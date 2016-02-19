New Directions in Sorption Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409901832, 9781483162324

New Directions in Sorption Technology

1st Edition

Editors: George E. Keller Ralph T. Yang
eBook ISBN: 9781483162324
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th May 1989
Page Count: 272
Description

New Directions in Sorption Technology focuses on the developments in sorption technology, including sorbents, chromatography, pressure swing adsorption, and bioseparations involving sorption.

The selection first offers information on coherence concept; an overview of coherence in the chromatographic movement of surfactant mixtures; and technological maturity of sorption processes and sorbents. The book then ponders on kinetic separation of air by pressure swing adsorption; conception of a new adsorption process for purifying landfill gas at the Kapiteltal Landfill Site in West Germany; and sizing of vacuum pumps for desorption in PSA systems.

The manuscript takes a look at the evaluation of macroreticular resins as gas/vapor sorbents to rival active carbons and use of surfactant-enhanced carbon regeneration to remove volatile organics from spent activated carbon. Discussions focus on characterization of pores, development of porous polymers, cleaning, and resin preparation. The novel applications of continuous annular chromatography and chromatographic study of aqueous phase adsorption on activated carbon fiber with bacterial growth are also mentioned.

The selection is a valuable source material for chemists and readers interested in sorption technology.

Table of Contents


Contributors vii

Preface

1. Coherence: Power and Challenge of a New Concept

2. An Overview of Coherence in the Chromatographic Movement of Surfactant Mixtures

3. Technological Maturity of Sorption Processes and Sorbents

4. Kinetic Separation of Air by Pressure Swing Adsorption

5. Conception of a New Adsorption Process for Purifying Landfill Gas for the Kapiteltal Landfill Site, West Germany

6. Sizing of Vacuum Pumps for Desorption in PSA Systems

7. Evaluation of Macroreticular Resins as Gas/Vapour Sorbents to Rival Active Carbons

8. Use of Surfactant-Enhanced Carbon Regeneration to Remove Volatile Organics from Spent Activated Carbon

9. Developments in Batch and Continuous Liquid Chromatographie Separations

10. Novel Applications of Continuous Annular Chromatography

11. Preparative Liquid Chromatography of Biomolecules—New Directions

12. Chromatographic Study of Aqueous Phase Adsorption on Activated Carbon Fiber with Bacterial Growth

13. Recovery of Bioactive Molecules and Recombinant Proteins from Heterogeneous Culture Media

Index

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162324

About the Editor

George E. Keller

Ralph T. Yang

