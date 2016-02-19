New Directions in Sorption Technology focuses on the developments in sorption technology, including sorbents, chromatography, pressure swing adsorption, and bioseparations involving sorption.

The selection first offers information on coherence concept; an overview of coherence in the chromatographic movement of surfactant mixtures; and technological maturity of sorption processes and sorbents. The book then ponders on kinetic separation of air by pressure swing adsorption; conception of a new adsorption process for purifying landfill gas at the Kapiteltal Landfill Site in West Germany; and sizing of vacuum pumps for desorption in PSA systems.

The manuscript takes a look at the evaluation of macroreticular resins as gas/vapor sorbents to rival active carbons and use of surfactant-enhanced carbon regeneration to remove volatile organics from spent activated carbon. Discussions focus on characterization of pores, development of porous polymers, cleaning, and resin preparation. The novel applications of continuous annular chromatography and chromatographic study of aqueous phase adsorption on activated carbon fiber with bacterial growth are also mentioned.

The selection is a valuable source material for chemists and readers interested in sorption technology.