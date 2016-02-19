New Directions in Urban–Rural Migration
New Directions in Urban-Rural Migration: The Population Turnaround in Rural America covers a wide-ranging treatment of urban-rural migration and population growth in contemporary America. The book discusses the national and regional changes in internal migration and population distribution; the regional diversity and complexity of economic structure in modern-day rural America; and the reasons for the gap, or lag, between changed conditions and unchanged policy. The text also describes the turnaround's implications for new models of migration; the economic framework for the turnaround; and the traditional concept of the migrant as labor and the structural conditions within and between areas that fix the demand for labor. Migration trends and consequences in rapidly growing areas, as well as data resources for population distribution research are also considered. Sociologists and people involved in studying migration will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Acknowledgments
I Urban-Rural Migration in the 1970s
1 Population Redistribution in the United States during the 1970s
Introduction
Discovery and Documentation of the Turnaround
Dynamics of Migration Change
Pervasiveness of the Rural Turnaround
Discussion
References
2 The Changing Nature of Rural Employment
Introduction
Change in Dependence on Farming
Employment Mix
Commuting to Metropolitan Jobs
Conclusion
References
3 The Rural Population Turnaround: Research and National Public Policy
Introduction
Why Should Public Policy Focus on the Rural Turnaround?
Why Has Public Policy Not Focused on the Turnaround?
Conclusions
References
II Explanations for the Urban-Rural Turnaround
4 Toward a Theory of Urban-Rural Migration in the Developed World
Introduction
Limits to Urban Growth
Convergent Socioeconomic Change: A Paradigm for the Turnaround
Conclusion
References
5 The Demand for Public Goods as a Factor in the Nonmetropolitan Migration Turnaround
Introduction
Public Goods and the Decision to Migrate
Identification and Measurement of the Relevant Public Goods
Quantifying the Degree of Income Sacrifice for Particular Public Goods
Conclusions
References
6 The Effect of Trends in Economic Structures on Population Change in Rural Areas
Introduction
The Process of Structural Change: The Farming Example
A Generalized Model
Analysis of Structural Change
Summary and Discussion
References
7 Residential Preferences in Migration Theory
Introduction
Changing Demographic Trends and Study Context
Preferences in Migration Research
Studies of Mobility Expectations and Mobility
Preference Studies
Preferences, Expectations, and Mobility
Preferences for Metropolitan-Nonmetropolitan Destination
Discussion
References
8 Migration Decision Making among Nonmetropolitan-Bound Migrants
Introduction
Micro-Perspectives on Migration Motivations
Data Sources and Research Design
Reasons for Out-Migration and In-Migration: Differential Causation
Location-Specific Capital and Destination Selection
Summary and Discussion
References
9 Retention of Metropolitan-to-Nonmetropolitan Labor-Force Migrants
Introduction
Data and Methods
Results
Summary and Implications
References
III Migration Trends and Consequences in Rapidly Growing Areas
10 The Ozark-Ouachita Uplands: Growth and Consequences
Introduction
The Ozark-Ouachita Uplands
Nonmetropolitan-County Types in the Ozarks
The Effects of Change in the Recreation-Retirement Areas
The Future of the Ozarks
References
11 Migration and Energy Developments: Implications for Rural Areas in the Great Plains
Introduction
Dimensions and Implications of Energy-Related Migration
Scope and Methodology of Research
Analysis
Conclusions
References
12 Effects of Turnaround Migration on Community Structure in Maine
Introduction
Migration to Maine
The Impact of Population Growth
In-Migrants and Community Change
Changes in Interpersonal Relationships
Conclusions
References
13 Migrant-Native Differences in Social Background and Community Satisfaction in Nonmetropolitan Utah Communities
Introduction
Setting
Rationale
Data and Methods
Findings
Discussion
References
14 Industrial Dispersal and Labor-Force Migration: Employment Dimensions of the Population Turnaround in Michigan
Introduction
Changing Industrial Mix of Nonmetropolitan Areas
Employment and Population Dispersal
Data
Analysis
Discussion
References
IV Data Resources for Population Distribution Research
15 Using Administrative Records for Migration Analysis: Potential and Pitfalls
Introduction
Administrative Records Compared with Statistical Surveys
Annual County Net Migration Estimates (CNME)
The Continuous Work History Sample (CWHS)
Potential Improvements in Administrative Migration Data
References
16 New Strategies for Processing Large Data Files in Migration Research
Introduction
The Traditional Approach
A Viable Alternative
Implementation of the Alternative Strategy
GRASP—An Illustrative Implementation
Conclusions
References
Index
