakajima, this book includes valuable chapters on syntheses, structure analyses, and chemical and physical properties of fluorinated carbons written by leaders in each respective field. The work also explores the diverse practical applications of these functional materials—from energy storage and energy conversion devices to molecular electronics and lubricants.
Key Features
- Features contributions by leading experts in the field
- Includes fundamental and current research on synthesis, chemical, and physical properties of fluorinated carbons
- Explores practical applications in energy, electronics, and lubricants
- Examines a range of new fluorinated carbon materials
Readership
Chemistry researchers in academia and industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035023
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034798
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Olga V. Boltalina Editor
Olga Boltalina, PhD
Senior Research Associate and Co-Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University
Dr. Boltalina received her M.S. (1982) and Ph.D. (1990) degrees in Physical Chemistry from Moscow State University (MSU), Russia, working with Lev Sidorov. She earned her D.Sci. degree (i.e. Doctor Nauk [aka Habilitation]) from MSU in 1998. She retired as Professor of Physical Chemistry from MSU in 2005 after having supervised 11 Ph.D. and 10 M.S. students. She is now a Senior Research Scientist at Colorado State University where she works with Dr. Steven Strauss; shares contracts, grants, and laboratories; and co-advises their joint graduate and undergraduate research students. Dr. Boltalina is an author of ca. 250 publications, several book chapters, and several patents and patent applications. She has received the MSU Lomonosov Prize, an Alexander von Humboldt (AvH) Freidrich Bessel Award, two additional AvH Research Fellowships, a Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Fellowship, and a Royal Society of Chemistry Research Award. Her current research interests include the rational design of fluorinated and perfluoroalkylated fullerenes and related carbon materials for specific optoelectronic, energy conversion, energy storage, and biomedical applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, USA
Tsuyoshi Nakajima Editor
Tsuyoshi Nakajima is Professor in the Department of Applied Chemistry, Aichi Institute of Technology in Japan. He has worked on fluorine chemistry and electrochemistry (that is, fluorinated materials) for primary and rechargeable lithium batteries, and fluorine-, fluoride-, or oxyfluoride-graphite intercalation compounds. Li/(CF)n battery is the first primary lithium battery commercialized on the basis of the research on graphite fluoride which was performed in his laboratory at Kyoto University. His research was on the discharge mechanism of Li/(CF)n battery and synthesis of graphite fluoride, (CF)n with excellent discharge performance. The importance of carbon-fluorine compounds as battery materials was first recognized by graphite fluoride cathode of Li/(CF)n battery. Furthermore, new graphite anode for electrolytic production of fluorine gas was developed on the basis of his work on fluorine-graphite intercalation compound with high electrical conductivity. Recently. his research interest is on the application of fluorine chemistry to rechargeable lithium batteries. Fluorination techniques were applied to surface modification of graphite anode which increases the capacities of graphite anode and enables the low temperature operation of lithium ion battery. For the application of lithium ion battery using flammable organic solvents to electric sources of hybrid and electric vehicles, high safety is the most important issue. He has found that organo-fluorine compounds are excellent new solvents with high oxidation stability (that is, high safety for rechargeable lithium batteries). He published about 230 papers and 24 books. In academic societies, he served as chairman of JSPS 155th Committee on Fluorine Chemistry; The Society of Fluorine Chemistry, Japan; Executive Committee of Carbon Society of Japan; and Regional Editor and Editorial Board of J. Fluorine Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aichi Institute of Technology, Toyota, Japan
About the Series Editors
Alain Tressaud Series Editor
Alain Tressaud is Emeritus Research Director at ICMCB-CNRS, Bordeaux University. He is President of the European Academy of Science in Brussels and member of several European academies. He founded and chaired the French Network on Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by CNRS, until 2008. He has received several awards, including the CEA Award of French Academy of Sciences (2008), the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society (2011), and the International Henri Moissan Prize (2013). His scientific interest covers various fields, including synthesis, physical chemical characterizations, applications in fluorine chemistry, solid state chemistry, and materials sciences. His work also deals with surface modification of materials and intercalation chemistry. Professor Tressaud’s scientific production includes more than 360 papers in international journals, 20 book chapter contributions, and 12 internationalized patents. He has also edited several books in his role as editor-in-chief of the series “Advances in Fluorine Science” (2006) and “Progress in Fluorine Science” (2016) with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICMCB-CNRS University of Bordeaux, Pessac Cedex, France